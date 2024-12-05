BLINKEN seems to be running the White House and Congress while telling other country’s governments how to run their country. Blinken has already sanctioned the Georgian PM Irakli Kobakhidze, for ‘repressive tactics’ in his cracking down on the violence and riots. Of course, the reason for the riots is the US proxy lost. The vast majority of rioters are foreigners. And Blinken doesn’t have the sole authority to arbitrarily sanction a country’s PM without due process.

Within the Department of State there is an agency called, The Office of Economic Sanctions led by Aaron P Forsberg. According to their website, sanctions are imposed to thwart a US National Security Threat. Most sanctions imposed across the globe by the US do NOT fall even remotely under that threshold. Forsberg comes to the table with a degree in history and previous experience as Deputy and full Director of Aviation Negotiations where he was responsible for the negotiation of Open Skies Agreements.

This Agency Reads Like a Dystopian Novel: “The Office of Economic Sanctions Policy and Implementation (TFS/SPI) maintains and enforces sanctions to maximize their economic impact on our targets and minimize the damage to U.S. economic interests. We also work to remove economic sanctions when appropriate to reward and incentivize improved behavior or demonstrate U.S. support for newly established democratic governments (coups). In addition, SPI conducts outreach on sanctions issues to a wide range of interested parties including NGOs, companies, diaspora groups, and others.” As in NGO's are running our US Government.

What economic interest does the US have with Georgia? The US imports a mere $349 million from Georgia and exports $1.2 billion. The EU is Georgia’s main trading partner representing .1% of their trade. The US involvement is centered around control over their rule of law and business. In other words, Blinken was the acting CEO of Georgia. When his proxy got ousted, Blinken lost another country.

Within the Office of Economic Sanctions, they publish a List of all the bad people who don’t comply with the US government. The List names tens of thousands of people who are ‘specially designated blocked persons’. One such person is: Fatou Bensouda, former Prosecutor of the ICC, sanctioned for investigating allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania, and Lithuania committed by the US Armed Forces and the CIA. She was sanctioned by the Trump Administration in 2020 – in particular, John Bolton. In addition, she was threatened by Mossad director, Yossi Cohen in an attempt to dissuade her from opening war crime inquiries against Israel.

Given Blinken is losing Ukraine, has lost Georgia and today may lose Romania as elections are ongoing, is further evidence that these countries are weary of the fake ‘Democracy’ as espoused by western Cartels. As result of losing Georgia and possibly Romania, Blinken is already screaming Russia interference as he readies to exit stage left.

At stake is Kazakhstan, sitting just south of Russia. The west’s attempt to surround Russia by installing leaders sympathetic with the US Cartel is fading. Although Kazakhstan is attempting to maintain relations with both the West and Russia, President Tokayev may find himself on the wrong side of the Cartel.

Moldova’s Russian allied President was ousted in 2020 by a western coup and placed on house arrest in 2022 for his ties with Russia. In 2023, Blinken attempted to court the president of Uzbekistan with little success.

While courting various global governments, Blinken’s job became exceptionally more difficult as a direct result of the corruption replete in the US Government and Israel’s government was made transparent. The Biden Regime was an abject failed mistake as it revealed the Cartel’s ambitions in direct coups and control. Had they chosen a different pawn, someone who came across as a man of power and feigned integrity, they might have succeeded. But their ego’s got in the way – they instead showed their true faces – and those whose country’s had yet to be couped – balked.

The Democrats are already threatening to unleash every virus known to man the day Trump takes office. The choices Trump is making are a bumpy road, including Gorka, Rubio, and other Mossad inserts. Be wary.

Illusions – PERSIST.