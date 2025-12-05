I was reading an article about the schism that has erupted within the MAGA party in terms of ‘antisemitism’ and the rise of anti-Jewish sentiment. The perspective was coming from wealthy Jewish donors who donate not based on policies, but on allegiance to Israel. The interview failed to ever mention economic policies, or tax issues, or infrastructure concepts, manufacturing or even energy – the only criteria for getting money from Jews was a candidates support to give to Israel.

When did Donors become the primary determinant of elections? Andrew Jackson is sourced as the first candidate to utilize campaign committees, rallies, parades and staffers to solicit money – 1828. In 2020 $14 billion was spent on Federal election campaigns – and of course attached to the money is quid-pro-quo. It is this ‘quid’ that determines all American policies making the actual ‘elections’ on behalf of citizens – obsolete. Polls are a distraction to give the impression our government is working For The People. The media is a distraction to redirect focus. Because literally everything that the government does is quite simply a result of Donor Demand.

From bombing Iran, to bombing Venezuela, to indicting – no one. The entire White House ‘Team’ are minions of the Donor Class. Primarying a candidate means using Donor Money to assure they are not elected because they haven’t been properly bought. Their ideas and concepts don’t align with the Protocols. The Money determines who wins and loses – not the constituents. Even the pretense has lapsed.

Antisemitism is rising fueled by Jews controlling American politicians while their population represents roughly 2%. Thus, the discrepancy because Jews typically look after ONLY Jews, Jewish causes, Jewish ideals, Jewish NGO’s, Jewish schools. In essence, it is thus described as anti-America with them clinging still to WWII victimhood as control over non-Jews is extended exponentially. The focus is primarily on those buying America’s Government.

Antisemitism is now called a Hate Crime. In a report by the Williams Institute, Hate crimes target gays, Jews and blacks – in that order.

Hate Crime: a crime, typically one involving violence, that is motivated by prejudice on the basis of ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, or similar grounds. Speech is not a hate crime because it does not involve physical violence. However, there is a contingent of Billionaire Jews lobbying to make antisemitic speech a ‘hate crime’. Thus, ‘prejudice’ or opinion would be targeted as a crime.

Which goes to my point that speech is only a hate crime when it involves Jews, not Christians, Hindi, Buddhists, Mormons, blacks, gays, whites, Indians, etc… The focus is exclusive because it comes from the Money that owns the Federal Government. Jewish propaganda is filling up our social media accounts as well with the FARA documented, Faith By Works, LLC in conjunction with HAVAS Media funded by Israel – which at this point means funded by American Taxpayers. Their entire protocol is to flood the Media with rhetoric demonizing Candace and Tucker and anyone else deemed antisemitic. Twitter is allowing this unabated. In reality, it isn’t just censorship, it is Hate Speech. Ironic.

Adam Katz says that when once-fringe extremists gain major platforms, antisemitic narratives become “background noise” for millions of younger users, shaping beliefs long before they encounter ‘credible information’. What is credible information? It is the feed as scripted by Jewish scribes. Not all Jews are onboard the same gravy train: Dave Zinn alleges that the Adam Katz Foundation, Blue Square Alliance, founded by Robert Kraft is a cover for Kraft to foster disinformation, conflating antisemitism with anti-zionism, while supporting the IDF which is “currently—and in open view of the world—committing war crimes in Gaza.”

Not only has this schism torn apart the MAGA Party, but it has also torn apart Jews who are not Zionists and put them in the crosshairs.

Technically, the rise reached stratospheric levels when Israel began decimating Gaza without punitive action by anyone. As though every country fears Netanyahu’s vengeance. Venezuela would be one such country which categorically denounced Israel’s actions. They also happen to have the largest reserves of oil and gas in the world. ANYONE who opposes Israel is deemed to be on a list for elimination. Russia is a target given the Bolshevik Revolution collapsed giving the New Russia the ability to become a dominant global nation.

China is at once a good guy and bad guy given we are deficient in resources, ie rare earths. India has moved closer to the BRICS. And Putin has been courting Africa – offering détente instead of blackmail and threats of destruction via Mossad initiatives such as ISIS, Al Nusra, Shabaab, etc… All destabilizing factions trained by the CIA and Israel. As such CSIS recognizes the world order shift is not something that can be stopped. Despite Trump’s apparent obliviousness. The Global South gained traction as a direct result of the actions of America.

The World Awakened.