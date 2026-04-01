WWII, The Dulles Brothers, The Bankers and The Industrialists.

Taking a trip down memory lane:

As Michel Chossudovsky notes, the infamous Dulles Brothers were financiers of Hitler and Nazi Germany thru ties to a slew of Bankers – in particular, Fred C. Koch, the father of billionaire rightwing political activists Charles G. and David H. Koch, who founded a company, Winkler-Koch Engineering, which built a large oil refinery in Hamburg for the Nazi regime.

The same Dulles Brothers who conducted psychological experiments on civilians and soldiers without permission. Who seemingly had no moral or ethical compass from which to operate. Robotic, nonhuman, schizophrenics. Who after WWII, under the guise of Operation Paperclip brought hundreds if not thousands of Nazi Scientists to America to mold their superior knowledge of physics and psychological trauma adhesions on unsuspecting Americans.

US Companies that gladly assisted in the Rise of Hitler Included:

Alcoa: assured Germany had an unlimited supply to build its weaponry,

Dow Chemical: sold largess quantities of magnesium to the Nazis for incendiary bombs.

FORD: Ford was a known antisemite. In the 1920s as Bolshevik and Marxist Jews began pouring into the US from Russia, Ford began publishing in his newspaper, The Dearborn Independent, a series of articles alleging that a huge Jewish conspiracy was taking over America. Ford trucks, assembled in Cologne, were readied in time for the invasion of Czechoslovakia.

GM: In 1935, GM built a factory in Berlin with the intention of creating “Blitz” trucks for the Wehrmacht’s Blitzkreig, which proved instrumental in the swift conquests of much of Europe

IBM: IBM’s German subsidiary helped the Nazi government with a mechanism for identifying Jews, Gypsies, and other ‘undesirables’. THUS eliminating the Jewish diaspora claim that they were the only victim and target.

Standard Oil of New Jersey: aka, Rockefeller, joined with Du Pont and GM to fuel the German armies

Union Banking: The father of the elder President George Bush, was director of the Union Banking Corporation which represented the interests of the German industrialist, Fritz Thyssen, in the 1930s.

The Dulles brothers, Allen and John Foster, partners in the law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell, which facilitated American investment in Germany were foremost in advocating for the concept of the Third Reich. Nearly 70 percent of the money going to Germany in the 1930s came from America, many of them clients of Sullivan and Cromwell.

They did not finance the War because they were antisemitic – they financed the war because War Makes Money. While soldiers and civilians Die. But then, the reality wasn’t about Jews – it was about inferior races.

Eisenhower was told to allow the Nazi’s to win. That was the betting table. But General Patton had other ideas. Went rogue from his orders to stand down – and was instrumental in defeating Hitler thus assuring his own extermination as the “Bets Lost” and Eisenhower was implicated.

So, who is at the betting table in the War against Iran? Who profited from the Gulf War? The Afghanistan War? The Vietnam War? All Wars LOST by the American Military… we are told – the most prestigious military in the world… LOST the last three wars and losing in Iran means the bets were exploited. All while the lovely War hawks like to describe any person living in the Middle East as The Camel Jockeys. And much, much worse. Because enemies must be given derisive name-calling, junior high school names.

From the War perspective of bankers and industrialists, when profiting from the War, sides are irrelevant. The objective is simply to make money. Therefore, it is advisable to support both sides so as to guarantee a win. The Bets were heavily against Trump given he had NO STRATEGY. A blustering idiot. They used Tump’s oversized gigantic ego as the means to defeat him. To coerce him into making unrealistic and idiotic choices. EGO. They owned him. Thus.

And speculated profits – abound.

Even Putin revealed early on in Trump’s victory lap, they knew how to assuage his ego in order to gain attendance. Every meeting of the Trumpist and his obligatory regime is highlighted with grandiose affirmations of his regal highness (sp pun intended), and his great oration with admiration from Genghis Khan for his strategic military escalations! All for the purpose of using Trump to EFFECT a lost war. With Billions if not Trillions – on The Proverbial Table/.

POLYMARKET: Created in 2020 by Shayne Copland, a currently 27 year old Jewish boy who has a high school diploma. His company is an unregulated Casino with a valuation of $9-$11 Billion. They evade the casino regulations by calling themselves “Future Forecasting”. Utilizing the Trump agenda of ‘word play’ to evade legal, and Constitutional Law - simply makes them look idiotic. Unrefined.

They are the new era of banking cartels literally bankrolled by the profits of WAR> The Israeli connection is NOT coincidental. Despite numerous allegations of impropriety – like every other Israeli Business in America – they have not been charged with any legal violations. The Major League Baseball Association is one of Polymarket’s biggest partners. Betting on the Iran War. Betting on the number of casualties. Betting on bomb casualties. On children killed, maimed and crippled. On how many died in an inferno. Starvation. Turning Real Life Terror into a game.

A Game. Of Death and Chaos.

Little difference between Alcoa, GM, Dulles Brothers, or any of the WWII tributes to Money.