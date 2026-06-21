“You had one job, restrain your blood thirsty ally, but you couldn’t even do that”! ~Iran Embassy. Strait closed immediately. Crude seems unsure how to respond and sits a febrile immobile stoic monster. Should I stay, should I go, should I hold ‘em, should I fold ‘em? Magat’s are now telling Trump to renege on the MOU which would destroy America’s reputation permanently. Every country’s leader is holding their breath waiting to see Trump’s reaction. Pathetic!

Israel’s warped reaction to Trump telling them to abide by the Peace Pause was to carpet bomb across the Christian neighborhoods of Lebanon. While Ben Gvir wrote on twitter that the goal is 100% dead Lebanese. The US Military is in worse condition than revealed which is likely why Trump was forced to back down; 4 weeks of oil left in strategic reserves, and The Economist states our inventory of weapons is so low we are a literal wasteland should anyone attack America.

If the Pentagon was run by elite generals and commanders instead of a Fox News entertainer and Israeli BOTS, these shortcomings may have been avoided. But here we are – Miriam Adelson is now running open letters blasting Trump as a traitor. The Pariah is in high gear. Dan Bongino is making weird statements about being offed – while claiming he was always on the ‘right side’. Just not on the right side of America. Rubio is seen standing behind Trump looking like a schoolboy who got bullied. Erika Kirk spends her days giving cheesy make-believe interviews declaring what a great person she is. And JD Vance is trying to publicly extricate himself from Peter Thiel as the Israeli surveillance Big Daddy is unleashed.

Fallout incoming.

Iran has now stated that given Israel could only abide by the Peace Pause for a grand total of 5 minutes, further retribution will be forthcoming. It appears they believed Trump had more power over Israel than he does despite his bloviating otherwise. Which means Israel intends to take America down with them. Adelman will assist. This is what happens when you sell your soul to the Devil.

Speaking of the Devil – Zelenskky is now actively sending drone weapons into Belarus and Poland without denial. Simultaneously, the UK states it is sending 100,000 new drones to Ukraine thus splintering the EU – the Union. Two countries. Actively Evil. Yet not one country has the compunction to eliminate the Demons. Fear? Or something greater than Fear?

Psychology Today, a far left, worthless expertise in fraud declares: What causes people to live in Fear: “Experiential avoidance helps explain why people are resistant to making changes in their lives, even when those changes could bring more happiness, freedom, and connection.” I feel like I’m reading at a fifth grade level. When I was in college, the media reported events at an eighth grade level, we have now digressed to fifth grade. Soon to be usurped by 3rd grade and so on. Which might explain Peter Thiel fleeing America. Their forthcoming member only admittance symposium will be held in Ireland at a hotel with suites starting prices of 550 a night Euro. Translation – Ireland will still exist in August. Hallelujah! Tulsi Gabbord in attendance. Such a betrayal.

But then ‘betrayal’ seems to be the d’jeure.

I am noticing a heightened fervor in blog posts as our underlying intuition tells us this is building to a climax that will not be beneficial to humanity. And yet, we are powerless except for our ‘pens’. Each has a role. I ask where are the warriors? Elon Musk has declared that he is powerless against the Deep State because they will kill him. So, what is he doing? Giving Ukraine free GPS satellite access and providing coordinates for Israel and America to Bomb Iran… The Two Devils.

A Warrior defends Good From Evil. But when the warriors are led to believe in a false good and a false evil, the delusion is a powerful tool. Trump’s constant threats to Iran have bled the peace pause dry as they now demand a public apology before reopening the Strait. Trump can’t afford to apologize given the reaction would trigger a tsunami of vitriolic demands including his immediate impeachment from all sides. So, yes, Iran has taken the upper hand once again.

Of course, Trump has forgotten the lie he and his soothsayers put out across all social media that the Strait was open and 60 ships passed through in one day… while simultaneously threatening Iran to open the Strait. I almost began to feel sorry for the man. Almost. Until all those soothsayers were demanding total annihilation death to Iranians and Lebanese like dutiful Zionists. They will not lose their stripes. They will not grow compassion. They are cancerous tumors. Infecting. Growing deeper into the wound.

Palestine: 42,000 children in Palestine injured, 21,000 left with permanent disabilities – as in no limbs. Over 21,000 killed, an exact number is unknown but it is believed much higher.

Iran: 168 schoolgirls targeted using Palantir technology. 1800 children killed or injured.

Lebanon: 247 children killed. 992 children injured.

ALL TERRORISTS ACCORDING TO ISRAEL.