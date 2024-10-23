The Center For Countering Digital Hate is a UK based NGO that was able to obtain US charitable status. Their entire focus right now is combating Elon Musk. Or X, in particular. Focusing on: antisemitism, antivaxx misinformation, child safety, climate change misinformation and STAR – providing guidance on OFCOM’s transparency reporting guidance. CCDH Website: “We stop the spread of online hate and disinformation through research, public campaigns and policy advocacy.”

The IRS Form 990 associated with CCDH was last completed for 2021 – no further filings have been made as required by Law. Located at 1250 Connecticut Avenue Suite 700 under the 'previous' board chair’s name, Simon Clark. Mr. Clark has an interesting background: A resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Lab based in Washington, D.C. as well as ‘senior fellow for John Podesta’s Center For American Progress’. His country of residence is ENGLAND.

Imran Ahmed is the president and CEO. Despite claiming he wants to remove hate and vitriol from Twitter, this was his statement to Musk: “I was invited to a meeting with Mr. Musk’s poodle, Linda Yaccarina.” The means Ahmed is utilizing to attack X is via advertisers, in particular, Comcast, which was attributed to Media Matters For America, founded by David Brock, a Hillary obsessed fanatic. Media Matters operates as a Charitable NGO.

In 2022, Brock left Media Matters to form a lobbying group: Facts First USA, a 501(c)(4) group designed to counter Republican-led congressional investigations…

It is interesting that social media is the target when public schools are far more likely to teach radical ideologies. Eighty five percent of Universities are now estimated to teach socialist and Marxist values. Churches have been universalized by NGO’s to reduce God to a spirit. And yet neither are mentioned in the context of Truth.

The Free Speech conundrum has morphed from hate speech to being unable to make negative comments about a politician – a true example of totalitarian suppression in full force across Germany.

But a society whose lips are taped shut is not a society at all it is creating humanoid robots. Brains retrofitted with a ‘feed’ of information that is matched to a person’s social credit score. That feed is determined by the Truth Tzars and implanted via an mRNA technique.

It appears, the Washington, DC office of CCDH is merely a virtual stage. They are in violation of law for failing to file their required 990 forms for 2022, and 2023. They are aligned with the Clintons, of which Hillary is still running part of the red curtain backstage performance at the White House. Everyone that works for CCDH are actually of UK nationality with one living in Belgium making this organization a ‘foreign agent’ in violation of registering as such. And their entire design is to interfere in the election by assaulting Elon Musk and X with the ultimate goal of taking X back into CIA territory.

CEO Imran Ahmed is a British citizen living in DC. According to his blog on the website, antisemitism is defined as ‘a certain perception of Jews, and/or conspiracy theories'. The project of CCDH is rooted in their interpretation of what is ‘truth’. Thus making themselves the Truth Tzar for governments across the globe. Such as when Brazil fined Musk and took down X until a fee was paid – A Classic Cartel shake down.

This is what the democrats in alignment with the UK and Israel intend to do throughout the US once Kamala is positioned on the throne. Twitter and Tik Tok are seemingly their largest targets, but Substack is mentioned as well. Given the WH operates as a dictatorship with the pretense of unbiased courts as Musk openly declared, “If Trump doesn’t win, I’m farked”. A truthism.

But the impact will extend far beyond the giants. The hand will reach inside every crevice it can find housing a conservative. The magic land of trafficking will rise exponentially. Mandatory vaxxes will eliminate the poor and old. And the UN will be couped. Gutteres made the mistake of siding with Palestinians and for this transgression his career will abruptly end under a Harris/Clinton Regime.

The Austin rhetoric stating the North Korean soldiers are in Russia will be used to provide the final declaration of WWIII. And the picture will fall off the wall along with the house. The media switching up to show the Trump effect is a psychological ploy to ramp up the illusion. To provide ‘hope’. The reality – the election will be rigged. And as Kamala has already noted. The question is whether Trump will accept her win – because civil war is also their victory.