The Black Nobility came from the Roman Empire and created the Papal States from which they ruled over the Kings. These families would select from their ranks the Popes and Bishops to rule individual states on their behalf. Often money was exchanged for the appointment. In 1929, the Catholic Church was thus the culmination of papal states unified under one world rule – The Pope. The Vatican. And these shadows of nobility still today select The Pope, ie Leo XIV.

October 29, 1965, the Second Vatican Council declared that all faiths come together in interreligious dialogue. This was supported by the earlier establishment of the Secretariat for Non-Christians, now known as the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue which occurred in 1964 via Pope Paul VI. As part of the Council, Pope John XXIII believed the new secular world needed to be embraced and the church needed to adopt greater understanding of this wayward ‘religion’.

The Council produced 16 magisterial documents, 4 Constitutions and 5 decrees. Nostra Aetate, a decree, specifically addressed the relationship between Catholics and Jews. It was prepared by Cardinal Augustin Bea with advisors including Bruno Hussar. Hussar was a Hungarian Jew born in Egypt who converted to Catholicism yet maintained he was really an Israeli Zionist Jew throughout his Priesthood. He built a Kibbutz at Neve Shalom outside of Tel Aviv.

Pope Paul VI mother, Giudetta Alghisi, was from a family of nobility from the Lombardy Region of northern Italy which includes Lake Como home to Clooney, Branson and Madonna. A stunningly beautiful ambiance – we visited often when I was a child.

Notable noble families historically associated with Como include the Odescalchi and the Rusca Family, with the Odescalchi having a history dating to the 9th century and a family member becoming Pope Innocent XI. Pope Innocent’s mother came from the Giovanelli family of Venice nobles. The Roman heritage is of prime importance to assert their genealogical supremacy over inferred kings of France and Britain.

With the Black Nobles governing the Popes, they were able to synthesize their rule over all those who identified as Catholics. With the Second Council, they expanded that umbrella to include all the Jews.

Like Francis, Pope Leo has directed that antisemitism is a Christian sin and the World Jewish Congress applauded.

A video by Sons of Liberty with Dr. Lee Merritt discusses the bloodline narrative of the Nobles. She posits that the PCR test was designed to find the DNA of those who are of the bloodline via a blood type – Rh Negative, an inherited protein. While the CoVid Vaccine was theorized to attack certain groups while leaving others unscathed, the Rh negative factor would realize no adverse reactions. Once again sparing the Noble bloodline.

The fact that Netanyahu used his own people as the guinea pigs to root out the inferior is notable and realizes that this means has been recorded and analyzed to preserve the ancient bloodline when the next Pandemic erupts. Meaning it isn’t really a Jewish supremacy, so much as an Ashkenaz supremacy.

In the Hebrew Bible which differs from the Greek Bible, the Kingdom of Ashkenaz is prophesied to be called together with Ararat and Minnai to wage war against Babylon. It was first identified in the 11th century AD as the Rhineland. Historically, it was a part of the Holy Roman Empire. Due to the many conquests, the peoples scattered to eastern regions and migrated around the world. They likely have no idea of their relative bloodline and this quest is what the Nobles have initiated.

It matters not that those who are not of this bloodline might die via pandemics and bioweapons, given in this manner, the land will be preserved while their fellow Nobles are located and brought into the sphere. The Guidestones, their manifesto.

The Talmud and Midrash identify Ashkenaz with Asia, the Roman provinces of Lydia, Phrygia and Caria. According to these Jewish books, these peoples settled near Lake Urumiyeh, one of the world’s largest salt lakes, which is now located in Iran. Full circle to why Netanyahu would consistently attack Iran believing it belongs to the Nobles of Phrygia.

Given the PCR test attached your name, address, and blood type to it, organizing these DNA’s within an algorithm filter of Rh Negative and perhaps other identifiers provided the Nobles with valuable knowledge to intercept and gather their ancients together. To prepare for the final life phase and to recover the life cycle of Noah – living for 800 years.

It is not a coincidence that Pfizer was chosen as the conduit of death given its CEO is Ashkenazi, Albert Bourla of Greek descent raised in Thessaloniki, otherwise named Thessalonia in the Greek Bible. This was where Paul designated his letter, calling the inhabitants of the region to be of pagans and Jews filled with sin. The same sin and Porneia we witness today throughout Hollywood, Epstein, Israel, America and the West.