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Froggie
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The first thing I told people here was that the oil companies would see their revenues bounce up nicely. Apart from the Trump V Iran conflagration being nestled into the Zionist/Greater Isreal Plan of Insanity it is also about the ongoing imperialist plan of the US to use up everybody else's oil first. When he says "drill baby drill" he isn't talking Pensylvania, he's talking the Middle East and Venezuela, or for example Tunisia where it was cheaper to provide middle class lifestyles for their population to secure their oil long term after the Oil Shock of the 70's. The American Oligarchy demands this as primary programming, it underwrites all the CIA plans since before Mossadeq's fall in the 50's (think Rockefeller in Venezuela to benefit the Nazis). Just as Big Pharma's genetic engineering of humanity through mRNA jabs is also based on the Big Oil Imperialist Imperative.

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