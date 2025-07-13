Helena’s Substack

Tom Bouklas
6h

My best friend’s Aunt was Bella Dodd (Bella Visono). She became a Communist while attending Hunter college in the early 20’s. Hunter was a major recruiting ground for young intellectuals at that time. She fell for the Bolshevik BS and rose to a very high position in the US Communist Party. By her own admission she helped recruit over a thousand young men into the Catholic Priesthood. In the late 40’s she finally realized that they were evil people and she parted ways with them. Her conversion to Catholicism was performed by NY Bishop Fulton Sheehan. One of the requirements was that she not divulge the fact that many Priests had infiltrated the Church. She did reveal it….many times. The pernicious infiltration of the Bolshevik ideology was merely a step in the long term plan of the Khazarian takeover of America which began in earnest with the War of 1812. Over a period of a few decades they had placed their comrades into important positions in both the South and the North. They managed a great feat of magic by making the original 13th Amendment, TONA, disappear (TONA would have prevented Abraham Lincoln Esq. from running for the Presidency). The culmination was the election of Lincoln, the Civil War, a 3 Billion dollar War Debt, and the Corporate take over of the US by the British and the Vatican.

Now we have the Orange Buffoon who appears ready to declare the bankruptcy of the Corporation which will, in all probability, lead to a replacement run by the same thieves. NEVER trust the Orange Buffoon.

Clique777
2h

Now we know! Thank you. It was certainly my intuition back before the 2016 election when I stated about Trump, "No conservatives from NYC can be trusted.". I think you should make a real distinction about these so-called, "Jews", because they aren't real Jews, they're fake Jews masquerading as real ones. Maybe, "Zionist" or "Zionist Jews". It really needs to become the daily understanding of all Americans.

I'm hopeful I get to ask Jonathan Greenblatt to prove that he is a Jew, because it can't be done and in his Anti-Semitic case, people need to understand he's just LYING!

So in electing Trump, conservatives haven 't actually installed their savior, but quite the opposite. One bit of evidence supports this perfectly, Trump's desire to grow our National Debt massively.

