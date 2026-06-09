Savan Island headlines again as Israel sent in Mossad mercenaries to bar Albanian citizens from stopping construction. The Minister of Environment claims to have demanded construction stop immediately. The Deposit has been frozen. Rothschild, Kushner and Ivanka are persona non grata. Brussels tells Albanian Prime Minister, Edi Rama, that their bid to join the EU is conditional on their complying with Environmental Laws.

ALBANIA: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both gave media blitz accounts of their discovery of an island that was discovered centuries ago and doesn’t qualify as a rediscovery… despite their resort plans including the 3600 BUNKERS for their close friends. Above ground, what happens in Savan Island stays in Savan Island. An interesting circular takes shape:

The race for the Mediterranean coastline.

SYRIA: Syria’s coastline has resort developments dominated by the Arabian Urban Development Company ie Saudi Arabia. In addition, a Syrian/Saudi partnership is currently developing a new urban development near Damascus that will include over 2,000 housing units commercial units, finance facilities and recreational arenas. Expatriates encouraged to buy.

LEBANON: Israel wants Lebanon’s vast Mediterranean coastline for development of resorts

EGYPT & TURKEY: Trump’s recent claim that he will take control of these countries now makes sense – coastlines for the Elite Playground.

LIBYA: From 1912 thru 1927, Libya was colonized by Italy. During this period ¼ to ½ of the indigenous people were murdered while detained in concentration camps. Importing 150,000 Italians Libya was central in fighting fascism during WWII. After the war, allied countries, France and Britain took control. The UN appointed King Idris control over Libya who allowed US and UK bases on the land giving them control over the oil.

The Sahara Desert which occupies most of northern Africa was once a rainforest. A recent greening effect in the desert has been seen across Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. The flash floods of 2023 leading to this greening event have also created new freshwater lakes. Scientists claim the Sahara is experiencing a return to its historical savannah wetlands.

Gaddafi Led the 1969 coup. After he was assassinated, Libya spiraled into chaos and has yet to recover with factions armed by western nations bent on colonization once again. Their Mediterranean coastline is 1100 miles long – the longest of any African nation.

CYPRUS: Situated in the middle of the Mediterranean, the island of Cyprus is part-time home to a number of billionaires of Israeli and Jewish Russian descent.

CORFU: Sitting off the coast of Greece, the island of Corfu is technically on the Ionian Sea which feeds directly into the Mediterranean. This is where Nat Rothschild spends most of his time. Known for its Venetian history, lush landscapes and stunning beaches the island – it is stunning! It is also quite close to Savan Island – also located on the Ionian Sea and the shores of Greece.

Nat Rothschild connection to the Trump family runs circulars with Lord Mandelson of the UK Parliament and Oleg Deripaska of Russian Aluminum, UC Rusal. All three have Jewish descent. Lord Mandelson’s reputational alliance with Jeffrey Epstein has cost him dearly in terms of wealth. He is forced to relinquish his Willshire residence which he was renting from Nat Rothschild. Deripaska sanctioned by various countries as well as the US lost billions as a result including his residence on Cyprus. In 2019, Trump lifted all sanctions.

Ivanka and Kushner have now lost three separate bids to colonize areas for their resort ambitions. The Trump name is now synonymous with Pariah. It symbolizes genocide. The people in Albania are now going door to door and demanding any Jewish residents leave permanently.

Netanyahu’s bombing campaign has left Gaza’s beachfront property a toxic, contaminated wasteland – uninhabitable for a decade. Dropping Sulphur on Lebanon will not just kill civilians, it will make the land uninhabitable. Meanwhile Qatar and Saudi Arabia are expanding their coastline developments

Ukraine:

Both Ukraine and Russia border the Black Sea which is connected to the Mediterranean via The Turkish Straits. In 1935 The Montreux Convention guaranteed free passage of civilian vessels in peacetime but heavily restricts against naval warships. 40,000 vessels pass through the Strait annually carrying crude, grain and manufactured goods. Istanbul sits on the Bosporus Strait. During war, Turkey has full discretion to close down the Strait from any and all traffic. Without this Strait the Black Sea would essentially be landlocked.

Setting The Stage: In attacking Turkey as Trump has threatened would likely result in the closure of the Strait further disrupting the flow of oil and cargo. Purposefully.

The Mossad and CIA have been supplying arms and weapons to Kurdish militias in order to destabilize Iran. According to i24 News ~ “Intelligence sources indicate that various Iranian Kurdish opposition groups received substantial financial backing, logistical vehicles, and a wide array of military hardware, including small arms, ammunition, anti-tank missiles, grenades, and mortar shells.”

In so doing, the move would give Iran justification for bombing Turkey. Erdogan said NO. The Strait remains open… tenuously.