The CIA has been in Ukraine since Soros took ownership. Over the years, they built secret bunkers along the Russian border to monitor and surveille Moscow. But like good little spooks, they also built a spy system of the Ukrainian government, including Zelenskky. In order to assure his loyalty. To track those within his circle who became rogue. To tell officials where they could locate men who failed to observe mandatory conscription. A city, a country completely observed across hundreds of surveillance screens operating 24/7.

According to Sputnik Globe, the means is/was Palantir. The CIA’s In Q Tel Fund invested in Palantir as a start up, but once it became public, it appears to be ‘exited’. However, in a market screener listing of Palantir’s shareholders Institutional ownership is 43%, Individual is 3.76%, a spattering of corporate or hedge fund investors holding fractional shares, and the bottom line which states – “41.03% UNKNOWN”. This is a public company, should the share distribution be held 41% ‘anonymous’?

Palantir offers ‘data integration’ meaning that the CIA could have installed a backdoor into the entirety of the Kyiv governments data systems. Monitoring, collecting, and learning every corrupt, illegal email, text, and voice across every supply of information. The ultimate in Big Brother.

Peter Theil, the founder, is a Trump fan and a good friend with Elon Musk. While the CIA collected the data, Palantir could effectively have a copy. And possibly share this massive file with the President. A security issue. A weapon in one hand – a valuable tool in another.

Assuming the entirety of Kyiv is bugged, the White House, aka Trump and Vance may have had full knowledge of the UK backstab well before the Zelenskky visit. Given Trump’s response is not what was projected via the Deep State actors and the EU, Zelenskky is trying to mend the fence – once again. Of course at this point he has nothing to offer. No return on investment. Legally, Starmer’s agreement would not stand in a Court, but the fact that the deal was hidden leaves the UK in the same territory as Ukraine. NOT pretty.

The Palantir bugs would also be informing Trump and Vance in real time what transpired that is causing Zelenskky to grovel. Oddly, despite everything coming to the table, including the Starmer agreement for minerals and gas, Zelenskky is positing the same deal again that cannot exist – selling the mineral rights twice – both times illegally. The Constitution declares such sales must be put to a voting referendum amongst the Ukrainian people.

Signing them off to the UK is grounds for impeachment.

The UK is in a financial crisis. They have shortages of housing and energy while their infrastructure is in shatters. So where are they spending all the Money? 2023/2024 saw deficit spending of 131 billion pounds with 1.23 trillion in expenditures. The largest expenditure is lumped under ‘Social Protection’ encompassing pensions, refugees, low income and the elderly. The second largest is Health and third is Education. These three consume 65% of all revenue. Debt interest represents 10% leaving 25% to be spent on actual government duties. Within it’s aid budget under Social Protection, the UK spent 28% or 4.3 billion pounds on immigrants.

That would buy a hefty number of new homes. But that would not be Starmer’s priority. Causing significant alarm should the US pull out of NATO. Contrary to popular thought, NATO does not have troops – they have the sum total troops that belong to each member country. The North Atlantic Council has oversight and approval over the financial management and budgets of NATO. Their audits have not been favorable for at least 7 years.

There are 21 Committees that report to the North Atlantic Council. Each Committee has relative expenditures. For Example: The Political Committee undertakes all necessary prep work for the Secretary General and the Council to coach them on political consultations. The Committee on Proliferation “is responsible for information-sharing, policy development and coordination on the issues of prevention of and response to proliferation, bringing together experts and officials with responsibilities in this field”.

They most assuredly could use a DOGE Team! According to their website, without the Committees no one in NATO would know what is going on – anywhere on anything. While NATO claims they are working alongside President Trump regarding Ukraine, reality would have a different view. It appears that the entirety of NATO’s function is simply to exist.

NATO claims their functions include: 1. Collective Defense under Article 5, 2. Debunk Russian Disinformation, 3. Deterrence & Defence, 4. Ukraine Relations, 5. Provides an encyclopedia of NATO Topics. As part of their Annual Report, they provide ‘Public Perception polls’. Under deterrence and Defense: “NATO set a new baseline for its deterrence and defence posture in line with its 360-degree approach, across the land, air, maritime, cyberspace and space domains, and against all threats and challenges”.

That’s it FOLKS.

NATO’s true mission is to have countries support their 4,000 employees and assure they have great pensions, benefits and life style far exceeding the commoners. Which is why Mark Rutte, as Secretary General, told Zelenskky to be nice and apologize for something he doesn’t actually apologize for… while offering up a deal that has already been nixed, axed, and sent down the proverbial garbage disposal.

NATO’s MISSION is simply to get a free ride while providing absolutely nothing productive to anyone’s economy.

NATO Budget $4.3.5 Billion - 4,000 personnel

CIA Budget UNKNOWN - 17,000 personnel

US Intelligence Community Budget $73.4 Billion - Unknown number of personnel