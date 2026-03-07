Helena’s Substack

TruthAndLight
10h

We can see the written but not the video fyi

Interesting

Gary Miller
5h

Everything happening today, we knew of years in advance through Q.

The zionist side of Israelis, Ashkenazi Jews are into every part everything worldwide and have control much of the world. You cannot just end that amount of control, even as President. President Trump is adamant about keeping his friends close, and his enemies closer. President Trump must play his part until the time is right. Part of the plan is to continue a steady exposure of this demonic side of this particular strain of Israelis, until 75 to 80% of the population is aware. People must not confuse these pretend Jews with the real Judea Jews of God's people who have a very rich and loving culture.

***Q SAID THEY ARE SAVING ISRAEL FOR LAST!

P.S.

*The Bible is clear..

*The physical children of Abraham and Issac "ARE NOT THE CHILDREN OF GOD"

Romans 9:7-8

nor are they all children because they are Abraham’s descendants, but: “through Isaac your descendants shall be named.” 8 That is, it is not the children of the flesh who are children of God, but the children of the promise are regarded as descendants.

"We are the children of Israel"

Galatians 3:7

Therefore, recognize that it is those who are of faith who are sons of Abraham.

"Those who have Jesus are the heirs to the promise"

Galatians 3:28-29

There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. 29and if you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s descendants, heirs according to promise.

"We are fellow citizens of Israel"

Ephesians 2:11-13

Therefore remember that previously you, the Gentiles in the flesh, who are called “Uncircumcision” by the so-called “Circumcision” which is performed in the flesh by human hands— 12 remember that you were at that time separate from Christ, excluded from the people of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of the promise, having no hope and without God in the world. 13 But now in Christ Jesus you who previously were far away have been brought near by the blood of Christ.

Ephesians 2:19

So then you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but you are fellow citizens with the saints, and are of God’s household,

1 Peter 2:9

But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His marvelous light;

WHO IS THE TRUE ISRAEL?

Is it someone in the Middle East who does not believe in Jesus Christ?

Or is it someone who truly believes in Jesus Christ.

Matthew 21:43

Therefore I say to you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people producing its fruit.

They did not bear fruit. They refused Jesus.

They refused redemption.

They refused the deliverer of Zion, the very Christ Jesus!

Therefore, the Kingdom is taken from you and given to another nation.

Rev 2:9

“I know your works, tribulation, and poverty (but you are rich); and I know the blasphemy of those who say they are Jews and are not, but are a synagogue of Satan.

Rev 3:9

Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie—indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you.

WHO IS THAT NATION?

But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, a people for God’s own possession, so that you may proclaim the excellencies of Him who has called you out of darkness into His marvelous light; 10 for you once were not a people, but now you are the people of God; you had not received mercy, but now you have received mercy.

"It's not about God blessing one nation".

That nation is (all nations) (people) through Abraham’s seed, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Hebrews 11:16

But as it is, they desire a better country, that is, "a heavenly one". Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God; for He has prepared a city for them.

Hebrews 12:22

But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to myriads of [a]angels,

*ZION IS THE HEAVENLY JERUSALEM, NOT THE PHYSICAL JERUSALEM.

"Jerusalem will descendants down from heaven."

(from marching to zion)

God's covenant is with the real descendants of Abraham and God's real chosen people of the Torah, not those who have hijacked Israel for their own pernicious means.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1a9kpyFPm4/

