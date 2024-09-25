I’ve talked a lot recently about how the perception in the Middle East is a creation of the Romanized Jews of ancient history. Perception is an important military tool – it creates enemies and allies within a matrix of rhetorical hypnosis. It is ‘theatre’. This stage was also created vis a vis – China. The narrative has been to destabilize the idea of China by interjecting conflicting information – China good/China bad.

During the same relative time frame as the Russian Revolution whereby Tzar Nicholas and his family were murdered by Bolsheviks from Europe, The US and Britain were busily aiding in the overthrow of the Qing Dynasty in China.

The nineteenth century was China’s downfall. The opium trade arose from unfair trade practices imposed by Europeans in the first half of the century devastated the Chinese economy. The two opium wars between Britain and China in 1840–42 and 1856–60 and the unequal treaties that followed violated China’s sovereignty. Prior to the wars China’s economy was completely self sufficient.

The British treaties ultimately destroyed China’s economy and society.

Sun-Yat-sen, a Chinese revolutionary, was trained by the British who at the time ruled over the Hawaiian Islands where Sun grew up. He led the 1911 Revolutionary war in China overthrowing the Emperor of the Qing Dynasty and ushering. The Cominturn organization of the Soviet Union, founded in 1919 led and controlled by the Soviet Bolsheviks, advocated for ‘world communism’ with China their next victim.

Sun Yat-sen reorganized the Kuomintang party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as one united party to reflect the Bolshevik ideologies. Ultimately, the two parties became embroiled and Chiang Kai-shek, of the KMT Party, ignited a civil war – massacring the communists. Chiang Kai-shek worked in coordination with FDR and Churchill. He was defeated and the Bolshevik inspired CCP took control of China in 1949 whereupon China was plunged into poverty.

After WWII, Mao Tse-tung came to power and Chiang was exiled to Taiwan. In Taiwan, Chiang ruled over the people, declared martial law and executed communists. At the time, Taiwan had no economy. By 1954, Taiwan exports lifted the economy and began an ascent to wealth.

At this point the two most powerful Dynasties of the world have come under the eclipse and control of Bolshevik communism. And their economies were delivered into something akin to the Dark Ages.

China trade began to develop rapidly in the 1970’s and by 1990 was quickly becoming a powerhouse. A cheap product to shut down US manufacturing. Or as some noted, a slave trade for the Western Empire. The last war they entered was Vietnam – which France was attempting to colonize and led to US intervention which China countered. Since then their war status has been neutral.

YET – In order to maintain the Bad Cop China in the forefront, western media routinely develops stories of imminent war claiming China wants to colonize America… and of cyber attacks that are literally executed by every developed country. The same hypnosis employed to demonize Russia and Muslims.

IF Covid had not occurred, China would likely have remained a US colony. The Wuhan strategy backfired on the colonizers and they were forced to scramble to save themselves as the actual causal entity via NIH and Fort Detrick. As such, China once again became Bad China and the decoupling continues as their trust in America and the EU has dissipated amidst claims of ‘pariah’.

As such, Russia, China and Iran are the sources of everything evil according to those who created the ally before they created the enemy. Their alliance with America is not likely to be reinvented in the next century.