Could the EU governments need WWIII to hide the fact that they too have lost control over their country’s failed economies. Germany is in its second year of a recession. The UK is in a ‘contraction’. France is spiraling in a contraction. Italy’s economy is ‘expected’ to grow by less than 1%. All because of overspending. Two reasons – Ukraine and Cancer.

The CoVid Vax first targeted the elderly, the weak, the drug users whose immune systems were already compromised. Then came the booster attacking children. All while Importing illegals who contributed nothing to society but crime and death. The reason for supporting Ukraine is to eliminate Ukrainians. Israel is ‘eliminating’ Palestinians. The Israeli Mossad is eliminating entire towns in Africa via the ISIS offshoots trained by Mossad.

The purpose of inciting a nuclear war with Russia is to eliminate more of the EU and US populations. The Opioid trade is to eliminate the weak willed. Sterilizing our youth is to eliminate the evolution of certain DNA populations. All Designed. ALL Allowed by our respective government’s HANDLERS.

In 2021, Kier Starmer, then the head of the labor party hired his Handler, Assaf Kaplan. Kaplan is a former IDF agent and spy. Amongst his associates are: Shai Mossat, Michael Rubin, and Liron Vellerman. These IDF assets are tasked with expanding Zionist influence throughout the UK Government. Including a public defamation campaign against anyone deemed anti-Semitic, including Jeremy Corbyn.

In Germany, PM Scholz continues to send weapons to Israel and Ukraine despite the fact, his country is in shambles. Despite the fact, the people are much opposed. Despite the fact, Netanyahu has been issued an arrest warrant by the ICC. Which thus makes anyone who supplies weapons to Israel complicit in genocide. By Law.

Trump’s nomination for US National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, has declared the ICC is antisemitic… AIPAC is listed on Open Secrets as his largest donor. Others include Boeing, Northrup, General Atomics, etc… Zionists for Defense Spending. If Waltz was used as a decoy diversion will yet to be determined. But Michael Flynn has yet to be nominated.

Amidst the EU economic death march the US and EU have declared they “fear escalation of Russian Hybrid War amidst Ukraine missile attacks” ~according to Antony Blinken. The assertion is that Russia may inflict vengeance outside of Ukraine… Which Russia has warned for months! Apparently, the respective western governments are surprised that Russia might actually fulfill this stated retaliation.

European ministers discussed Russia’s asymmetric warfare during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, where the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom accused Russia in a joint statement of “systematically attacking European security architecture”.

DISINFORMATION.

The frame of the lies is so prominent – it defies a human brain. US Spokesperson, Matthew Miller declared, “the recent sabotage to two under-sea fibre-optic communication cables in the Baltic Sea” as the basis of his concerns given the sabotage was initially blamed on an accidental shipping snafoo, then on China – and now on Russia to fulfill a narrative. It is notable that when the original allegation was observed, the report stated there would be zero disruption.

IF in fact, the cables were ever broken.

LOGIC: IF Russia were to seek revenge – I think the outcome would entail drastic tit-for-tat. Not some lame nonexistent disruption. But the bent of the Zionists is so spectacularly twisted on everything Anti-Russia they believe the world will ingest the lies like an opioid on dulled intellect.

We are literally fighting the intellectually, strategically, inept whose only understanding of the world is built on Lies and Death. Their largess Lie being that they are 1) God’s Chosen, and 2) Intellectually superior. WHO TO BELIEVE: According to Zelenskyy and the CIA – of the Five missiles breaching Russia – 3 missiles hit their targets and 2 were shot down. According to Russia, 4 of the missiles were shot down one was hit but the debris caused a fire.

Lying serves no purpose. Not in an individual’s life, not in a community, not in a society, and certainly not in a government. Unfortunately, the western mantra that is now the woke – was based exclusively on a mass hypnosis cabal of Lying. Pathologically. A disease. Starmer, Blinken, Von der Leyen, have attempted to recreate reality to support their depopulation agenda. While reports from the UN, Amnesty International, and other officiates have plagued and upended the rhetoric with reports of Ukrainian atrocities for a decade.

All while Ukrainian parliamentary brawls are evidentiary of the true nature: