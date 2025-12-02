The Communicable Disease Center was founded in 1946. It was a popular year in that the CIA, BLM, SSA, and UNICEF were all founded in the same year under Harry S. Truman. Truman’s claim to fame continued as he authorized dropping the bombs on Japan, and oversaw the Manhattan Project, the Truman Committee, Marshall Plan, NATO, expansion of the New Deal and served as a Shabbos Goy for his neighbors. The CDC was established under the US Public Health Service (USPHS) and is considered ‘military’ under US Code.

The Communicable Disease Center was originally tasked with malaria in collaboration with the Rockefeller Foundation. The Rockefeller’s were prominent throughout the Truman regime and likely shaped the vast majority of his policies and decisions. The Malaria Project was created under the same auspices as the Manhattan Project. Thousands of mental patients and US Troops unknowingly became Malaria test subjects under the umbrella of the CDC. The Project tasked doctors with removing malaria from naturally exposed U.S. troops then injecting those strains into people with syphilis and schizophrenia. Pockets of troops in the South Pacific unwittingly became guinea pigs for potential anti-malaria drugs. But certain treatments were worthless or harmful, leaving numerous service members with lasting organ damage. ~ Karen Masterson. Those drugs were from the Big Pharma cartel – the Rockefeller Institute.

At this point in history the Rockefellers, Kuhn Loeb, Aldrich, JP Morgan, Weinberg, and Lehman were running the White House. The Bankers were in charge, the vast majority being Bolshevik/Ashkenazi.

By the time the CDC for Malaria was formed as a military unit of the government, Malaria in the US was nearly eradicated. Despite Malaria’s rapid decline, the CDC and Rockefeller decided that spraying DDT inside 6.5 million homes was the best measure. By this time there were estimated to be roughly 4,000 cases and 150 deaths across the US. By 1950 there were no more cases. But DDT was continued to be used despite findings it caused reproductive issues.

And the concept of curing a disease by creating more diseases with the cure became the Big Pharma Mantra with CDC support as of the 1950’s.

Dr. Joseph Mountin was appointed the first Director of the CDC. His bio asserts he received his medical degree from Marquette University School of Medicine in June 1914, although Marquette did not have a medical program until 1913. Given Malaria no longer existed, Mountin created the Epidemic Intelligence Service that trains ‘disease detectives’. Their job entails finding out the root cause of disease – to which they have found – none.

In 1949, given the entire purpose of the CDC in eradication malaria no longer was viable, Dr. Alexander Langmuir expanded the scope to include noncommunicable diseases, environmental health, and family planning, ie abortion. Within the spectrum of ‘noncommunicable diseases’ is autoimmune diseases which came to be known as those derived from vaccines, such as HEP-B. In 1957, Langmuir convinced the US Public Health Service to coordinate research with the Department of Defense. At that time, the infamous Allen Dulles was the Director of the CIA and Neil McElroy was Secretary of the DoD. McElroy came from the advertising department of Proctor and Gamble…

Thus, it appears that the CDC was intimately involved in drug developments and psychoanalysis via their coordination in research with the DoD in MKUltra and other nefarious projects undertaken illegally.

The CIA’s Office of Scientific Intelligence organized the project, code-named Project MKUltra, in coordination with the U.S. Army Biological Warfare Laboratories. Some 80 institutions, including colleges and universities, hospitals, prisons, and pharmaceutical companies participated in the research program. In all, about 150 separate experimental investigations were carried out.

The point person for MKUltra was socialist Sidney Gottlieeb of Jewish immigrant parents. He solicited the necessary subcontractors. While the agencies involved are protected, they include 33 Universities, 15 research foundations, 12 hospitals and 3 prisons. In addition, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Office of Naval Intelligence, and the DoD were involved. Patients describe the horrors as mental rape – and the uncontrollable need to react with violence.

The CDC is a partner in the National Interagency Confederation for Biological Research at Fort Detrick, specifically with the Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. The same Fort Detrick named as the primary source of CoVid 19. In addition, the National Center For Medical Intelligence (NCMI) works in conjunction with the CDC, and DIA at Fort Detrick. While the CIA also has a medical intelligence unit, the NCMI is the primary organization for classified CoVid 19 information and analysis. During the 70’s when the CIA was brought to Congress over its assassination and MKUltra protocols, many departments were downsized, renamed, and reorganized to regain obscurity from public view.

Nothing changed. Instead, secrecy became ‘classified’ and biological warfare was diluted into unassuming agencies, including NIH. However, all intelligence agencies, all departments within the DoD, many Universities such as John Hopkins and Columbia, a host of NGO’s, and the CDC work in a unified climate at Fort Detrick, the assumed source of CoVid, SARS, HIV, Ebola, and other viruses rescaled for maximum pandemic impact.

All these departments working in conjunction attempt to frame themselves as independent but the reality would be the CIA is in control. The same CIA involved in the Epstein scandal the Franklin Scandal and the perverse illegal ‘Projects’ wherein humans become torture subjects for warfare gain. Take away the CIA and they all become ‘dangling participles’.