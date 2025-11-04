Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

The battle has only yet begun!

Thank you, Helena,.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
3h

I’ll be reading this another three or four times! You pack a lot into a little space so wrapping my head around it will take some research effort. Speaking of “my head”, I only wish that Sydney’s last name was not Gottlieb. It immediately brought to mind the Marx Brothers movie A night at the Opera and the Gottlieb scene: Otis Driftwood (Groucho) “Mrs. Claypool Mr. Gottlieb, Mr. Gottlieb Mrs. Claypool, Mrs Claypool Mr. Gottlieb…. I could go on all night, but it's tough on my suspenders.” Hopefully I can over come some type of OCD or Echolelia 😄😄😄.

Anyway, great article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture