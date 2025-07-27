IS Ghislaine Maxwell really in jail? Would Netanyahu allow the US to jail a Mossad Agent? Did Mossad Agent, Jeffrey Epstein really die in prison? The only country to detain and execute Mossad Agents is Iran. According to Wolf Blitzer, “US and Israeli intelligence organizations have maintained a discreet arrangement since the 1950s, banning covert operations against each other.”

Prior to Israel’s creation in 1948, a Zionist underground existed in the US for the purpose of smuggling war materials to Palestine, in violation of the Truman administration’s embargo on such shipments. Although FBI investigations resulted in several convictions, all but one of those convicted escaped going to prison. The Israeli intelligence intertwining into the FBI and CIA was facilitated by Allen Dulles. The CIA’s Greatest Conman who managed to juggle Nazis and Jews simultaneously while advocating for destroying the Soviet Union and starting yet another World War.

The Dulles boys ushered in the Jewish boys; Walt Rostow and Henry Kissinger who took powerful places within our government assuring the merger of Israel and America.

Rostov’s parents were Russian Bolsheviks who immigrated to New York. Walt became Deputy National Security Advisor under Kennedy, rising to counselor of the Department of State before a promotion As Director of NSA by Johnson. His passion was war – guiding bombings in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. Rostov was adamant that sending aid to third world countries was the means for ‘fighting communism’ and bombing countries across the globe was the means of subjugation.

He advocated for a nuclear war against China. JFK cooled his friendship and trust of Rostov after the catastrophic Bay of Pigs operation and he was demoted. After JFK’s assassination, Rostov found a greater war hawk willing to destabilize the world – Johnson earning him the nickname Rasputin.

Global Communism has been the quest for over 170 years. It is not simply a Hillary or Obama creation. Nor will it go away if either or both of them are arrested, the likelihood of which is dim to dull. In every war, success is measured not by soldier or civilian casualties but by heads of state. The Cartel Heads have not been compromised – they have only seen minor setbacks requiring new distractions. The current distraction is Russiagate to which Trump has already stated Obama has immunity.

To defray the fallout from the Epstein backstepping, Ghislaine Maxwell is the ONLY means of addressing the PR. She is carefully photographed from a distance, obscured, and unidentifiable. There is a closeup image that is highly likely AI given her eyes don’t match. But the most obvious query is Israel would never allow their Agent to die or be sent to prison especially given their deep saturation within the US Government and respective Intel Agencies.

In the world of Kabbalah – the IDF and Mossad are protected from prosecution. And the lies continue to mount belying any conciliatory Truth to be found – anywhere. As Putin claimed in an interview when asked what is the one political fallout that can never be overlooked – Betrayal. Trump attempted to dupe Putin and his Zionist commando’s pre-empted. Leaving a trail of betrayal.

Just as the Kennedy assassination was not convened by Oswald, it is likely the historically redefined impetus for WWI, the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand was not the action of Gavrilo Princip, a small statured Serbian student of 19. Gavrilo’s father was subjected to ‘tax farming’ run by Jews within the Ottoman Empire who financed farmers and took as penance 1/3 of their wages. A more likely assassin would be the heir apparent – like LBJ…

Stoking War is a common theme. Something quite overriding in the Zionist brain frame with Rubio currently making overtures about toppling Venezuela… Or Catholic Argentina installing a Jewish Convert.

Just like there is no evidence of Hitler’s death or of al Qaeda’s, Osama bin Laden, who is rumored to have been a Mossad Agent. Other ISIS leaders have since been found to be Jewish Mossad. And the Syria implant is yet another finger in a dyke that is about to burst. Revealing the conspiracies always seem to be revealed as Truths.

CHILE 1971: For Allende’s opponents within and outside of Chile, the move to nationalize copper raised the stakes. The United States had already taken action to destabilize the new government, most notably a month after Allende’s election, when the CIA backed the assassination of Chile’s army commander-in-chief. Now the United States stepped up covert efforts to undo the UP government and insert Pinochet, a dictator, who was to be found to have committed fraud, embezzlement, human rights violations, tax evasion, and massive corruption. The US shelled the Presidential Palace of Allende resulting in his assassination. THAT CIA>

The Mossad has been embedded inside the CIA since the CIA was created. Why?

After the MKUltra and other internal anti-American covert operations against unwitting soldiers and American civilians was revealed, the CIA needed a mercenary organization to officiate its global coups and assassinations under guise of terrorist organizations. Mossad was more than willing. And was given FULL rein. As the baton was passed – Israel became the Front Man and the CIA the ‘foot-soldiers’.

As the Concept of Blackmail was introduced by J. Edgar, the Mossad saw the brilliance and embraced the expansion. As the Zionists realized the ideology of lying was a venue to be expanded exponentially using the medium of Hollywood, the depth of the deception, or Betrayal (as Putin noted) became the god. Putin and Lavrov – as Biblical covenants of Truth are imperfect King Davids attempting to quash the Nephilim. But the Nephilim hide behind many faces, and many sorceries.