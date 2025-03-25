Tesla European sales are down. The reason – Elon Musk is cutting government waste and costs in America. That’s the MSM logic meter. But the truth is that car dealers are moving to hybrids given electricity prices in Europe are rising exponentially. Why? Because cheap natural gas from Russia is sanctioned, while windmills have reached their lifespan and decommissioned and solar is being vaporized by Bill Gates sun blocking initiatives. In other words, EV automobiles cost too much to operate because of EU Commission ignorant policies.

It is more important to hate Russia than it is to service European citizens. Since 2020, the price of energy in the EU has risen 450%. The Financial Times claims that demand must be lowered. So much for ‘clean energy’. A self-combusted agenda that has failed miserably and caused households irreparable harm.

These energy policies, aka cheap oil and gas from Russia, have also impacted Europe’s manufacturing output, creating inflation, and hardship for everyone not receiving 45% wage hikes. Since 2022, the EU Commission has given its staff 7 wage hikes. The most recent, effective April 1st, is for 8% at the high end for Queen Ursula. This inflation discrepancy is marred in the US as well with Congress asking for 25% to 45% in wage hikes to counter inflation while simultaneously declaring inflation rose 2.5% for Social Security retirees.

One For Thee, Fifteen For Me.

Yet somehow, Ursula is claiming the EU will increase military spending by $1 trillion. How? She has no idea. She has no training in economics, finance, accounting or any other related degree proficiency. In fact her expertise is in the medical field. Wholly unqualified, she is in charge of running the entirety of the EU.

In January 2025, new EU car sales dropped 2.6% led by France, Germany and Italy. In February they dropped again by 3%. The reason? The EU is in a cataclysmic downward spiral driven by energy. And the reason for an energy recession is simply because they refuse to lift Russian sanctions. Zelenskky recently blew up a pipeline terminal in Russia that provided gas for the EU. Meaning – the spiral will accelerate.

Blaming Musk because he supports leaders in the EU who embrace their citizens instead of a Soros dirge, is the media hype in a funeral march.

Europe's natural gas supply comes from a mix of sources, including pipelines from Norway (30%), Algeria, and Azerbaijan, and through Liquified Natural Gas imports from the United States (20%), Qatar, and Russia. Obviously, imports from the US and Qatar would be shipped via tanker – running on diesel fuel. Austria and Hungary get their LNG from Turkey which gets it from Russia – a middle man price scheme.

In the midst of these economic spirals, Germany and France have announced their transition to a war economy, wherein higher taxes, more borrowing and higher inflation are typically interdependent. It also means shifting the workforce out of manufacturing of goods and transferring that labor to the production of military equipment and weapons. Further reducing competitive trade in favor of the anticipation of future warfare. In this scenario – likely 2035 or beyond.

This shift collapses innovation particularly in the fields of technology and AI. The two technologies that are the basis of the future. In that realm, the EU will have to rely on other nations for those developments – which would necessarily be China. A decision born of a medical student – Von Der Leyen, and not a strategist, economist, or scientist. Leaving the future of the EU with weapons that are strategically obsolete in a world of AI and cyber technology.

“At a political level, there is a lot of talk about increasing Europe's military capabilities, but it is at very early stages," said Naas. "Europe starts from a strong position, with strong fiscal resources and manufacturing capabilities." Timothy Rooks, DW.

A statement worthy of an ostrich with his head in the sand.