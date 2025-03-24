The total number of deaths as a result of WWII is estimated to be 85 million including military and civilians. Of the 85 million, military deaths account for roughly 26 million. While the number of Jewish deaths is highly overstated and a complete unknown – the number is likely 1.2 million vs the Hollywood statistic of 6 million. This would equate to 1.5% of the deaths attributable to Jews on the realistic end – and perhaps 7% on the high end.

Despite these overwhelming statistical figures, not once has the “holocaust” victimhood cried for the 98%. Not once have these soldiers been eulogized for their sacrifice! In addition, millions of underground resistance souls became civilian casualties – the French, Germans, Dutch, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Belgium, Italian, etc… citizens are forgotten. There is no Jewish vigil for their rescuers, for those murdered on their behalf.

There is Only the Jew vs the 98%. There is no WWII Day of mourning. There is only “The Holocaust Day” with reams dedicated to the 1.5%. And oddly, no one finds that unusual. WHY?

Today as the Jews commit Holocaust against Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, the defense Israeli’s present is that the numbers are not ‘equal’ to those Jews who lost their lives during WWII. More must be killed before they can be recognized as anything other than ‘animals’.

Before Netanyahu’s latest coup as Prime Minister, the previous Minister held office for 6 months, prior 1 year, Netanyahu, prior 3 years, prior 5 years, prior 1 ½ years, 3 years, 1 year… Each time a ‘no confidence vote’ extinguished their leadership. And their Respect.

Israeli’s have now taken to the streets to protest Netanyahu’s genocide campaign. A campaign that has unveiled the ancient history of Jewish corruption resulting in their ultimate expulsion from society. Giving rise to a global hatred of Jews. A hatred called ‘AntiSemitism’. A misplaced word and definition. A hatred for a people who have done absolutely nothing of value for any other peoples – ever.

The definition of AntiSemitism is first a ‘prejudice’ and second a ‘hatred’. While Arabs are technically Semites, there is no law prohibiting islamophobia. There is no law prohibiting Anti-Christianity. Therefore, when Israel levels its bombs on Christians in Palestine, Lebanon and Yemen, there is no outcry – anywhere. Their deaths are simply grains of dust in the wind. Unrecognized.

Is Congress on an extended Holiday or Leave of Absence? What the fark are they doing?

The playbook for the Bolsheviks of Russia was – mass starvation. The purpose was to cull the Russian population. A Coup of mass proportions that was only interrupted and upended when Reagan stepped in. Today the Jewish population in Russia is just 3% of all Jews worldwide – while the US is now 51% compared to 30% in Israel. In line, there is a food crisis in America as chickens are culled, cattle are culled, and pigs are culled. To add to the farming crisis, the water from the Rio Grande that is supposed to be delivered to Texas has been cut to near nothing leaving a shortage for agriculture and the closure of farms. The Purpose or Goal? Starvation. The recreation of the Bolshevik playbook to cull the American population.

The creativity of the ‘playbook’ is sorely lacking, but it doesn’t seem to matter given the liberal democrats have supported the initiative of starvation.

The Rio Grande Treaty. Signed in 1944, the Treaty called for Mexico to divert 350,000 acre feet of water per year to Texas. They aren’t. They haven’t been for some time. And the backflow is now 1.3 million acre feet or 3 YEARS worth of water. Why is Mexico renigging? President Sheinbaum states the reason is drought in Mexico. Not only has this lack of compliance impacted agriculture and farms, it affects farm workers, ie jobs. And it effects, the American food supply.

A full 40% of Mexico’s water supply is lost due to poor infrastructure. Their treatment and sanitation facilities are virtually nonexistent. Leading to a variety of health concerns, diseases, and sickness across the country. So, what is the Bolshevik President of Mexico doing to alleviate this problem? Absolutely nothing. She and Gavin Newsome simply want more diversion of water to them from areas which utilize water management while they CONSUME. And the Goal? The collapse of Americas food supply.

While providing the label – Climate Change. Just like the label AntiSemitism. Just like the label Holocaust.