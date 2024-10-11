When a Christian declares that they believe climate manipulation is a non-evidential conspiracy theory, a fabrication, and quackery – yet believe by faith alone in God and Christ, they might want to consider rearranging their church heirarchy. When a Christian declares that Palestinians who believe in God should be denigrated as goat farkers and murdered without reprisal – they might want to rewrite their Bible. When Christians use the word Lord 3 times in every sentence yet claim they are too busy to help another Christian in need – they might want to check their Pearly Gates status.

The confusion stems from the heart while the brain is busily dancing in hurricanes. The heart is the most complex organ in the human body. The heart beats over 100,000 times – per day. Every day. The heart feeds the brain – not the other way around. Your heart is made by God specifically and ONLY for you – which is why heart transplants require years of dedication to keep your body from rejecting this unfamiliar organ. When the heart gives out – everything else fails like a row of dominoes.

But like the Scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz – without a brain, the heart has no means of being told what to do – and fails. The Tinman desiring a heart was the robotic brain needing balance. The heart needs the brain to rule it. To tell it what to do. The heart is thus a servant of the brain. But the brain is also a servant of the heart – they are two in One. Neither can exist separately.

Emotions only become a wanton woman when they have no brain to bridle them in. And likewise, a brain without a heart is reckoning with a lizard function. In this pictography, the lizards are our government, the pedophiles, and the war hawks. And the wanton women are the whores; AOC, Elizabeth Warren, and Hollywood.

We are witness to this disconnect of heart and brain function. This need and dependence on each other that is God’s will. Yet, sometimes one becomes stronger and overpowering to the other instead of operating as a river. Cooperating. Flowing. Each dependent yet independent.

When the heart becomes too independent its emotions rule without logic. When a brain becomes too independent, its logic denies compassion. A disruption of equal forces. Evident in how countries rule and governments control. The scales – a perfect balance that is most definitely attainable, but one wherein few realize its evolution, its gravity, or its behavior.

The wisdom of the heart and brain in a dual function has been the target of Satan in telling us what we Can Not Do. It is a form of hypnosis stifling. And begets The Matrix.

Recently, archeology findings are just now beginning to open up the possibilities that humans were much, much more evolved than they are today. And something came about that quashed civilization, balance, wisdom and knowledge. The reasoning behind this would lay bare a fear. A fear of knowledge.

James Landis, a former security professional in the US State Department, recently replied to my twitter post with all the intellect of a bunion because I dared to offer insight into Jewishness prior to October 7. When Israel began – apparently. His brain response was predictable: he called me an antisemitic Nazi among other derogatory defamation. With a BA in History, he served as a diplomatic security official in Colombia, Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, France, and Mexico. ALL of which continue to be mired in riots, chaos and war. Not exactly a resume success!

I’d venture, his brain – failed. His entire argument was to attack my person. An emotional deleterious response. I call it barbarism. The inability to have rational discourse because the brain function of the human organism has collapsed. He needs to go back to Oz.

The heart teaches us love, compassion, respect, and loyalty, while the brain continually rains on our parade. But when we ignore one for the other, the outcome is likely to be quite devastating. The Balancing Act.

My friend Rick does not advocate emotion seeing it as an arch-evil diluting or even obfuscating reason and logic. Men, by design, tend to favor the brain over the heart. Science claims the brain coordinates movement and regulates temperature. The largest portion, the cerebrum enables speech, judgment, thinking and reasoning, problem-solving, emotions and learning. None of which could exist without – the Heart.

The Heart will continue to beat even when disconnected from the brain. By contrast, the brain cannot function without the heart. So, who rules human life? The Brain? The Heart? Or the creation of Man and Woman to act as one individually?

Don’t ask me. Ask our creator. Ask God. Who designed and molded the clay, the plastilina, that would become the perfect union.