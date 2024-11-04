According to the Atlantic Council, there are four “Axis of Losers”, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea. In their expert opinion, China needs to come to its senses and dump the Losers so it can become another US/Israel vassal colony. If China chooses not to, then the very peace oriented Western autocrats will make China suffer economically which will result in these four alliances inciting WWIII.

The article is written by Frederick Kempe, a former journalist with Bloomberg, Reuters and CNBC who now presides over the Atlantic Council as president and CEO. In his rationale, the means of peace is thru annihilating/quashing Iran, Russia and North Korea thereby untethering the China alliance.

Kempe references the axis of evil in WWII as the comparable when Germany, Italy, and Japan initiated the war. And therein lies the greatest of Lies:

When Japan occupied French Indochina in 1941, America retaliated by freezing all Japanese assets in the states, preventing Japan from purchasing oil. Having lost 94% of its oil supply and unwilling to submit to U.S demands, Japan planned to take the oil needed by force. FDR ordered the freeze with direction from Standard Oil’s John Rockefeller. Dubbed the Rockefeller Crusades.

Rockefeller’s first Crusade was WWI as he wanted to wrestle the Middle East Mosul Field from Germany, France and the British – for Standard Oil. At the end of WWI, the Mosul Field was controlled by France and Great Britain. Rockefeller and President Woodrow Wilson demanded their ‘fair share’. Congress threatened to go to war with England. Rockefeller claimed the US would run out of oil in ten years if war wasn’t declared and oil fields confiscated.

The British and French were in a dispute over the oil in Mesopotamia (Iraq). The San Remo Agreement of 1920 gave Britain political control of the area in exchange for France taking over the German share of the Turkish Petroleum Company.

France went to war with Syria and evicted King Faisal while colonizing Syria and taking their oil. The war lasted 4 months with 70,000 French troops killing the entire Syrian militia of 5,000. While Syria became a French Mandate, Palestine became a British Mandate. And the ENTIRETY of War was for OIL. Oil that rightfully belonged to other nations.

Hitler attacked in 1939, after Polish leaders refused to return Danzig to Germany, as promised by Churchill. Danzig had been cut from Germany and was given to Poland via the Treaty of Versailles after WWI by the League of Nations. Hitler had been promised the return of Danzig by Churchill, a very important trade port. Churchill reneged and instead gave Poland a war guarantee. Hitler attacked Poland and Churchill immediately declared war on Germany drawing in Canada, Australia, India, and the US, thus taking a spat to a World War level. PreMeditated!

This is the parallel to Ukraine. A spat over Ukraine not upholding the Minsk Agreement and the same western cartel using this as justification for a WWIII. The means, according to Kempe, is a fast track of Ukraine to NATO and the EU as a democratic, secure, prosperous, noncorrupt, and sovereign state. Thereby forcing all of Europe Canada, and the US to war.

The Atlantic Council is using the exact same blueprint for WWI and WWII to create WWIII and blame the Axis of Losers. China thus being the weak link having to choose being brought into the war on Russia’s behalf or the West’s side, knowing one outcome means Xi will be ousted and China colonized, and the alternate outcome means vast fatalities in a war spirited by the ‘enemy’.

The Middle East is oddly not named in these Atlantic Council papers as having any role which may be oversight or a ‘warning’.

What is missing in this end game is the fact that Russia has likely stationed nukes in both Cuba and Venezuela aimed at the US.

The importance of a Trump win is thus revealed given the Cartel is well aware he won’t initiate the collapse of civilization. This would be the equation of a pawn – who they will likely drug to infinity and back to keep her mouth shut - These are the minds and souls of the people we are calling ‘democrats’ and ‘neoconservatives’. They orchestrated WWI and WWII, therefore we are on notice they would have no qualms about this outcome.