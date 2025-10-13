China Syndrome picking up hypersonic speed as Xi Jinping reacts to Trump’s tariff prison. During Trump’s campaign, the concept of tariff revenue was reasonable with the caveats that imposing 10% to 15% could reduce or even eliminate the federal tax on taxpayers and eliminate the IRS. That was the feed. And we were ALL ABOARD the train! But that is not what happened.

Tariff’s instead became a weaponized punishment, a threat to sovereign trade, and no tax relief to citizens. Instead, prices were jacked up and the economy hit yet another fault line triggering a massive economic earthquake. The peasants are listlessly holding on as their livelihoods shutter. The debt continues to grow exponentially, and Trumps “Deals” seem to benefit only a select few billionaires, including his own family… and himself. For making this statement – my feed is littered with MAGA – hate and venom. Not because it isn’t true, but because I obviously have TDS – Trump Derangement Syndrome.

While Trump diligently slapped 30% on China, 50% on Brazil, 100% on India – he continues to threaten even more. Why? They are BRICS and must be punished. But the punishment is being born by US Taxpayers. And that is the Real Plan. The 10% was scrapped for a baseline reciprocal of 15% - with most countries being arbitrarily subjected to additional tariffs as ‘solitary confinement’. Justice.

Central to tariffs on China from Trump’s perspective is Rare Earth Minerals. Americans will suffer. And the entire Tariff boondoggle has collapsed in pile of dung. Ego Rules. Our technology is already vastly behind China’s. Americans are already tapped and will accumulate more debt to survive. The upcoming millennials have no way to create the next generation. And the future strategy is relegated to a collapse.

But hallelujah – Trump is King for a Day because he single-handedly ended Israel’s genocide after giving them $30 billion of our money to reduce Gaza to rubble – . Given that effectuation is completed, true to word, Kushner is busily planning the appropriation of Gaza for a brilliant Elite Sci-fi City. Using the remaining Palestinians as slave labor. Simultaneously, Trump is giving intel via the CIA in Ukraine to strike deep into Russia – all while pretending Putin is his friend.

Isolating Brazil, Russia, and now China, Trump is evoking the globalization pogrom as detailed in the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 2030. Attacking countries which don’t allow for Zionist control is the root of sanctions and now tariffs. As can be logically deduced by a ninth grader, exorbitant tariffs will cause reconfigured trade alliances. Whereas a flat 10% or 15%, as was campaigned, would have been absorbed without repercussions. Therefore, the tariffs were never imposed as a balancing act, but as a punitive global dystopia.

Enter the media: Xi Jinping is DYING! Apparently, he has had a stroke every year since 2012 based on zero evidence and a plethora of speculation. Putin has been dying of cancer since 2016. The rumors tend to follow when these leaders refuse to succumb to the demands and reprisals of American presidents and their desire to break their respective sovereign governments in favor of an American hegemony.

The Social Media CIA then enlists a slew of influencers to demonize these Pariahs form of ideologies in order to infect the need to save them from themselves. Which tends to be closely followed by bombs, weather manipulation, and a false flag. Hence Trump giving the greenlight to bomb Moscow and levying sanctions and headier tariffs. China is next. Venezuela is in the crosshairs despite Maduro openly offering Trump access to their minerals. Trump doesn’t want ‘access’, he wants ownership.

There is a simple solution. Agree to global free trade. Tariff free – VAT free – Fee free – upcharges eliminated. Supply and Demand Rule. Let The People determine the price by demand - take Government out of the trade equation completely. Sometimes simple is the best answer to a complex mathematical function.

Unfortunately, an unimaginable means of peace in a western world that thrives on war and death. Yet. It is a dangling participle. It is not just conceivable, it is possible. Let your voices be heard!