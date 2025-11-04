Collective Memory. The Fifth Dimension. The possibility of 11 Dimensions. Could AI create collective memory illusions? Does the Fifth Dimension exist as a superimposed reality on top of collective memory? How many dimensions are possible?

When Media Pundits deny, deny, deny, the psychological response mechanism switches to Believe. The mediocrity of the infused CIA psychology is dated. They are losing the battle of Truth and are likely waiting for AI to rescue them as the psychological propaganda would have us believe AI cannot lie. And the reason AI is necessary is to overcome the knowledge that is being revealed. Including portals, gateways, dimensions, and CERN. Because once the knowledge is revealed, like the theory of Pandora’s Box, it cannot be put back.

And that knowledge would be available to everyone, greatly diminishing the power of the elite. An elite that doesn’t appear that bright or formidable when that power fades. For example; Trump’s power is not built on intellect, wisdom, or IQ, it is built on a schematic called government. A government which is nothing more than a wizard behind a curtain making noise. The louder the noise, the more power is assumed. The illusion.

In the latest summit between Jinping and Trump, the silence of China was deafening. By contrast, the physical slouching and mumblings of bravado by Trump revealed submission and diminished Power. The vacuum. Government is a psychological game. Ultimately, bullies lose. Their ego is built on a platform that has no reality, it is an illusion of power that is manifested in harming others at any cost.

Bullies often pick on individuals whom they view as a threat, whether this is a threat to their social dominance, ego, or self-esteem. Many individuals believe that using aggressive behavior to knock other people down is the most effective way to build themselves up. Trump blasting boats and their occupants out of the water using F-16 bombs is not based on a threat, it is based on creating a perception. The ‘henchmen’ supporting these actions tend to be the neocons and the Zionist Americans who rally at the call For Death! All while decrying that Muslims all want – death.

This is born out of the psychology of collective thought implants, ie social media platforms utilized to collectivize all Muslims as evil – Russia as evil - etc.

It was Sidney Gottlieb, a Hungarian Jew, who created the assassination blueprints and MK=Ultra for the CIA under Dulles. He worked at Fort Detrick in their biowarfare program. Gottlieb conducted experiments using THC, cocaine, heroin, and mescaline wherein he participated in ‘nonconsensual human experiments’ labeled psychiatric research. He worked at Lockheed where many Nazi scientists had been relocated via Operation paperclip. And like Bill Gates, used unwitting South Americans to trial various biologic materials all with the approval of President Eisenhower.

July 2025, a leaked brochure obtained by West Africa Weekly revealed that several entities linked to foreign intelligence agencies and private foreign interests like the Gates Foundation are officially listed among the “development partners” of the National Assembly (NASS) Nigeria. Among the listed organizations intervening in Nigeria’s security, health, food and tax laws are the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which is the parent agency of the UK’s Secret Intelligence Service (SIS/MI6), the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) which is funded by the MacArthur Foundation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German state-funded political foundation with a long history of CIA collaboration; and YIAGA Africa, which is funded by the CIA’s regime change affiliate, the National Endowment for Democracy.

In other words, Bill Gates was recruited to take over what Gottlieb had yet to accomplish -the subversion of biological warfare against global populaces for the purpose of depopulation. And thus, the current Civil War within Nigeria is most likely fueled by classic interference in another sovereign country’s health and welfare.

Trump’s call to attack Nigeria as a result of a piece he read on Fox News regarding the ‘massacre of Christians’ has been vehemently denied as propaganda to incite yet another war. The fact that Trump is briefed on global events by Fox News has about as much authority as Loomie Loomer being given press credentials for the Pentagon!

The Department of State funds Open Doors US which operates to assist persecuted Christians worldwide. George Ryan Brown is the current Ceo whose background includes; 17 years in the relief and development sector as well as time spent as a stockbroker, singer/songwriter, concert promoter, and running a small Christian music record label. The COO is Sarah Cunningham who has a doctorate degree in Psychology.

Outside of payroll and overhead, all funds are transferred to Open Doors International based in Kenya. They do not file a Form 990 or reports on Finances which would negate the NGO status and write-off of Open Doors US which is simply funneling untaxed Taxpayer funds while producing false and inflammatory statements regarding Nigeria. Those accounts fuel attempted coups because the government is Islamist and therefore blocking the CIA/Gates initiative of biologically poisoned food and health supplies is a paramount objective if Israel can eliminate Islam.

Cost to Taxpayers? Nearly $9 million.