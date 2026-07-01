Spain claims 1300 people died of the heat due to climate change. All of Europe is experiencing an exceptionally hot summer. Temperatures have reached as high as 104 in some places… In Madrid average summer temperatures are in the 90’s. In America, temperatures in the southwest always reach into the 115 degree range during summer months. So, what is making this year different?

BOMBS:

War and bombings cause localized ecological devastation and severe global climate disruption. Major military actions rapidly emit millions of tons of greenhouse gases, while mass destruction of infrastructure releases hazardous pollutants into the air, soil, and water. In 2024, The Guardian released an article discussing the global climate effects of Israel’s mass bombing after just 2 MONTHS. It has now expanded to nearly 2 years and added Syria and Lebanon into the equation.

In the first two months 281,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide was released. The multiplier of 20 months the amount of carbon conferred by Israel is now 2.81 million tons. All wastewater treatment plants and sewage pumps out of commission, over 130,000 cubic meters of untreated sewage are discharged directly into the Mediterranean Sea daily. The waste creates deadzones in the Mediterranean where aquatic life can no longer live. Toxic heavy metals, including lead and mercury and explosive residue have leached into the most pristine waters. The fishing industry has effectively collapsed in the entire Sea.

The agriculture land, the birds, the wild animals are all dead. The soil is contaminated and would take decades to mitigate. Jared’s Resort would be a toxic dystopia. Russia and Ukraine have extended the environmental collapse of Europe and the Middle East. They are living under a cloud of toxins and domes of heat.

The militaries across the globe have the largest footprint of greenhouse gas emissions. War drills, setting off bombs in the oceans, in deserts, for funzies all year, every year, have damaged our ecosystem in the last century and created massive negative impacts on our precious ecosystem. The department of Defense owns over 566,000 buildings worldwide accounting for 40% of fossil fuel use.

But it isn’t just gases and toxins released into the air and into the ground, it is the effect on human life. With cancer topping the list. The pollution swept up by winds becomes solar bombs. Sometimes to the point that the death of land can never be repaired. Nonrecoverable biodiversity:

During the Vietnam War, more than 5 million acres of forest and 500,000 acres of farmland were destroyed. Lush marshlands in Iraq were reduced to 10% of their prewar size during America’s Weapons of mass destruction war. Afghanistan has lost nearly 95% of forest coverage in recent decades. Trump’s ‘peace through strength’ commentary and ideology is more about - ‘narcissism exercises of war’. Yet every single war could have been avoided thru true détente. Instead we got shadow government manipulators espousing the Soros version of Satanic Chaos. Renaming the DoD told us everything we needed to know about Trump and his CLAN.

The Iran War is likely to tic upward as they have made it clear they have no intention of being bullied into submission. Trump has not complied with his side of the MOU, Israel continues to bomb Lebanon, and a container ship was given a different Hormuz route than agreed upon causing it to run aground – at Trump’s direction. Stupidity and Ego are always partners.

MAGNETIC NORTH:

Adding to the manmade climate change of WAR economies, the polar shift is in full swing with speeds hovering between 35 km to 55 km. While a complete flip would take many moons, the impact on weather is a here and now event that is not taken into account. It comes from within our core which alters ocean temperatures. Which alters the migration habits of our entire marine lifeforce. Marine animals follow magnetic north in their migration habits. It is their inherent compass.

So, we are destroying our atmosphere while our inner core is completing its magnetic north flip cycle phase.

The excessive heat and toxins released by Bombs can alter classic cycles of La Nina and El Nino as well as jet streams. El Nino has arrived as of this June and would typically result in wetter summers. Colorado had less than an inch of rain the month of June. Fire risk is at an all time extreme. Lawns are dead. Trees are losing the battle. Yet nary a drop. In fact, the weather predictors got out their crystal balls and declared that this el Nino would be a Super-Duper – as in flooding. Nary a drop.

El Nino means ocean temperatures rise in the central and eastern Pacific. This means hurricane activity will stall on the east coast and rise on the western coast – particularly Mexico. Countries below the equator experience the reverse – droughts and heat waves. The last el Nino was June 2023 thru April 2024 – for reference.

All in all, the wars we fight today are not comparable to all wars prior to the Industrial Revolution when fighting was on horseback and armory was gunpowder and swords. The only environment risk was decaying bodies. Nearly everything the Industrial Revolutions have brought us ended up as a military weapon from planes to bombs, to lasers, to drones. Even the next generation of fusion is being examined from the military point of view – how many can we kill with this…?

Just ask Palantir.