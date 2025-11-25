How The West Was Lost.

The mantra has now dissolved into ‘keep your opinions to yourself wherein you disagree with Trump or it’s your fault Trump’s Maga GOP will lose in 2026’. In other words, if Trump wins it is because of Trump, but if he loses, it is because of Maga’s who questioned the insanity. Just follow like sheep.

The case against Comey was trashed in its infancy when 12 attorneys publicly ridiculed the ‘evidence’ and refused to prosecute. Bondi and Trump inserted an ‘insurance lawyer’ specifically knowing the case would be dropped. Why? Because it bought them time and it gave the appearance that Trump was in prosecutorial mode. Bondi does what Trump tells her to. Trump does what Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller tell him to. Both Miller and Wiles answer to their Zionist handler. Thus, replacing Bondi will have no change in the outcome ie, no indictments.

As the insanity of lies grow ever more putrid, it is clear that Trump’s role as President has nothing to do with Making America Great, and everything to do with destroying America from within – the Deep State Mantra as vocalized by Soros a decade ago. Some of the diehard Maga’s still believe in fairy tales. Given this is gaining clarity, the lies become more prominent, which causes more Maga’s to scatter, a never ending domino effect whereby Trump will not go down in the glory he envisions, but instead within the context of mud, slime and Epstein’s pool of dead children.

Some have claimed that the Epstein Files go back into the 1980’s – which would take us to The Franklin Scandal and The Jimmy Savile Scandal – both of monumental pedophilia allegations against prominent politicians, entertainers, sports elite, Priests and Popes, and CEO’s. Both with the exact same evolutions… no one was prosecuted. The Franklin Scandal involved President Bush and his good friends, while the Jimmy Savile Scandal was axed when Theresa May realized her father was involved.

Epstein was groomed to take over these two scandals with a steady flow of ‘grain’ coming out of Ukraine by train-loads into the EU. Those cars full of grain accounted for an ‘Industry” of Cartel trafficking that not only brought in $billions per year in sales, but also brought in $Billions in blackmail. The grain included children, women, and organs.

I’ve been writing on these scandals for more than a decade – nothing has changed, no one has been arrested, and no one ever will be. Sometimes a politician might declare the dastardliness of these heinous acts of paedophilia, but names are forever redacted, justice is never sought, and president’s hope that with each successive generation, the truth will be ‘forgotten’.

Trump went so far as to declare the Epstein Saga as a Democrat Hoax. Bondi made the biggest error in her career by claiming she had everything – all 30,000 pages on her desk. Now backtracking, Kash Patel claims the Epstein Estate has all the files and won’t release them to the FBI – no subpoena attached… It isn’t incompetency, it is abject fear of the Deep State threats of consequences. The Blackmail worse than the rape and torture of children as these grown men shake in fear. Don’t want to embarrass anyone…

The reality isn’t just about governments across the globe being culpable, institutions would be brought to their knees, and the collapse would trigger a Mad Max scenario. Guns ablazing. Although many of us feel this is a necessary evolution in order to cleanse our world of these demons, the demons are not too keen on the idea. Another Great Flood.

Instead, we are given distractions: Pandemics, Floods, Earthquakes, Wars, Climate Change, etc… always man-made, to bring us back together within the eye of the hurricane where it is oddly quiet, still, and serene. A temporary lull so the demons can regroup and rewrite history – even when that history is a week old. Once history is rewritten, it is used as force majeure to create a present identity of mankind.

Trump cannot save himself or his family from the Epstein Files. So instead, he lies. Small lies have now grown monumentally largess and even Mark Twain would be wide eyed at just how pervasive this administration has fallen into the void in an attempt at self-preservation. Trump’s ballroom built of gold, Gaza City in Heaven built of gold, his perfect wife…, gold dripping from her flesh.

The Dark Ages was a reaction to the salivating high of the Roman Empire’s vast immorality unto the likes of Nineveh. We are repeating the past over and over until we get it right. Until the outcome is for Good. Until we can power thru the demons. Many of us had Hope that Trump could part the Sea and lead us to safety. We were wrong. And once again, the sheep were led by The Great Wolff.

