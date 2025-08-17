I am happy the Alaska meeting went as well as it did. It feels like a weight has been lifted, a heaviness of anxiety. There are so many, many things to focus on right now – lifting one away fills my heart!

It appears Trump listened. Preconceived ideals were held by the media bent on destroying the point of the Summit which was NOT to make a Deal, but to understand Russia’s perspective. The cease fire concept was always meant to rearm Ukraine – promoted heavily by the EU War Hawks still looking for that ‘last Ukrainian’. Instead, we witnessed mutual respect, something tangible in a world where the Media is owned by the War Hawks and Military Industrial Complex looking for more $$$$$$Cha-ching.

Zelenskky is likely being prodded by his Masters of the EU, however, Trump holds more weight given they are broke and fighting a lost battle. Without anyone holding his hand, Zelenskky’s meet and greet at the White House will be interesting – given his last was rather brutal. A sticking point to the Deal is ‘US guaranteeing security for Ukraine’. What would that look like?

Article 5 – NATO: A collective defense agreement in the event that one party is attacked. An armed attack against the parties territory which includes vessels and aircraft. However, the security would come from America, not NATO. The hurdles of this collectivism is ‘false flags’ – a a tactic used throughout the past decade across the EU and including Ukraine. The supposed poisonings that were aimed at propaganda marketing ’demon Russia’ until mass hypnosis blurred brain waves into a state of comatose thinking.

Mitigating these would require some creative strategies to return sensibilities and honor to peoples bent on illusions such as MI6, CIA, NSA, and Von der Leyen. Zelenskky should bow out of elections and concede his kingship. He allowed his country to be destroyed, his fellow citizens to die, and entire cities destroyed because Soros and the Rothschild minions demanded he comply.

Perhaps Trump envisions inserting his own choice for president to govern until Ukrainians return and an actual election can take place. For now, Zelenskky’s position of ‘acting president’ is illegal. And the EU may attempt to use this fact to evade any agreement Zelenskky signs. The EU is still hot on Ukraine and taking a loss of this magnitude is certainly an ego expression – their own economies destroyed… Their politicians reviled.

More importantly, while we continue to be distracted by ridiculous energy regarding wars, the deep state, evil doers, satanism, and ‘Epstein’ monsters, we lose sight of repairing what is fundamental to earth’s existence.

I remember the 70’s well. We were ideological saviors of earth and all species land and sea. We came to be called The Boomers as though a label defined anything at all about us. We had visions. We hated War. We wanted to be shepherds and teach our children well.

What we didn’t know was that everything that we embraced as good, was created to destroy us from within. The music, movies, television, media, were all a hoax of the Greatest Show On Earth. Propagated by our own Government. Designed to enslave us, break us, and then save us from ourselves. Carefully planned and plotted for a few centuries, America was the target for daring to extricate ourselves from the Empire of the British Miserable!

Sarah Westall of Podcast and Substack fame takes us through the true looking glass or corn maze that has become our illusionary reality and revealed that the life of our oceans is dying at an exponential rate. While busily distracted with mundane wars and demonic nonhuman thieveries of the souls of children, we lost our courage, our fight. And allowed these horrific deviances to shroud us in a veil of suffering.

“If you aren’t suffering, you aren’t a Christian” ~ my ‘former’ Pastor declared. Entire ministries of missionaries arose as a result of that statement. And with a shove, Pastors told their congregation to – SUFFER. Because that is God’s will. That’s when I left the church. There have been hundreds of years in ancient history wherein the Great Tribulation has been asserted to be in the present tense. Yet that did not come to pass.

Even as the Knights Templar, the warriors of God, were tortured and burned alive by the Kings and Popes who used them. After which, the Money Lender Jews reviled by Christ elevated themselves to the Greatest Victimhood on Earth.

Saving souls while allowing earth to decay was NOT shepherding. So, they created a Christian guilt complex to force you to not look at what was happening. The Oceans are dying. They are our sole life blood. Instead of focusing our actions there, the heart, we focus on inane politicians, profits, wars, and money. More Money.

I listen as the media attempts to lure us into a false reality in order to persuade hate – so as to incite more war – and I become repugnant. How can these humans be so disassociated with humanity? Why is lying the new god? The more and better you lie, the closer you become to Money? Money is the Root of Evil – is about as socially correct as guns kill people. As Cain and Abel so aptly reveal – when a person wants another to die – that person will use any means necessary to create that outcome.

In our time, those persons have names such as; Rothschild, Rockefeller, Morgan, Soros, - with a plethora of sub-headings into another layer of sub-headings, until the ultimate Protocol is Achieved within the Pyramid.

WHY is the Trump/Putin Summit being trashed, slashed, and demonized by the Media? Because as Hillaryesque wagered, a DEAL was not reached – it was a failure. And thus became the mantra. In actuality, the INTENT was to listen. And it appears – that is exactly what occurred.

What Earth Needs is a reboot from all things pollution. There is currently an Ozone Hole above the North Pole that is larger than all of earth. Yet eating crockets and killing cows and chickens would be Bill Gate’s remedies, a high school dropout embraced by our very own Department of Defense. While the Steward appointed by the WEF as benefactor of earth’s oceans was none other than Ghislaine Maxwell… Did she even go to college? Doubtful.

Yes, it is a melancholy evening as I scream with every lightning and thunderclap and hope my home is safe. As I hope the world at large can reclaim the values and virtues it once beheld. As I still, despite it all – BELIEVE.