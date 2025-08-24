The corrupted, heavily edited Epstein Files have been released to the heavily corrupted and edited Congress. Trump has brought out the billionaire Deep State to openly run America further identifying that Congress is obsolete. Their purpose is simply a pretense. And the billionaire elite power suckling is being exponentiated under the guise of MAGA.

It is estimated that the cost to maintain Congress annually is $7.1 Billion not including Pensions. The average annual Pension a retired Congressional member receives is $84,500. The median wealth is $2.5 million with the highest being Kevin Hern - $361 million, Rick Scott - $260 million and Mark Warner - $214 million. Why should they be eligible for Taxpayer funded Pensions?

July 30th Trump issued Executive Order 14323 – addressing threats to the US by the government of Brazil: Brazil is now considered a national security threat to America because US companies are being censored, interfering with the economy of the United States, undermining the rule of law which practices are repugnant to a democratic society.

The US companies operating in Brazil to which this applies includes a host of NGO’s including:

The International Rescue Committee: Current president = David Miliband, a British Labour Party politician whose parents were Marxist Jews.

Pan American Development Foundation: Funded by USAID, World Bank and UN. PADF is driven by the WEF Sustainable Development Plan wherein most Directors are affiliated with oil companies.

CAF America: Board affiliations of the CEO include Barclays, Obama, Ford Foundation, Bloomberg, Rockefeller and Gates.

Trump is unveiling the Deep State UniParty in spades. Which explains the lack of arrests. The lack of indictments. The lack of justice. While tempering the tide of MAGA with low value interlopers with minor crimes comparatively.

In February 2025, Elon Musk’s DOGE blocked funding to NED, the global coup maker. In August, that funding blockade was lifted by the Trump regime via Marco Rubio. Half of its funding is allocated to the AFL-CIO. NED has been cited by Russia, China, India, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Venezuela, as being an association of the Open Society Foundation, aka, SOROS.

Which would indicate that Trump is in alignment not just with the ‘deep state’ elite banking cartel of Israel, but with Bill Gates, WEF, and Soros to destroy the US – from within. The means – Elite wealth, aka billionaires whose profits will elevate them to Monarchial status. As the true tangible wealth of gold, real estate, resources, and land masses become the only values left. Windmills will decay. Solar farms will go dark. And African diamond mines will be confiscated by the nefarious terrorists working for Israel. While coups will displace Leaders and insert human clones who will voluntarily demolish their economies for the Elite as we are disabled by propaganda via MAGA fakery.

The billionaires have effectively taken over Washington. There will be no arrests of high profile bangers such as Obama, Clinton, Fauci, or Pelosi because they were all a part of the plan which President Trump is now forging en-masse at hyper-speed. Hoping to delude the masses sufficiently until the final sword can be struck. All, via Executive Orders which technically, are not viable long term. Unless – long term is not perceived to be our future of republican democracy – but our entrance into full-blown COMMUNISM. Totalitarianism.

On Behalf of the NONCHOSEN Khazarian Canaanites of Nineveh.