The World Coup Makers are in CRISIS mode given that Elon Musk has an opinion on politics and elections across western colonies in Europe. Bill Gates sits down with Norwegian PM, Jonas Store, and frantically flails at the audacity of Musk while murdering populations across the globe – particularly Africa. The Irony!

Macron has joined the ‘how dare you’ Greta crowdstriker phenomena by calling Musk out for his ‘international reactionary movement’ which directly intervenes and interferes with European and UK elections. The comedy is apparently lost on these Diddly Whacks. Jonas Store had this to say, “Imagine a man with access to social media be directly involved in the politics of other nations”! Indignation SPEWN!

In Germany, Musk had the audacity to state his support for the Afd party. Which clearly represented fraud ~^. Apparently the double standard requires an odious ‘Harumph’ given last year some British Labour party activists campaigned against the Republicans in the run-up to last year’s presidential election – to which PM Starmer responded they were acting on a ‘personal level’. So Party members are free to invade and defraud and collude, and interfere in America's elections, but Musk? NAH!

Maybe these guys should join Zelenskky’s burlesque show when he retires with his $100 billion payoff sometime this Spring.

Meanwhile, Politico has listed some potential “Black Swan” events that are predicted to create chaos in a Trump Regime, including: 1) An infectious disease outbreak in a small rural community. 2) Major disruptions from cyberattacks coming from geological upheavals or solar phenomena to cripple energy, communication and satellite operations - worldwide. 3) Bird Fly will incapacitate the US Military, not just in America but on every US military base – particularly in Europe. 4) A challenge to Putin’s rule. Posturing that this is what Trump brought during his first rule, Politico states, there will also, undoubtedly, be unexpected shocks that no one can predict in advance. Meaning the above mentioned chaos has already been secured and the unexpected is still in the works prep mode.

The Doom and Gloom predictions call for an Epidemic that would isolate the US from the world, trade, and food. A melt down of the financial markets as ‘negative public opinions spread misinformation, rumors, and fabricated news which reveals the extent of fraud and corruption within leadership positions of various corporations’ - Interesting to know. Amidst a Ukraine truce, North Korean soldiers will apparently go back home and start a war with South Korea.

Given Politico is the arm of The Rothschild Economist, I would venture these are the PLANS, not predictions, being put in place as of right now. Their Blueprint.

While pundits argue amongst each other about what Trump won’t accomplish, the Deep State is busily creating a Global Holocaust. What happened to 'allegiance'? Solidarity? Honor?

Written by Susan Walsh of AP rhetoric, the Ouija board ‘predictions’ are more likely warnings of what is being developed via a blueprint of how to implement these scenarios so as to annihilate vast portions of current civilizations and a re-admittance to the Dark Ages – lasting thousands of years.

The reason? The Deep State can’t undo Pandora’s Box. Their complicity with all western governments cannot be remedied. Propaganda cannot defeat the Truth. The fact that Israel and Zionists are a primary source of the anonymous dystopia defeats their entire thousand year recreation of history wherein world governments would observe and worship them as the Chosen Ones. And they would rein eternal.

The Godless chosen ones using biblical references that did not originate in the original Septuagint but were created by scribes in the 13th to 17th century Bibles.

In the meantime, MAGA’s are suddenly revealing a schism and dividing rapidly – according to the MSM. If Trump can’t invoke every single deeded claim to his Maga’s by January 23rd, every Ann Coulter look alike will be pounding their hatred and disapproval across social media. You see, Trump didn’t succeed at what Coulter demanded – a border wall. No matter the reasons. Coulter made a point of turning a hard LEFT and became a master vilifier.

So. How to mitigate these tortures and give Trump the space he needs to make the changes necessary for reform?

Day 1 will have to be pivotal in erecting a number of the promises before the Deep State has time to infiltrate – deleting every Biden EO, releasing Jan 6 prisoners, vacating the White House nonessential employees, shutting down NGO’s.

That means Day 2 should be a massive Guantanamo style arrest by Hegseth’s Military. Guilty without trial. Military Tribunals. Top down. General Flynn assisting.

Day 3 would be to normalize relations with China and Russia including giving Russia Ukraine – lock stock and barrel – all $14 trillion in resources. Nothing more to fight about.

Day 4 . While Trump seems hesitant about defunding the UN, a possible reasoning could be the need for their assistance in dethroning Netanyahu and making Israel fund the rebuilding of Gaza and the West Bank. Obviously a 2-state solution cannot include giving Palestinians cities that no longer exist! Although personally, I doubt a 2-state solution is remotely conceivable any more than it has for the last 17 invasions Israel has initiated against Palestine since their founding father Edmond Rothschild took control.

Day 5 . Put the oil back into play – cash out the Green Fund and contract the Border Wall. Send National Guardsmen to the borders, north and south, for security. Dethrone Lloyd Austin and his team. Call all troops back to the US.

Day 6. Harness AI to fast-track auditing the Books – Both Sets.

Day 7. Rest. Go to Church. Pray.

Without asserting this forcefulness in an authoritarian means, the rest of the procedures necessary to revitalize America won’t happen because of the Above Mentioned Predictions… and all the unsteady Maga’s will become crazed versions of Ann Coulter.

Lastly, the only way to release Congress from blackmail is to reveal the blackmail and require each individual submit to the consequences. Without the blackmail, the Zion handlers will slink away into the abyss of their darkness and fire to rot. LET IT BE DONE.