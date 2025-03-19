Did the Committee of 300 create the Club of Rome and the Tavistock Institute to relabel themselves as the World Economic Forum?

Given the Kennedy Assassination drop of 80,000 pages unredacted, everyone is posting and quoting from the same first 50 or so pages. To read 80,000 pages would take a person 14-16 days of reading at the rate of 12 hours per day. Everyone reading is starting with page #1. So the information is a composite of less than .06% of the material – and they are all giving up. Oddly, one such document inserted includes a statement regarding Biden being a traitor. The document was created in 1996 and the referenced person making that statement was Kennedy JR.

Another non-astute person attempted to use GROK to disseminate the drop information. GROK is AI. A robot can not make ‘opinions’. Drilling thru the mania, there seems to be some defining evidence implicating: Communist Bolshevik Russia, Communist Cuba, Jews funding Cuba, LBJ, the CIA, and an angry Israel. Jacquiline Kennedy had asserted LBJ’s role decades ago after she married her assassination protection by marrying – Onasis. Cuba makes sense given the Bay of Pigs ordered by Kennedy. Communist Israel was implicated on numerous fronts including; the nuke situation, Ben Gurion, and AIPAC registration.

The Bolsheviks always make sense given they were a Rothschild cult bent on world domination. The CIA is and always has been the foot soldiers. The documents simply supply further evidence of what we always knew.

Back to the Committee of 300 as defined by John Coleman:

Walther Rathenau was a German Minister who in 1922 attempted to form an alliance between Germany and the Soviet Union Bolsheviks. He was assassinated due to the belief that he was an Elder of Zion. The perpetrators of his execution were Tzarist Russian exiles who belonged to a group The Organization Consul. His mother was the daughter of Josef Liebermann. Walther married the daughter of banker Isaak Nachmann, Mathilda Sabina Rathenau. Rathenau confessed to belonging to the “300 Elders of Zion” as proclaimed in The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

John Coleman: Coleman claims to have gotten his start in British intelligence, his best-known book centers around what he says is a “secret upper-level parallel government” that controls the United States, made up of the president (no matter who it is), Congress, and the titans of American industry and finance. They aren’t the only members, of course – Coleman’s “Committee of 300” is an international organization with leaders in every nation. But they exert a special level of oversight over America – and every American.

Every Kabbalah attempts to assert Conspiracy - every Conspiracy is deemed Truth. Coleman’s book written in 1990 discusses the One World Global Order under a socialist dictatorship run by the Committee of 300. The internet is highly scrubbed of information on Coleman with the exception of articles describing him in slanderous terms.

The Club of Rome headquartered in Zurich, and the Tavistock Institute headquartered in London, are imperialist offshoots of the Committee. Eliat Aram, born and raised in Israel, is a Gestalt psychologist and CEO of Tavistock. She promotes the use of NGO’s to forge the ruling elite over government. Paul Shrivastava is co-President of Club of Rome. He served as Chief Officer of the Sustainability Institute and Executive Director of Future Earth. The Club’s impact statement states: “The Emerging New Civilizations…”.

The Committee of 300, ostensibly created in 1727 by the Rothschild family and various royal families. Were America’s forefathers with or against? Was America created to be The Club’s headquarters? Or a new world to escape global submission. Thomas Jefferson quote, “I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around will deprive the people of all property until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

Throughout history, the Jewish Kabbalah has risen, been expelled, and recreated. Each time their Global Agenda is exposed, by necessity they hide, and resurface under a different Pogrom. The Committee of 300 was exposed by John Coleman and resurfaced within the auspices of Klaus Schwab and Prince Charles under the nom de pleur World Economic Forum. The Agenda remained the same. The descendants of the original Committee – The Members – thus developed a timeline.

2030 was NOT the original timeline. 2015. 2021. Etc… This 2030 timeline is now disrupted by Putin, Trump and potentially Jinping. Members come from nearly every country with India playing a largess