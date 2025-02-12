The fall of the House of Clinton would trigger a domino effect, upending globalist entities like Bilderberg, billionaires such as Bill Gates & George Soros, and their bought politicians worldwide… ~ Charles Ortel, Wall Street.

Their Power is maintained via NGO’s. The Pritzker Family has 64 different NGO’s. The Clintons are a bit more conservative they have five: Clinton Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative, Clinton Presidential center, Clinton Climate Initiative and Other… In 2015, the year before she lost the Presidential Election, the Foundation reported grant income from governments of $15,238,404. The ‘other’ category listed on Form 990 reported revenue of $135,479,460. Their ‘fundraising event’ incurred a net loss of $1.1 million. Their payroll Expenses amounted to roughly $33 million and Net Asset were $324 million.

And then. The Clinton 2015 990 identifies additional foundations in Stockholm, London and Kenya. It reveals four Partnerships: Haiti Development, Acesso Fund in NY, ACCESO OFERTA LOCAL-PRODUCTOS DE EL SALV in San Salvador, and CIUDAD VERDE AMARILO TRIADA FRAILEJONIIId in Bogata. It lists Eight Taxable Corporations, 2 of which are owned 50%, 6 are owned 100%: Acacia Development in NY, Acesso Wordwide in NY, Fondo Acceso in Bogata, Acceso Cashew in India, Tukula Farming in Cameroon, Acceso Aferta Local in Colombia, Moyo Development in NY, and Acceso Peanut Enterprise in Haiti.

The largest Grant the Clinton Foundation made in order to maintain its charitable status - was $2 million to Chelsea Clinton’s, Alliance for A Healthier Generation. The second largest grant was to JP Haitian founded by Sean Penn whose company has been charged with multiple labor violations and sexual misconduct. Chelsea’s company also received funding from the CDC, Merck, The US Department of Agriculture, a number of Individual State agencies, and the US Department of HHS.

This is how the Clintons and the Pritzkers and the Obamas cleanse their money. Tracking of the money is lost in the maize. Like following shell companies in the Caymans. But the point continues to thread through the NGO statehood that has become the Shadow Government.

In perusing the FY 2024 Department of State Budget, Foreign Operations means NGO’s that have an office in another country, or NGO’s that are connected within the Cartel enabling the Clinton Royal Casino. For Example: The Asia Foundation claims to operate throughout Asia promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate action – all the buzz words. Yet their Headquarters is in San Francisco. The Agency was founded by – the CIA.

The International Fisheries Commission: Stated Purpose - The International Fisheries Commissions support the Department’s strategic goals of securing a sustainable global environment and ensuring economic prosperity and security. They operate out of the Office of International Trade and Commerce and yet are funded by the Department of State – because according to them fish cross borders they don’t just reside in the US…

The US Global Development Strategy is a new agency created by Biden in September 2024. This new agency is basically a mini-me version of the World Economic Forum moving into the White House. They will achieve this Strategy thru partnerships with NGO’s and Stakeholders.

Contributions to International Organizations – CIO: CIO is an account that disburses funds to the UN Main account and an additional 45 other institutes, organizations, NGO’s, agencies, etc… None of whom are required to audit their receipts and expenditures for The State Department.

These NGO’s simply request money – and the State Department pays.

Sesame Workshop: CEO = Sherry Rollins Westin. Her salary is roughly $850,000 along with 14 additional Executives. They get $6.6 million in government funds on total revenue of $271 million of which $82 million is expended on salaries, amid total amassed assets of $550 million. WHY does the State Department need to provide ANY funding? They are awash in FUNDS. They have $260 million invested in various hedge funds and venture capital funds that produce tax free income because Sesame Street Workshop is – an NGO.

Sesame spends $246.6 million on program services outside the US, the largest share spent on Central America = 75%. The basis of their charitable status is via Grant Making: The largest recipient is the International Rescue Committee founded in Germany in 1931 by the Communist Party and Nazi’s. **They are funded by the State Department. Run by the CEO David Miliband, a Jewish UK Labour Party member who was raised a Marxist and takes a salary of over $1.245 million - . Therefore: The State Department gives money to Sesame Street and Sesame Street gives money to the IRC which is funded by the State Department indirectly funding the UK Jewish labour party Miliband whose brother Ed who is a member of the UK parliament.

Sherry Rollins Westin also serves on the board of the US Global Leadership Coalition. The Coalition receives government funding. What does it do? It holds meetings to promote “increased support for the United States diplomatic and development efforts among both politicians and the public”. Translation? They help facilitate coups. Their Leading Voices include: Calling Powell, Maddy Albright, Wily Bill Gates, Jimmy Mattis, betray us Petraeus, and Condo Rice.

The stated objective of the Coalition is to tap into the 95% of global consumers outside of the US. Their funding comes from USAID, The State Department and The Peace Corps. They account for 5% of all Discretionary Funding by Taxpayers - $84 Billion in 2023.

Arresting Clinton as in The Fall Of The House of Clinton is looking like a minor excavation of the spider web that is rooted in The Department of State. USAID is run thru the State Department – their budget is roughly half the total budget so other funding is re-routed thru HHS, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Department of Commerce, and … The Pentagon.