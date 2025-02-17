The Atlantic has taken liberal hyperbole to new heights as it claims “The Death of Government Expertise” is a snake oil salesmanship – tricksters as denoted as President Trump and Elon Musk. While claiming that yes sometimes governments can make honest mistakes, it is an attack on civil servants. What they don’t mention is FRAUD is not a ‘mistake’. It is criminal. And simply firing the workers is not based on ‘political views’ but on incompetence, negligence, corruption, nonproductivity, failure to appear, etc… which translates to zero unemployment benefits. They were NOT laid-off, they were fired for cause.

The Atlantic Funding: Four separate U.S. government donors were listed in 2021, with a total value between $1.5 million and $3 million.

There will be economic consequences. The job market is flat. As was noted the job numbers released by the Biden US Bureau of Labor failed to note that the vast majority of jobs were given to low level and immigrant laborers. Since January 2025, 5700 companies have announced major lay-offs, including: Citibank, Boeing, Intel, Tesla, UPS, Amazon, Unilever, Sams and Nissan. While it is likely some of those jobs related to DEI hiring quotas, the reality is that people don’t have any money to spend.

Given the government Pink Slips, there will be even less wages to benefit and boost the economy from the standpoint of retailers, from the standpoint of taxpayers – this is a necessary pain. Musk is The Messenger. Not the Creator. IF you thought USAID was bad – the latest guesstimate is clearing the $1 trillion spent in 4 years on immigrants. And that will pale when they dig into the Department of Defense which is hauling in The Shredders by the truck load.

Once the evidence is solidified, arrests and asset freezes can be implemented, but by that time the Pelosi’s and Clinton’s will mortgage their homes, sell their toys, and transfer their cash to Cyprus. Many already have dual citizen passports for their escape plan. Mallorca looks nice.

The liberal idea of using offline District judges to slow down some of Trump’s measures is the classic Bloomberg/Soros scuttle that worked during the Biden regime and will fall flat in the Trump regime. They know this but have no other solutions. All this does is put another livelihood on the chopping bloc, ie, the judges’. Bloomberg’s NGO Everytown, a group of lawyers defending the right for a no-gun America, is flapping in the wind as its state funding will quickly be backed by zero funds, and fellow billionaires don’t see the value any longer given the new administration.

Most NGO’s receive Government funding despite their name implying ‘Nongovernmental’. It is imperative to shut down NGO funding. I don’t doubt its time will come relatively soon.

In 1883, the Pendleton Reform Civil Service Act was signed into law wherein ‘civil servants’ must be hired based on “merit”. The purpose was to keep politicians from awarding government jobs to their friends and contributors – which was called the ‘spoils system’. The Act originally required hires to first take an exam to prove their competency and merit. The United States Civil Service Commission was tasked with creating and grading these exams. Despite the exam concept abandoned, the Commission was not dissolved until 1979 and replaced with The Office of Personnel Management and the Merit System Protection Board.

This Board has jurisdiction over every fired Federal employee appealing their firing. They are disallowed from taking their grievances to court. February 11th, President Trump appointed Henry J Kerner as Vice Chairman and Acting Chairman. While the purpose of the law was to limit political appointments, it would appear no President has challenged this Law. So it stands and Trump will make good us of it.

The Liberal judges attempting to curb the firings, have zero judicial authority to challenge anything. Supreme court will throw them out with Prejudice!

The Office of Personnel Management is simply a Human Resources department shuffling forms, withholdings, benefits, etc… In January, President Trump appointed Acting Director Charles Ezell to this position. It is his responsibility to create the shuffling of paperwork dismissals and deactivate benefits and badges, that sort of thing. Ezell had been in charge of data management within this department.

Iron Mountain – hand written Employment documents… Stored underground at a cost of 31cents per cubic foot – 1 basic box is roughly 2 cubic feet. There are 700 workers watching the boxes in 8 file caverns and processing federal employee retirement applications which is done manually. Ranging in size from a few hundred square feet to 220,000-square feet, there are 125 large vaults, another 25 smaller units.

The 8 caverns used by the Federal government are likely large caverns. The space alone would come to a monthly federal cost of $530,000 . Worker wages would rack up an additional $10,500,000 per month. Total: $132 million to store and process federal retirements. In addition, they would be given benefits, a pension, offices, pens and pencils….and of course a slideruler for actuarial calculations. INGENIUS!

Somehow – all of these absurd expenditures were never brought to the attention of anyone for 100 years. Not by Graham, Cruz, Cotton, Romney, McCain, Reagan, not one Treasury Secretary. Not by the Department of State. Not ONE Con-gress member ever. Instead, they trashed SS and Medicare. And PRIVATE citizens are pretty peeved!