Tesla European sales are down. The reason – Elon Musk is cutting government waste and costs in America. That’s the MSM logic meter. But the truth is that car dealers are moving to hybrids given electricity prices in Europe are rising exponentially. Why? Because cheap natural gas from Russia is sanctioned, while windmills have reached their lifespan and decommissioned and solar is being vaporized by Bill Gates sun blocking initiatives. In other words, EV automobiles cost too much to operate because of EU Commission ignorant policies.
It is more important to hate Russia than it is to service European citizens. Since 2020, the price of energy in the EU has risen 450%. The Financial Times claims that demand must be lowered. So much for ‘clean energy’. A self-combusted agenda that has failed miserably and caused households irreparable harm.
These energy policies, aka cheap oil and gas from Russia, have also impacted Europe’s manufacturing output, creating inflation, and hardship for everyone not receiving 45% wage hikes. Since 2022, the EU Commission has given its staff 7 wage hikes. The most recent, effective April 1st, is for 8% at the high end for Queen Ursula. This inflation discrepancy is marred in the US as well with Congress asking for 25% to 45% in wage hikes to counter inflation while simultaneously declaring inflation rose 2.5% for Social Security retirees.
One For Thee, Fifteen For Me.
Yet somehow, Ursula is claiming the EU will increase military spending by $1 trillion. How? She has no idea. She has no training in economics, finance, accounting or any other related degree proficiency. In fact her expertise is in the medical field. Wholly unqualified, she is in charge of running the entirety of the EU.
In January 2025, new EU car sales dropped 2.6% led by France, Germany and Italy. In February they dropped again by 3%. The reason? The EU is in a cataclysmic downward spiral driven by energy. And the reason for an energy recession is simply because they refuse to lift Russian sanctions. Zelenskky recently blew up a pipeline terminal in Russia that provided gas for the EU. Meaning – the spiral will accelerate.
Blaming Musk because he supports leaders in the EU who embrace their citizens instead of a Soros dirge, is the media hype in a funeral march.
Europe's natural gas supply comes from a mix of sources, including pipelines from Norway (30%), Algeria, and Azerbaijan, and through Liquified Natural Gas imports from the United States (20%), Qatar, and Russia. Obviously, imports from the US and Qatar would be shipped via tanker – running on diesel fuel. Austria and Hungary get their LNG from Turkey which gets it from Russia – a middle man price scheme.
In the midst of these economic spirals, Germany and France have announced their transition to a war economy, wherein higher taxes, more borrowing and higher inflation are typically interdependent. It also means shifting the workforce out of manufacturing of goods and transferring that labor to the production of military equipment and weapons. Further reducing competitive trade in favor of the anticipation of future warfare. In this scenario – likely 2035 or beyond.
This shift collapses innovation particularly in the fields of technology and AI. The two technologies that are the basis of the future. In that realm, the EU will have to rely on other nations for those developments – which would necessarily be China. A decision born of a medical student – Von Der Leyen, and not a strategist, economist, or scientist. Leaving the future of the EU with weapons that are strategically obsolete in a world of AI and cyber technology.
“At a political level, there is a lot of talk about increasing Europe's military capabilities, but it is at very early stages," said Naas. "Europe starts from a strong position, with strong fiscal resources and manufacturing capabilities." Timothy Rooks, DW.
A statement worthy of an ostrich with his head in the sand.
Great commentary! Laugh or cry?! These leaders are messed up; inverted. WEF plan. Obviously. But truth is everybody has a plan until punched in the face. So true! Actually sad but entertaining in a sadistic way. I’m traveling and talking and most people are clueless as to wtf is really going on! Without a doubt. Chemtrails everywhere and people really don’t see what I/ we see!
Same as always and Uber controllable!!!
Geo-Political Scholar Jeffrey Sachs
Schools the EU Parliament on the reasons behind the Russia Ukraine Conflict.
Every-time Legacy Media or a Politician states the was is “unprovoked” is a complete lie. doesn’t include more grotesque activities Ukraine
Steven Seagal drops some inconvenient truths about Ukraine:
"Ukraine was known for human trafficking, organ trafficking, narco trafficking, child sex trafficking, biochemical warfare labs, fascism and Nazism."
NATO has been pushing Russia for a long time.
The Ukraine war explained.
F++k the US government. 10:38 2024.11.01
Aggressive NATO military expansion backed Russia into a corner. It has not been in since Adolf Hitler was approaching Russia similar way before World War II.
“ NATO will not move 1 inch eastward if you agree to German unification”
Basically ending World War II
“sign this treaty”
Feb 9 1990 James Baker Secretary of State under GHW Bush told Mikhail Gorbachev NATO would not expand one inch EastWard if Mikhail Gorbachev signed the German unification treaty.
Jeffrey Sachs NATO Expansion YouTube Videos
Aka NATO expansion, threatens World War III
NATO Expansion Played A Key Role In The Ukraine War 1:20
James Baker promised Gorbachev NATO would not expand if Gorbachev signed treaty for German unification 1990
1994 Bill Clinton broke that treaty with plans for NATO expansion all the way to Ukraine
1:20 2025.03.01 fightback media group
Dr. Jeffrey Sachs: What MSM WON'T TELL YOU About Ukraine-Russia, Nord Stream
Economist and Columbia University professor Dr. Sachs elaborates on the role the U.S. has played on the Ukraine-Russia war. #nordstream #ukraine
11:40 2024 The Hill YouTube
NATO Wants Global War | Q&A Nr. 1 With Jeffrey Sachs | Neutrality Studies
This is the first of two Q&A sessions with Professor Jeffrey Sachs, recorded on June 12, 2023 at a peace event in Vienna. Dr. Sachs explains why NATO did not
11:59 2024 Neutrality Studies YouTube
Recorded June 12 2023
Jeffrey Sachs Interivew - Encircling Russia: The True Objective of NATO Expansion
15:01 2024 Jeffrey Sachs of fans
Jeffrey Sachs Explanation - The Origins of the Ukraine War & The Truth about NATO
18:32 2024 Jeffrey Sachs of fans
Jeffrey Sachs Brings Real Politics to the EU Parliament
1:38:34 2025.02.21 Fidias EU Parliament
Jeffrey Sachs' Explosive Address at the EU Parliament Sends Shockwaves Across Europe!
15:09 2025.02.22 the Africa news network
A 15-minute video - touches on USA, Ukraine, Russia, Israel, & China ...
as with any opinion you may not agree with everything Mr. Sachs' is saying ..
But it may get you to question / think about what we've been told over the decades ....
NATO Chief Admits NATO Expansion Was Key to Russian ... - Jeffrey D. Sachs
NATO Chief Admits NATO Expansion Was Key to Russian Invasion of Ukraine. The continuing U.S. obsession with NATO enlargement is profoundly irresponsible and
The War in Ukraine Was Provoked—and Why That ... - Jeffrey D. Sachs
Nonetheless, U.S. planning for NATO expansion began early in the 1990s, well before Vladimir Putin was Russia’s president. In 1997, national security expert Zbigniew
Opinion | NATO Chief Admits NATO Expansion Was Key to Russian Invasion ...
NATO Chief Admits NATO Expansion Was Key to Russian Invasion of Ukraine ... Jeffrey D. Sachs is a University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable
What JFK tried to do before his assassination w/Jeffrey Sachs | The Chris Hedges Report
We will never know the world that could have been had President John F. Kennedy's assassination never taken place, but an inkling of how things could have been different can be found in the final months of his life. In his new book, To Move the World: JFK's Quest for Peace, Jeffrey Sachs unearths JFK's final political campaign—to establish a ...
50:09 May 10, 2023 the real news network
Jeffrey Sachs Interivew - A Threat to Global Stability
Jeffrey Sachs Interivew - A Threat to Global Stability #jeffsachs #jeffreysachs Jeffrey Sachs is a well-known American economist, academic, and public policy analyst who has made significant contributions to the fields of sustainable development and economic development. He has held various prestigious positions throughout his career, including ...
13:47 May 7, 2023 I blame the United States, government and leadership
Jeffrey Sachs Interivew - Hegemonic Thinking
Jeffrey Sachs Interivew - Hegemonic Thinking #jeffsachs #jeffreysachs Jeffrey Sachs is a well-known American economist, academic, and public policy analyst who has made significant contributions to the fields of sustainable development and economic development. He has held various prestigious positions throughout his career, including serving ...
August 3, 2021 18:57 RE: climate change
The Truth About How The West Is Keeping Africa Poor | American Economist, Professor Jeffrey Sachs
American economist Professor, Jeffrey Sachs exposes how America, its Western allies, the CIA and the defence industry have rigged the system to
Jeffrey Sachs verbalizes what I’ve known since before March 22 of 2022
JFK did not allow Cuban missiles of USSR JFK flirted with possibility of World War III to kick USSR MISSILES out of CUBA
How ironic conceited, and double standard of USA to deny Russia, the same right of peace and sovereignty from encroachment of belligerent forces nuclear missiles on his doorstep pointed Russia in Ukraine via NATO Ukraine contrary to 1990 James Baker Promise