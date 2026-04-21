Iran’s Protests, Iran’s Media Source, Iran’s Propaganda is sourced back to Langley, the US State Department, via National Endowment For Democracy and the CIA. Human Rights Activists News Agency or HRANA. Their financial Reporting is done thru Lotus Business and CPA Consulting in Maryland and provide their services to US Government Contractors. Per their last filing Form 990 – 2024, there is one employee, Keyvan Rafiee and one sub-contractor, Matthew S. Goode in California.

HRANA’s job is to provide the stories for the mainstream media regarding Iran including the protests, and most recently the fabricated women facing execution which even the White House just posted on Twitter. The 40,000 figure being scripted across the media AND Trump is said to be closer to 300 while over 100 Iranian police were also killed as a result of the protests. Media outlets which publish HRANA’s reports on behalf of the CIA include; NBC, NPR, CBS, ABC, Reuters, NY Post, CNN and multiple European Media. Oddly their stated address does not correspond with the tenant Directory at Fairfax Center.

The current President and CEO of National Endowment for Democracy is Damon Wilson. Notable Board Members include Victoria Nuland and Tim Kaine. Their tag line, ‘Supporting Freedom Around The World’, was somewhat borrowed by Trump when he declared that he will Free The Iranian People. Free in the world of coups, riots, and bomb campaigns typically means free the people ‘forever’ as in they are dead. Syria. Yemen. Iraq. Damon Wilson was directly involved in the Orange Revolution in Ukraine. He was positioned in Iraq shortly after the assassination of Saddam Hussein. And specifically credited with NATO’s expansion.

The framing of Iran as an evil creature to be destroyed is the creation of these various NGO’s in collaboration with the CIA. Bita Hemmati is scheduled for Iranian Execution – the first woman! The image is AI generated per a google inspection of the photo. According to HRANA: 5 protestors have been sentenced by Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court to death, five years in prison, and confiscation of all assets. It is unclear how they will be imprisoned after they are hung.

Abdorrahman Boroumand Center parallels with HRANA. Anne Applebaum is one of 6 Directors at The Center. She is a journalist for The Atlantic. Sheherazade Semsar is Board Chair – a French citizen and CEO of McCourt Global and the former CEO of Politico in Europe. McCourt’s, Project Liberty, was one of the investors in the consortium of Tik Tok buyers.

Both of these NGO’s report financing in the range of $1 million to $1.4 million annually. Francis Fukuyama is listed as a Director of The Center. He serves as Council Member of the International Forum For Democratic Studies – founded by NED. An prolific author, he has expressed the opinion that the US is in political decay and a new kind of governance needs to be instituted. I’m guessing - Stakeholders.

The entire legacy propaganda against the Iran Regime is a creation of the CIA and it’s proxies which actively fund every aspect of the PR and riots in order to install a pro-American establishment which will, like the Shah, voluntarily give their oil to Conoco Phillips and Chevron so that Iranians can be subjected to poverty. The same stage as was set for Iraq, Syria and Ukraine. However, if Israel and the US continue to indiscriminately bomb the country, they lose the oil infrastructure necessary for capture. Which is likely why The Hegseth Bludgeoners are instead targeting little girls at schools… Purposefully. NOT an accident.

Taxpayers fund the NGO’s, fund the coups, and fund the rebuild while stakeholders sit back and collect the profits. In this case, those profits include the short and long oil sales perpetrated from within the White House and likely thru Plus500, an Israeli trading platform which focuses exclusively on oil and gold.

In this regard, Mr. Fukuyama is absolutely correct, America’s political system has decayed, Congress is irrelevant, and Stakeholders are running the Greatest Show on Earth – complete with clowns and whipped animals who perform in submission. Trump’s biggest failures include Venezuela and Iran. Venezuela because their oil infrastructure had already decayed and required billion to rebuild and Iran because Israel has begun a targeting campaign to hit their oil facilities. Creating multiple billions in damage.

It is reported that Trump wanted to invoke the nuclear option to cover for his failure and got in a tiff with 4-star Dan Caine.

The Propaganda machine of the CIA is rife with green screen creations and AI photo and video, all designed to deceive Americans so they can continue their quest of coup and conquer so as to enlarge the American Empire and take over all the competitive Mafias drawing them into one global CIA Mafia of control, tithing, and submission. They do this because they can. Because no one calls them out. Because no one has the balls to stop the madness that has literally destroyed America. Not Congress and Not our Military!

In the inimitable words of Greta, “HOW DARE THEY!”.

I have written extensively on NED for years and posted on Lew Rockwell with the kind assistance of Bill Sardy– here are two of many:

https://helenaglass.net/2022/09/25/iran-battling-ned-coup/

https://helenaglass.net/2021/05/25/national-endowment-for-democracy-foiled-again-in-belarus-coup-tch/