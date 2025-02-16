The European leaders still tethered to the Soros/Schwab Deep State could find themselves without any trade partners as they scrape and scratch for relevance in a world turned right side up! German Chancellor Scholz criticizes the US in his opening speech. Annalena Baerbock threatens her own government over failures. The UK’s Starmer is turning Britain into an Arab country. Zelenskky literally demands President Trump comply with his authority. And the infighting at the Munch Conference is poignant in its cemented Marxist ideology as they destroy the entirety of the EU.

The EU is literally threatening war with the US over Ukraine. “Germany Rebuffs Dictated peace For Ukraine”. Instead, Germany wants to dictate ongoing war for Ukraine. WHY? 1) because the rogue CIA and Soros are still in charge, and 2) the EU needs Ukraine’s wealth because their decoupling has destroyed their economies.

GERMANY: Their economy has contracted for 2 years - post pandemic. As fuel became more scarce due to Russia sanctions, factories shut down and/or limited their production. Deutsch Welle; Germany doesn’t have enough skilled workers. Germany is no longer an export champion. Uncertainty weighs on consumption and investment.

They don’t have any money to create a military much less rebuild Ukraine. Building mines across Ukraine to extract their rare earth minerals would be 100% debt. Building a rare-earth mine takes 10-15 years and at least $1 billion. In the meantime, farmers are continuing to up the price of their crops to counter the increased cost of diesel and restrictive regulations. Diesel is running $6.3 per gallon.

FRANCE: France’s economy has also faltering with growth for 2023 and 2024 coming in at just 1% and predicted to be only .8% in 2025. Not Stellar! Like the US, France’s debt continues to increase rising to 115% of GDP. The French Communist Party is now abridged within the government and they continue their deficit spending without any modifications. Given the US is backing out of the UN, NATO and Ukraine funding – the EU is on target to find itself burning like Rome.

As Africa wakes up from its 100 year Rip Van Winkle slumber, they have been booting France from their countries. Realizing that resources have been plundered, this boot will impact France’s economy even further down the rabbit hole. Taking on the Ukraine “War” would not be feasible.

UK: Starmer has no backbone whatsoever. He appears drugged and shows no defiance or authority whatsoever. Economy? .1% growth. Exceptionaly high taxes. A trade war. A recession. The Mossad has made sure they suffer horrendous failure while depopulation is encouraged.

This was the Three Act Play as orchestrated by Israel to destroy the Western hemisphere via the creation of bioweapons, toxic foods, chemtrails, pandemics, and a constant state of – war. Because the Ashkenazi Jews hate the offspring of Hagar and Sara. They are jealous.

The EU Commission is supported by member states to the tune of $189 billion annually. Fitch ratings do not reveal a positive thrust forward. And its collapse is imminent.

Bottom line, the EU is crumbling under the directives of the Deep State and the heads of state don’t know how to extricate themselves without being suicided. Who is the suicide Kingpin? The Mossad and CIA. As a result of a failed Munich Conference with JD Vance reaching Rising Stardom, Macron wants his own summit albeit without America’s attendance. I imagine he will encourage a fake allegiance to Trump until Soros can devise a plan of attack. NOT contrived by bar hopping Alex, but by dementia riddled 94 year old Gy'orgy'.

Ratcliffe is the new incoming CIA Director under the Trump Administration. He has the authority to order all CIA employees to immediately vacate Ukraine. Leaving Ukraine thus worthless from a military strategic position augmenting Ukraine’s lack of available funds and open to a complete demise unless someone relieves Ukraine of its illegal, unelected Zelenskky - allowing a peace deal to be implemented.

Except… Europe wants to integrate themselves into the deal as a ‘no-deal’. They falsely believe the rare earth minerals in Ukraine will somehow save their economies without a shred of understanding that the resource would take 10-15 years to become productive. Thus Macron calls for a special meeting tomorrow - to initiate a plan of attack – French Style! En GARDE!

Does the EU have the authority? No. The power? No. The money? Definite – NO. Until they can extricate themselves from the Deep State, they have no value to America. Making an alliance with Russia is Soros’ worst nightmare. Although Trump has ‘threatened’ the BRICS, he still doesn’t quite understand the power the alliance could be with an American partner to assist in the final graveyard of the Cartel. The Third Column.

The fact that Trump and Putin have agreed to hold dialogue in Saudi Arabia speaks volumes! First – it is the safest most secure choice – no assassinations. Second – it speaks to the fact that the Middle East is safer than the EU. Definitely not going unnoticed by the Mossad as they continue their onslaught across all of Palestine violating every Treaty in existence across the globe!

The Focus is thus riveted to Russia – a power house. And potentially China. To offset the Protocols enveloping world dominion. Where Will Trump Turn?