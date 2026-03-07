TO what extent and why did Epstein seemingly have a hand in nearly every social media platform? While the focus is on visiting Epstein Island and potential blackmail – how many social platforms are compromised with Israeli surveillance and the ability to navigate through anyone’s computer? Can the same technology that blew up pagers be inserted in computers via coded data? Backdoors?

I was recently compromised via Facebook Defender which shut down my internet and destroyed my router. I have internet blackouts periodically. How much is natural – how much is contrived?

Contrary to Litnuck claiming he knows nothing, did nothing, is aware of nothing, in 2013 he invested heavily in Ad/Fin, a company that frequently billed itself as a “Bloomberg terminal” for buying online media. Although Epstein’s signature appears in these documents, the shares are made out to his company, Southern Trust. The point being to alter reality to conform to the illusions and disinformation disseminated and lorded over by Israel. Creating a Hologram of information.

In 2019, Andrew Altersohn took over as CEO of Ad/Fin. According to his LinkedIn, he was President of Havas Digital. Havas Media Group based out of France, is the financial backer of Faith By Works LLC whose FARA document with the US is a detailed dissemination of how the Israel Government will use and pay influencers, Pastors, politicians, and elite amongst Hollywood to frame a False portrait of Israel as the classic victim. Denigrate anyone deemed to be an antisemitic. And use this information to destroy livelihoods.

In other words, this campaign is 15-20+ years in the making which is why the Clintons, Bushes, Obama’s et al are all implicated along with Trump. And why Trump is protecting the Rat Pack. Epstein’s accountant, Richard Kahn, was Epstein’s facilitator in the day to day operations of their company, Southern Trust. In terms of owning Silicon Valley, the CIA would have had to be involved since their fund In-Q-Tel is heavily invested in the same tech start-ups.

In 2019 when flight logs were being released, there were instances in which the CIA was transporting Clinton to the island. That information died on the vine. Now we are staring at the 3.5 million release and specific files are disappearing from the Whie House website. In particular, the picture of Lutnick on the island without his family which perjures his previous statements, as well as the mask in the room of horrors with the torture – dental chair.

Lutnick’s involvement was called before Congress literally days before Israel ordered the Bombing of Iran. It is notable Lutnick was a Democrat who voted for Hillary before he switched parties to become Trump’s Handler. His involvement with 9-11. His apartment next door to Epstein’s in NYC. Etc… Too many coincidences – that thus deserved to be buried in a global war.

Lutnick’s firm Cantor Fitzgerald invested heavily in startup USA Rare Earth. Pini Althaus, is the founder. He is Jewish. and is “Rabbi of The Schull Chabad of Shadow Ridge”. Despite Lutnick transferring management to his sons, in February, Lutnick brokered a fundraising round that USA Rare Earth needed to secure funding from the Commerce Department where Lutnick is Director. The funding Lutnick approved from the Commerce Department amounted to $1.6 Billion. A gross conflict of interest. Other funders included; Blackston’s co-founder – Stephen Schwartzman (Jewish), Citadel founder – Ken Griffon (Bill Gates, Carnegie, Walton, Obama Foundation, etc…), and Point 72 Asset Management – Steven Cohen (Jewish).

Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead placement agent for a $1.5 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing for USA Rare Earth, accelerating the development of the Round Top Project in Texas. This financing is part of a larger, controversial $1.6 billion deal involving U.S. government funding for the firm.

The Tit-For-Tat amongst the elites in the Donald Trump administration is so vast and webbed it delves 6000% into Israeli contrivance with Taxpayer funds freely flowing into the coffers of Israel, it is no longer remotely a conspiracy but a FACT. And Americans are the pawns with JD Vance, Rubio, Mike Johnson, Bondi, and ISRAEL sucking America DRY. LEACHES.

$2 TRILLION each year LOST DEFICITS. NOW debts of US Taxpayers. At the hands of our own Government siphoning off our wealth to enrich the Israeli strongholds who proliferate throughout the Epstein Files as perpetrators of Child Torture and Sex Abuse without ANY consequence. This is what our tax dollars – buy. ALL while Trump continues to scream it is the Democrats – knowing he himself is the Democrat Uniparty Defender. Now murdering the women and children of Iran he espouses to FREE from their oppression. Permanently.

Today, USA Rare Earth Announced – “USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR) will acquire the remaining minority interest in the Round Top rare earth deposit in Texas in a $73 million all-stock deal, securing full control of a key US source of critical minerals.” The deal will make USA Rare Earth the sole operator of the Round Top project, which the company says is the largest known US source of heavy rare earth elements, as well as gallium and beryllium. Further engorging Lutnick. With Trump’s approval.

What does Congress say? They are greatly concerned! So much so that they are annoyed they were not given insider shares.

Meanwhile Trump demands UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER of Iran. Why? Because the US is running short or weapons and Trump is being advised that the depletion is far greater than anticipated because the Pentagon doesn’t know SHIT about its true inventory given they can’t pass an audit for 10 to 50 YEARS. Pardon My French. MERDE!