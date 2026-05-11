For Funzies lets take a look at the Economist’s annual prediction cover for 2026: It features a brain connected to a remote game control, a container ship firing a missile at America’s 250 year birthday cake, an ancient Egyptian khufu ship with a man holding an urn over the side, money all over the floor, tanks, syringes, pills, red and blue boxing, as well as various missiles. The figures include; Trump, Netanyahu screaming, Modi, Xi Jinping, Zelenskky, Putin and a blond woman – possibly Erika.

Oddly, in all their predictive prowess and creation – the Strait of Hormuz was not in their crystal ball. Which explain why Trump was wholly dumbfounded having thought he could easily take Iran in 2-3 days. The pills represent the new weight loss fanaticism and the syringes a new Pandemic, ie Hantavirus. And its corresponding vaccine!

Since 1993, there have been 890 reported cases of Hantavirus in the U.S.. Globally, there are an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 cases annually, primarily in Asia and Europe. “Estimated” meaning - made up with zero evidence. New Mexico and Colorado are considered the US hotspots.

The MV Hondius is an expedition cruise ship which can hold up to 170 passengers and is fitted for Antarctic science research during the summer months thru August. Oddly, April was atypical - adding to the buzz of Propaganda. According to the Bat Scientists, Hantavirus is caused by pesky mice which don’t live in the Antarctic. A relatively, new disease, Hantavirus was first ‘identified’ when soldiers became infected during the Korean War between 1951 and 1954. There are four different types of the virus classified as, the Old World version, the hemorrhagic fever version, the New World Version and the Andes Pulmonary version. None of these ‘versions’ apply to the Antarctic.

The first case of the Andes virus version was noted in Argentina in 1995. The first outbreak was in Chile 1997. These two countries represent the only ones to have experienced human to human contagion with the virus.

According to NIH, 3200 cases among UN soldiers during the Korean War occurred in addition to US soldiers – the largest outbreak. True to convention, NIH attempts to retroactively claim that the Civil War, WWI and WWII were also major carriers of the disease despite no actual evidence – simply speculation.

Clinical findings among soldiers found that 74% were on the frontlines in the worst of living conditions. The clinical course of the patients was favorable. Almost all soldiers were able to come back to their units, and no fatal cases occurred. The case fatality rate in PUUV infection (the pulmonary version) is very low, and the reported frequencies range from <0.1% in Finland to 0.4% in Sweden. The PUUV infection is the Andes version.

By 2005, NIH conducted retroactive studies regarding military personnel overseas linking their living conditions to a higher predisposition in contracting the virus. Diabetes was also considered a risk.

Iran released a new video linking this ‘epidemic’ to the cover of The Economist magazine, ie the syringes. Speculation abounds that The Economist Group is not making ‘predictions’ so much as telling us what they will create for us. Creating wars, pandemics, pills, and ancient history… thru controlling the mind. We are now a video game. Korea and Moderna are working together on a Hantavirus mRNA vaccine, however, because human cases are rare and geographically scattered, conducting traditional Phase 3 efficacy trial is difficult. What to do? Create a story. Use the story to validate the trial. Indoctrinate the populace. Declare more and more cases… Because development is slow and funding is dry.

The apparent need to create a long line of distractions is growing cold as the psyop never changes and seems beleaguered with mundane hypocrisy. The Epstein Files remain Center Stage nonetheless as drizzles’ of Trump incrimination continue to drop. From the Iran War to a Ballroom to UFO’s to Pandemics, the weary turn to anger demanding transparency. While Trump simply digs a bigger hole.

The Economist shows us a stage set that is rife with events without noting anything about Epstein – an interesting omission. In fact, the Magazine Cover omits children in their crystal ball predictions altogether despite it being topic number ONE in 2025 when the 2026 cover was created. Meaning it is likely, all these distractions were created on behalf of Trump AND the thousands of perpetrators likely identified in the remaining 3 million files coveted by the Department of Justice.

The lopsided Hantavirus that has little to no history, little to no cases in America, and little to no enthusiasm for funding – is appearing as a ditch effort to create a funder base while possibly infecting people in the Phase 3 Trials scheduled for America and the UK via Moderna. It also bears notice that Trump gave Fauci the greenlight to freedom as of today with no indictment. And Trump never denounced the Vax of Death.