Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
5h

All according to plan!

How else will he bring in martial law?

It wasn't hyperbole when he said, "There will be no more elections!"

Thank you, Helena!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
6h

Dear Helena

"How dare we NOT support Gestapo style murders."

These aren't "Gestapo" styled murders... Overwhelmingly these Germans you are denigrating were defending their homeland from subversive and ruthless Jewish psychopaths trying to take Germany over. But such is their relentless propaganda, that even you are parroting this utter nonsense.

They are IDF styled executions. Or NKVD styled executions.

Do you know why these thugs cover their face?

Because many are ex-IDF.

We have been invaded, and war has now openly come to the United States, instigated by these deadly parasites, so please name the enemy of humanity correctly.

Thank you

Mark

Reply
Share
2 replies by Helena Glass and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture