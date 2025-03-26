The War Plans, down-graded to Attack Plans, have become a leftist obsession that begs ‘staged’. A staffer of Waltz has not been identified but is the person who supposedly, inadvertently, included Goldberg into the exchange. Not sure how that is possible. And given the fact that Goldberg would have known he was privy to information that was not media friendly, should have immediately dislodged himself from the conversation. But he didn’t. Instead, he took that supposedly classified conversation and released it to the WORLD. As a result, any serious charges should be levied against Goldberg and The Atlantic.

Blaming Hegseth despite Trump, Hegseth and Waltz all identifying the actual source will only make the leftist charges more worthless. The fact that Obama, Hillary, and Biden all used the same Signal app provides precedence wherein none of these individuals were ever charged with anything. More importantly, it raises the Hillary unsecure server issue to monumental heights. She deleted 30,000 bits of information in violation of the Federal Records Act. The FBI Agent deleted thousands of bits of information – not provided to Bondi – in violation of the Federal Records Act. Other leftists in the government were shredding information in violation…

In other words, by pursuing Hegseth over one potentially staged issue, the idiots have opened Pandora’s Box once again to their own illegal clandestine actions. Fools and Jesters.

The Atlantic: “On Monday, shortly after we published a story about a massive Trump-administration security breach, a reporter asked the secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, why he had shared plans about a forthcoming attack on Yemen on the Signal messaging app. He answered, “Nobody was texting war plans. And that’s all I have to say about that.”

The Atlantic was forced to retract their War Plans designation but have doubled down on the error being presumed to be Hegseth. Further diluting their capacity for Truth. But then, The Atlantic is not exactly known as a progenitor of truth in reporting.

In 2017, The Atlantic was transferred/purchased by Emerson Collective, also owned by Laurene Powell. Lisa Jackson, head of Obama’s EPA was nominated as Chair in 2021. Given Emerson Collective is an LLC, it was not qualified for tax exempt status, thus its ownership was transferred to the Emerson Foundation. Avoiding/evading taxes while maintaining LLC privilege of nondisclosure.

Notable staff members of the LLC feature representatives of Obama, Hillary and Bush. The Collective funds Mother Jones, Pro-Publica and Marshall Project – among others. It supplied a grant to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation – a dark money “Black Hole” for charitable donations that circumvent IRS regulations.

While attempting to maintain a low profile in comparison to notable left-wing NGOs such as Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Soros, etc…, the Powell representation in the nefarious world of money laundering and corruption attempts to maintain a circumvented octopus of dealings thru the Brennan Center for Justice, Southern Poverty Law center and a slew of immigration initiatives including, Forward Us – always leading back to Obama.

The Board chair for Forward Us is Obama’s former campaign Manager, David Plouffe. Plouffe’s resume includes anti-Trump stints at: AKPD Message and media, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, ACRONYM, while providing paid speaking engagements abroad. Including for an Iranian backed NGO, MTN Group, and Nigeria. He was also the man behind Kamala Harris’ FAILED campaign – as her advisor…

The power wielded by Laurene Jobs and her entourage, including The Atlantic, has been wholly underestimated in the realm of Far left NGO’s (Never underestimate your enemies ~ Art of war). Moles within the Trump administration have been vast throughout his first tenure and likely this one as well. The identity of the Waltz staffer who invited Goldberg has yet to be made public. The propaganda notion that this staffer made the inclusion ‘accidentally’ seems about as far fetched as the idea that Biden was running the White House.