WHY is President Trump calling out Putin on international news? WHY is he criticizing Putin while continuing to bomb Yemen? What just shifted? Was it all a distraction? In collusion with Germany, UK, and France, the US has suddenly lifted the restriction of Zelenskky employing long range weapons inside Russia. Russia has been bombarded with Ukraine drones hitting civilian locations. Ukraine has now become the largest manufacturer of military drones.

Those weapon depots inside Ukraine were the target of the last strikes from Russian into Kyiv. And Trump is either a double agent, or very ill-informed internally. Making Libertarians and Independents a bit nervous. Lifting the long range missile restriction ‘escalates’ the war and puts us back on a path of WWIII. At a time when our own weapon inventory is depleted and undermining the will of the American People who crave peace will unite and divide the US internally!

Trump to Jordan’s King; “I would like Egypt to take people,…You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know, it’s over.’” This statement reveals a) the true casualties of Gaza are not 52,000 but 500,000, b) Trump is once again in Bibi’s back pocket holding a ‘pager’, and c) Trump is planning to have US Taxpayers rebuild Gaza to his specifications while confiscating Palestinian gas reserves…

The US continues to launch unprecedented bombs in Yemen killing civilians including children. The bombs have essentially turned Yemen into a field of debris not unlike Gaza. The Houthi explanation doesn’t fly! What Bibi needs is the Red Sea clear for shipping so as to extend the Original Plan of extending the Ben Gurion Canal and creating an elite sea port for the wealthy. Once completed, the Palestinians will be brought in as laborers. Jordan and Syria will effectively become colonies of Israel/US. And Bibi’s Wet Dream will be fulfilled.

The Putin ‘Bad Guy’ scenario is simply a distraction. Trump, “He’s shooting rockets into cities and Kyiv and killing civilians… I don’t like it at all”. Trump was definitely overly concerned. But wiping out Yemen and Palestine are OKAY? Ukraine sent out over 50 drones to encircle President Putin’s helicopter en route to Kursk. The purpose? Assassination. Backed by who? I doubt Putin liked that at all – either! Especially if he finds out the CIA was involved in the logistics.

But the comment will NOT bode well for future discussions, puts Iran on notice that the two sided sword is quite real, trust is vacuous, and gives China a cleaner vision of Art of War.

Is the double agent shift the psy-op of implementing the WEF Stakeholder Government as opposed to Project 2025’s proposal for peace? Have we been double-crossed?

The entire point of being a double-agent is neither side’s intel can ever be 100% assured which side the agent is on. Triple agents up the ante. Why isn’t Trump concerned about the attempted assassination by Zelenskky on Putin? John Ratcliffe as Director of the CIA paused operations in Ukraine in March and subsequently resumed them one week later. Intel is shared – according to Defense News. Were CIA agents inside the weapons depots Putin bombed? Are those the civilians Trump is referring to? Likely. YES. That would be why Trump is outraged – he lied to Putin and the Ukraine charade is still a War Hawk Liberal Agenda under the auspices of the CIA.

Given the intensity of propaganda creation in Ukraine by Zelenskky, a tool also used by Bibi in discussing Gaza and Hamas, and Trump’s inability to distinguish those lies, it is likely that Ratcliffe had not informed Trump that he had American agents inside Kyiv. But he can’t reveal that to the media knowing the ‘response’ would be brutal – upending Ratcliffe, Trump and Putin.

Trump should have refrained from making ANY statement. Now he has to deal with an angry Putin, an Iran deal going nowhere, and NATO forces and provocations escalating in the Baltic Sea. All of which would make his Saudi and Qatar deals worthless in a WWIII arena…