Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
9h

I have a friend and we have been in pretty much agreement about the whole conspiracy arena.

Recently, though, he has stopped looking at his computer, trying to figure out what is possibly going on. It's just too confusing. I've been watch and listening to the two distinct sides of the Trump phenomena and evidence for both arguments -pro and con - carry enough information to either provide hope or despair, it seems to me. So, I'm just about where my friend is and desiring to spend my time more constructively.

But, I am still pretty much in agreement with Dr. Judy Wood about 9/11, as she comes across to me as the rare scientist who looks at what happened and not what one assumes happened. In other no assumptions, just hard evidence. And then, after gathering it one can come to a logical conclusion as to what happened. Not who did it, or why it happened. Once one discovers what happened, then one is in a position to delve into why and how........

So, that's where I'm at - 9/11 was in inside job, using new technology ( and possibly demolition ).

So, that makes me a conspiracy factualist, I guess. I can further project that this new weaponry has been used subsequently, but the why ? - That's just a crap shoot and not worth the effort - where I'm currently at, almost. LOL.

I mean, after all the evidence brought out about the 2020 election, nothing has been done. Does this mean that the powers that be are still in control ? That Trump is playing a 5D game ? That the timing isn't right ? I Sure don't "know", and if I did know, what would that change ? The whole thing is just frustrating and a whole colossal waste of time, resources, lives, whether entirely true or not. It' s just a living in immorality, which is insane........

Reply
Share
16 replies by Helena Glass and others
Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
9h

1 - the WHO, lapdog of Bill from the Gates of Hell, declared a 'global pandemic' in 2020 -- after only 15 people had died across the whole world …

2 - the misnamed 'Spanish' flu in and around the time of WW1 was more of a bacterial pneumonia … and our troops didn't die from it as much as from the 3+ grams of aspirin they were given every day … 

Meanwhile -- I hope you enjoyed Mother's Day … with family and friends …

Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture