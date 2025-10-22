Marco Rubio’s talks with Lavrov hit a wall when Rubio demanded a freeze which Russia has denied as an option for 2 years. An obvious US blitzkrieg to deflect from the true intent. Despite the non-action of a ‘freeze’ having been quite vocally renounced multiple times, Rubio was scripted to offer it again knowing it was a petty level of strategy. But then Rubio’s entire career has been a mottled version of political entanglements with little accomplishments to garner him the prestigious title he was bestowed by Trump – Secretary of State.

Given the fraught tactics, discussions between Trump and Putin fell apart and the pro-Russia stance was once again derailed. Why? Both Colombia and Venezuela have insinuated a desire to join BRICS. Trump is desperately attempting to coup both countries with western puppets in order to intervene in a BRICS alliance that could further disrupt America’s Hegemony, and Russia is a central opponent to that end. Rubio was likely scripted to assure disruption of Russian Peace.

As long as Russia is at war with Ukraine, BRICS expansion is slowed. And undermining the stability of countries looking to join begs for time. In that vein, US MSM have made the claim: “Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign received a strong boost from Russia with fake accounts, orchestrated hashtags and mentions that sought to position the then candidate of the Historical Pact.” An assertion that pales compared to the election manipulation and fakery that has been the mainstay of America for multiple decades if not hundreds of years.

Timing is everything. With the assault on Palestine fading, US military weapons can be diverted to destroying other countries in hopes of bullying submission similar to the acumen of Israeli assaults – kill civilians and blame the Government as justification. Yet, the value of US munitions and intel in Israel is minimal when compared to the hundreds of billions lost on Ukraine – a despot of illegal trafficking as a minion of The Greater Israel initiative.

The goals is to destroy Russia’s economy, bring Putin to his knees of defeat, and divvy up the spoils of war just as the west did subsequent to WWI and WWII. Which of course managed to ensure future conflicts and wars as a direct result.

Given France, the UK and Germany are losing their footholds in Africa, being literally kicked out of various colonized subsets and left floundering for resources to rape, Russia is their last bastion of thievery. IF they can take Russia, the South America enclaves will collapse easily. The idea being to divide the Russia into colonies based on equivalent resources. The end result would succeed in turning the current citizens into slave peasants in line with the globalization agenda stipulated in the 2030 deadline.

Why did Trump succumb to these Protocols? The Billionaire Club. The Club George Carlan loved to discuss in his comedy routines. The Club we will never be admitted to. The Club wherein every patron envisions themselves as one of the tribe of pagan gods of Earth.

In line with the constant blustering, Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has ordered more sanctions on Russia. Scott Bessent: “Bessent first joined Soros Fund Management in 1991 and was a partner there throughout the 1990s. At the age of 29, he was asked to head SFM’s London office. He was one of the two youngest Managing Directors at the firm.

According to Sebastian Mallaby’s history of hedge funds, More Money Than God, Bessent’s analytics played a key role in helping George Soros and Stan Druckenmiller construct SFM’s fabled wager against the British pound, which netted the firm a profit of $1 billion.

Bessent served as the Chief Investment Officer of Soros Fund Management from 2011 to 2015. Under Bessent’s leadership, the firm made a profit of $10 billion. In February 2013, Bessent was credited with helping Soros Fund Management make more than $1.2 billion in profits, in part by betting that the Japanese yen would weaken against other major currencies. In August 2015, it was announced that Bessent would be leaving Soros Fund Management to start his new firm, Key Square Group, with $2 billion of George Soros’s money.”

Obviously the Club includes Soros. And All The President’s Men have been hand-picked by the same Deep State that was pitched as Trump’s enemy #1 in Campaign Jibberish.