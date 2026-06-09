Helena’s Substack

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
4h

"The people in Albania are now going door to door and demanding any Jewish residents leave permanently."

'Boo hoo, poor Jews' - once again loathed without justification and asked to leave... for the hundredth time in European history in little over two centuries.

But then comes this headline:

"Israel sent in Mossad mercenaries to bar Albanian citizens from stopping construction."

History repeats itself. Fck the jews!

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