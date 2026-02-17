PALANTIR HACKED? CEO Alex Karp is mum. However, while the surveillance is nothing new any longer, the hackers claim they have evidence that Palantir has been directly involved via the CIA to create nuclear and bio-weapons on behalf of Ukraine. In addition, they have assisted Netanyahu with coordinates and logistics for his bombing in the West Bank and Gaza. The algorithms will be given to Russia and China.

Russia has also released data acknowledging that US and Dutch pilots have been flying the f-16’s on behalf of Ukraine. ALL while Trump’s envoy of the last year is unable to comprehend English when provided the terms by Putin. There is no Deal. The farce of Kushner and Witkoff is a distraction while the CIA continues its death grip on one of the most corrupt countries in the world in cooperation with THE most corrupt nation - Israel. Their source of organs, skin, and stem cells for their parties and youthful obsession quest.

Palantir is front and center in the world’s most gory fascination fantasies which have catapulted America into a horrific dystopian nightmare. They are the reason Germany and EU nations continue to believe Kyiv will win the war. One Year. Russia will be exhausted and they will simply release the nuclear options and destroy every living thing across the country – so no one will survive the coming Armageddon as envisioned by Netanyahu.

That is Israel’s plan. As enjoined with Trump’s White House including ALL Intel agencies. Bongino knows and has decided to become one with the lizards. Trump never planned for a peace deal, he planned for ‘deception’ just as he has employed with Iran and Qatar. There is no honor among thieves.

Where did Palantir get its seed money? Epstein – and thus the CIA and Mossad. The CIA’s In-Q-Tel is the source. They invest Taxpayer funds into tech companies, profits are never taxed, and the profits are used to scale up the Department of Defense weapon and black book deals. The CEO and President of In-Q-Tel is Steve Bowsher who came from InterWest Partners.

The initial funding of the biggest tech firms reveals patterns:

Google was initially funded by Andy Bechtolsheim. In-Q-Tel bought Keyhole Inc which was acquired by Google giving the CIA a stake in Google.

Facebook was initially funded by Peter Theil and Accell KKR (Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts). General Petraeus former CIA Director, is chairman of the board of KKR.

Nvidia and the CIA have co-invested in Lambda, OmniSci, SpaceNet, and VC Alliance. Sequoia Capital, Nvidia’s largest and initial funder, and In-Q-Tel frequently co-invest, including in Nvidia.

Musk and DOGE partner with Palantir. In early 2002 Michael Griffin, a physicist and aerospace engineer working for NASA, met entrepreneur Elon Musk and accompanied him on a trip to Russia where they attempted to purchase ICBM’s. The decision to found the company SpaceX was made on the flight home. Griffin briefly considered serving as chief engineer, but instead became president and COO of In-Q-Tel.

This is why the CIA cannot be dissolved. They are entrenched in every fabric of technology across the US, China and the EU. Every tech billionaire was ‘created’ by the CIA. Sell your soul sort of ‘deal’. Trump extended holdings of the government to outwardly include Intel, MP Materials, Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals, xLight, US Steel, Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies.

The US is being run by the CIA through its various controlled entities in the tech industry as well as medical and biotechnology focusing on engineered biology, human microbiome data, pandemic preparedness and AI. While the stage play of government, including all of Congress, has literally no useful value whatsoever. They keep their mouths shut because the CIA now holds the blackmail.

The COST of this fake government is drilled down as: $850 million allowances, $607.4 million for personnel and office expenses (which includes a 21% pay increase in 2022 to encourage staff to hang around), $93 million in direct pay of member salaries, and committee funding $780 million. Total = $2.335 billion to do absolutely – NOTHING. The system that would collapse if Bondi did her JOB.

The fact that the CIA is funded by Taxpayers to buy into start-ups, profit extensively, never pay taxes on the profits, and never share the profits with TAXPAYERS is the GAME by which Audits FAIL. In-Q-Tel is not an Asset on the Treasury Books. It is a Ponzi scheme. And DOGE won’t tell you because Musk is a CIA asset as is Theil and every single high-end technology founder/CEO.

These are the Real People Running America on behalf of the Allan Dulles inspired CIA psyop.