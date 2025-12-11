Former CIA Agent, John Kiriakou, has opened the vault of CIA activity in our homes, our lives, in our workplaces. All those great chips embedded in computers, phones, cars, electric meters, Alexa, refrigerators, etc… are monitored 24/7 and can at any moment in time destroy your life. The CIA has a backdoor opendoor and can take control of your car and steer you off a cliff, they can listen to your conversations even when the television is turned off and they can hack your bank accounts. Passwords are bull-shiitake. They can even watch you get dressed …

That means all the evidence gathering of blackmail, from Epstein to Cruz, to Johnson, to every government official is a CIA operation. It means that they know Tyler Robinson was not Kirk’s shooter. And it means they coordinate according to what the current President asks them to do. That could be to overthrow foreign governments. Or it could be to search out ‘extremists’ who post anti-government memes on social media. It could be to make a LIST of anyone who disagrees with the President and implement covert action against those citizens through their ‘smart electronics’.

Because Kiriakou went public with the CIA’s torture program, he spent 2 years in a federal prison.

It brings to mind various sensational hits including Gary Webb and Michael Hastings. Both were killed in spectacular fashion after opening investigations into government surveillance and a rogue Big Brother. Hastings Mercedes was going max speed and hit a tree, the engine fell out and skid across the road while the car literally blew up engulfed in flames. He was 33. Gary Webb shot himself ‘twice’ in the head. It was termed a suicide. Did Hillary order the hit on Seth Rich? Kary Mullis? Dr. Bradstreet? Inconvenient Truths.

Trump’s campaign ran on a promise to dismantle the CIA. Instead, he is extending their use in Ukraine, Venezuela, Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and any other country where regime change is espoused as a necessity by President Trump. Why? Power. The God-like power to determine who lives and who dies.

While the distraction is gangs and cartels, the bogeymen are interned in every major city across America goading people on social media, goading protests into riots, and making sure America is unraveling from within. And not ONE government official has the courage to call them out – so afraid they are of losing their own life. Lest we forget, the CIA was tasked with flying to Epstein Island. They were the Colombia Drug Lords.

Yet somehow we keep getting distracted on mantra’s pushed by the same CIA; China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Colombia, Lebanon, etc… always deflecting from what we know to be true – it’s the CIA.>

The IDF and the CIA employ torture. Coffin boxes. Black sites. Cages. Dogs. Serial killers are considered psychopaths for using the same techniques on their victims. Sadistic dehumanization. How can any CIA officer agree to such barbarian tactics? Behavioral modification employed on ‘suspects’ – not confirmed extremists, but suspected. As in maybe. Just like the men on the open air speed boats – a boat that would travel 1600 miles to reach America traveling at speeds of 30 knots… having to refuel a dozen times.

Trump is using the CIA to remove those who are not agreement with him. Creating terrorists by torture techniques. Murderers by psychological brain implants. Remember: The military veteran who opened fire in the Fort Lauderdale airport in January 2017 was Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, who had served in the Army National Guard in Alaska, leading to the confusion about him being a “military man from Alaska”. He flew in from Anchorage with a gun in his checked bag, then shot and killed five people and wounded others in the baggage claim area before being arrested.

COMPLETELY scrubbed from the internet, he claimed the military had implanted something in his brain, and voices were constantly telling him what to do. He had reached out to his superiors and begged them to remove the implant. Instead, they used him as a guinea pig and let him go on a shooting spree. The test was to determine if the military could create death squads – like ISIS.

Esteban was not the only one who made such a claim. So, the CIA decided these Mind Control experiments on their victims must not survive to tell the tales. As documented in a 75 page brief by the Supreme Court October 5, 2018. Under President Trump’s watch. Our Government. Not Cartels. Not China. Iran or Russia.