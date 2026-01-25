A US citizen, a respected RN, lauded by the VA Hospital doctors who worked with him, was shot dead in Minneapolis after filming ICE Agents using tear gas on US citizens. Noem defends the assassination. Trump spouts false and fake disinformation about the murder. And JD Vance calls him a Domestic Terrorist. Media Maga Pundits, the Cult Speculators, defend ICE and laud the Death as deserving because this man was on the streets during a protest after ICE illegally detained a five year old boy for terrorism.

ANYONE who finds this murder intolerable is immediately vilified as a ‘leftist terrorist who also deserves a death sentence’. How dare we NOT support Gestapo style murders. How dare this RN film ICE. How dare he protest the illegal detention of a five year old boy! IF you protest the government overreach – you deserve to die! And then – blind hatred of any Libertarian who dares to defend their opinion. Trump wanted an enemy. He made 2/3’s of Americans The Enemy. ALL Democrats, even the ones supporting his Bills, 50% of Republicans, and ALL Libertarians. The MAN OF PEACE.

Bush openly declared that America needed an Enemy to focus on and named Muslims. Israel was more than happy to comply. 9-11. But, like Stalin, Trump is feeding the frenzy and soon will begin his own version of a Martial Law Purge of half the country. I am bombarded with ads and recommendations of how I personally can survive the coming insanity which of course, is well beyond my means as a single ‘older’ female. One of the many, actually offered me a place to escape and survive. ONE.

Everyone else is about warning and good luck.

Meanwhile, Trump declares our quality of life is much better under his Regime of death squads and Bombs. Just look at the gains of the DOW? The DOW? Has never been a measurement of anything remotely linked to individual prosperity – it is yet another overly simplistic worthless measurement of Hedge Fund gains and Government War Spending. Yeah! My Quality of Life is an AI measurement of nonproducing Banking Elites. How exciting…

Kushner can’t raise money for Gaza. Larry Fink can’t raise money for Ukraine. LA remains a heap of smoking debris. Lahaina is still in walled tatters. And Gazans are leveled like rubble by bone crushing demolitions. Yet, somehow, we are supposed to process this human desolation of convention and accept the illusion of prosperity and hegemony as espoused by the Bludgeons of Trump as our Quality of Life is much better. Musk? Ditto.

They have lost sight of planet earth. Of Humans and Humanity. They are bludgeons of society and serve no purpose in evolution and a world wherein the sustenance is the natural magnetic pulses. They FIGHT what is real – and pronounce what is false to convey an intelligence based on dark matter.

These same non-beneficial persons of society are quick to support your death as simply a consequence of not being Pro-MAGA -Cult. The same rationale of Stalin in his Purge of upwards of 20 million non-Stalinesques. Only this time they are packaged as MAGATs. Whose ideology advocates for the elimination of every non-Magat.

I listen to the rhetoric – he deserved to die simply for ‘being there’. He was a leftist – therefore deserving of death. The five year old child was an anomaly. ICE can do no HARM. They are essentially given the authority to be ‘above the law’ and guaranteed immunity from ALL judicial review. They are NOT prosecuted. Not investigated. Not even Reprimanded – EVER>

Media Pundits paid by the Trump/Netanyahu Regime are guilty of gross Misjustice! Kristi Noem, Dan Bongina, Alex Jones, Kash Paten, Pam Bondi are revealing an indentured evil that is a threat to humanity as a core. When ICE is unilaterally coveted by the Federal Government to execute private American Citizens – WE ARE AT WAR. This is Well Beyond a fracas. This is a government that is unified to kill Americans. And we have the RIGHT to say NO MORE! And protest the execution of our neighbors.