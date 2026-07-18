“Stephen Miller announces the Trump administration and Secretary Scott Bessent are moving to DE-BANK illegal aliens, making it nearly impossible for them to stay in America.”

“If any U.S. journalists took money from the Chinese government to write negative stories about Trump, WE SHOULD KNOW THEIR NAMES.”

“Americans should be authorized to hunt and eliminate all communists, socialists, and marxists. They are an invasive species and should be dealt with accordingly.”

ALL PRO-TRUMP comments from Magas – who claim that Trump is the Unifier, the only President to bring together both parties, the only man who can lead America to prosperity. Except gas prices are hitting $5, crude is over $81 – again, Dominion is owned by a Trump loyalist, and energy, food and housing inflation is climbing to over 5% in the last MONTH over a baseline that is up 50%. And America has LOST nearly ALL it’s allies. Putting us at risk of complete ISOLATION from Trade.

Reality: If they succeed in ‘debanking’ illegals, it is simply the prelude to the debanking of Americans. The Pharma Trial. Journalists that take money from China should be jailed for treason – yet 93% of Congress taking money from Israel get a – pass. Inciting Americans to identify who is of a specific sociological persuasion and authorize them to murder said persons is an incitement to anarchy worthy of a Holocaust label.

A former Olympic dipping his hand in the Reflecting Pool is brought up on charges which call for a 10 year prison sentence – yet Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, Fauci, Gates, murdering literally MILLIONS worldwide – gets a pass. This is Trump World. This is Maga Insanity Cult. This is Jesse Waters laughing uproariously at the idea of Hegseth’s declaration that all soldiers not meeting their T-Cell levels will be injected and Jesse calling for all women to get ready to be raped! Hilarious. Hahaha…

Who exactly comes across as the NONHUMANS? 99% of US Congress. Not democrats – not republicans – CONGRESS>

I finished a book, a novel about the idea that every version of time is based on every choice, each choice creates a new time built on every other choice – an infinite number of simultaneously co-existing time constantly intersecting with each other thru a ‘gateway’ thru which a person can inadvertently enter. The only means of escape is to retrace thru the gateway.

It truly feels as though we are living in a parallel time with alternate versions of ‘choices’ redistributing reality. Personally, I think passing thru a Gateway or wormhole would have a wobbling effect on time as a physical existence wherein time could fail and all times would be exposed simultaneously. A Black Hole. CERN. Like sound waves. Vibrations. Time would eat the entirety of Universes.

The Literal Madness which has consumed The People is trickling rapidly across highways, businesses, and all forms of our infrastructure of Life. Yesterday, a young girl I know at Walmart who has mental deficiencies and has always been a lovely companion to talk with as I check out, was soured. Her day had been spent being screamed at by humans from a wormhole. Simultaneously, two of my sons were also the brunt of a day of inhumanity. As though this ‘Madness’ was infectious and consuming Humans.

A Psychological Pandemic of Souls. Every word, every sentence, every paragraph that is attached to the US Government – is A LIE. A Ginormous Psyop to replace humanity with those who dwell beneath the surface. It is an interesting anomaly that nearly every culture, every civilization cross referenced. China had the same stories as Europe as South America as… Slight variations, name changes obviously, but the history crossed over into ONE Common Order. The Evil Ones, The Lizards, lived beneath the surface and would periodically surface in order to devour a child or two.

And from this – the Order hoped to create a common language out of the Babel. So, what went wrong?

I DON’T KNOW.

All I can do is lift layers – open wounds. But there may be thousands of layers – we need an army! We can only cure our present if we can cure our Past. And that would be the flight of TIME. The Circular. We just keep reliving our past in our present in the hopes that this time we get it right. The Circle. The Time that repeats with a breadth size miniscule of change to create an infinite measure of numbered time(s). So, what happens when one time inadvertently collides with another? Or Overlaps? Opening the Gateway.

It seems to me that there are global weather patterns outside of the manipulation that they are hiding by colliding weather systems. So, we have this ‘natural system’ that remains intact and 1 or 2 alternate fake systems colliding constantly because their humans can’t agree on a blade of grass. In my opinion the shifting process of the Due Magnetic North is more important than its final conclusion. It’s in the journey and within the journey will climate shifts be dramatic.

From what I research, the climate is a direct reaction to the internal organisms of earth – as opposed to its atmospheric. And most if not all Science that has hypothesized this that and the other about our core – it is all manufactured – there is no evidentiary science behind any of the theories… conjectures. We start from scratch with the knowledge at our finger-tips that is 10x our ancestors. We embrace Astronomy as they did in ancient times. We disseminate. We analyze. We accept that ALL THE ANSWERS are being purposefully hidden.