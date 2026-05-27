The average tax refund for filers in 2025 per the IRS is $3275. The average tax refund for filers in 2024 was $3138. An increase of 4% but less than 2021 and 2022. But averages are rather meaningless when incomes vary from $-0- to hundreds of millions. The average refund for taxpayers making over $1 million jumps to $246,696. That category is lumped in with the low end of $898 in refund if you make less than $5000.

Like most numbers coming out of the White House, ‘average refund’ is a ridiculous base line of economic success. He other one is the DOW. Worse: Bezos effective tax rate is 1.1%. Trump has paid no taxes since 2020. The reason? Massive business losses. Of the 700 billionaires in the US, their effective tax rate is just 8% - although there have been years where these elitists paid nothing. The reason Trump doesn’t take a salary is because it would raise his tax liability on all his income. Stealing allows for tax evasion.

People have been advocating for a flat tax since I was born. It won’t happen. The idea that Tariff Revenue would replace the income tax was a fantasy that never even came close and died from the media standpoint.

The Board of Peace funds originally deposited in the World Bank have been withdrawn and redeposited into an individual personal account at JP Morgan. No transparency requirements are required.

The Trump Rx Fiasco: Drug companies involved in the program drastically increased their spending through lobbying firms with ties to the administration. For instance, a firm associated with Donald Trump Jr. saw its federal lobbying revenue jump significantly after representing major manufacturers who secured pricing deals on TrumpRx. While benefiting Big Pharma given Trump Rx does not list generic counterparts, the kickbacks to Trump et al, are likely in the range of ‘Angies List’. Trump does NOTHING for free.

I decided to look at the terms: 1. To get the sale price it is a cash out of pocket price – insurance doesn’t apply. 2. The price only applies if continuous monthly refills are ordered. 3. The amount may be changed by the manufacturer at will and without notice. 4. You give the manufacturer all your information which can be used for whatever purpose. 5. Zepbound is Lilly’s weight loss drug – it must be taken for life just like all weight loss drugs. 6. On TrumpRx a discounted monthly cost was $299 for a 2.5 dose. With insurance the price is $25 per month. Other discounted Rx Companies offer pricing at $99 to $159.

TRUMP REVENUE:

Everything Trump touches turns to trash. How much would his businesses have to lose every year that generated enough to wipe out all income? In 2020 Trump claimed business losses on his personal tax return of $20.5 million. Donald Trump Holdings, LLC reported losses of $59.945 million. DJT Holdings Managing Member, LLC = losses of $3.65 million. DTTM Partnership losses $758,500. All while his Net Worth ROSE.

Funny Numbers.

The Funny Numbers only apply to The Club and are only outdone by the Funny Policies:

Trump has announced that he doesn’t care about the Midterms (likely already fixed) therefore he is going to do ‘nothing’ in regards to an Iran Deal. Meaning hardship is about to get much harder. Brent Crude stands at $95. But commodity markets in general remain very volatile as the shipping crunch ensures more shortages. With China reaping the greatest supplies.

There are only five countries with budget surpluses; Norway, Singapore, Luxembourg, Qatar, and Switzerland. The global economy is just as much a farce as America’s. Exasperated by Trump’s inability to do anything about the Strait of Hormuz but prick the bear, so to speak. The Bond market is reacting. Not just because of the Strait but also because of the tariffs – a double whammy.

The end result of the two pronged whammy is inflation. Funny numbers or not, inflation will spike as trade drops and shortages accrue putting a damper on growth. Mortgage rates have climbed to 6.65% and 6.9%. The annual cost of debt has surpassed $1 Trillion – for context that is 20% of all federal tax revenue collected. Matched closely by Defense Spending of just shy of $1 trillion …and Federal level fraud clocking in at $714 billion. Together accounting for nearly 50% of tax revenue. This does not include the Bunker, the ballroom, the arche, the pool, the MMC, or the rest of Government Agency spending.

Capitalism as it stands is NOT working. Capitalism as defined by America’s Government is a Mafia Government built on fraud, blackmail, graft, theft, and lies. Climbing out of this is akin to holding onto a snake that is wrapped around a twig on a tree as we slowly sink in quicksand.

We need to scrap the Federal Government & Capitalism.