The Fancy Footwork Of The Numbers Game:

Used to be that numbers were safe, they represented undeniable Fact. Not so in our fancy footwork world of manipulation and outright fraud. When attempting to resolve our economic destruction, The Biden Regime fed us a slew of numbers on par with the CoVid Vax scandal. Without knowing the True Numbers, politicians and the money makers create huge errors, caverns, and spoils. Jerome Powell used fake numbers to help the Regime destroy America’s economy. Definitely, grounds for dismissal and stripping him of his pension and wealth.

Employment STATS: The Heritage Foundation points out that some 4 to 8 million Americans who worked before CoVid never came back to the table. Given the CDC and Stanford colluded to lie about Vax Deaths, no accurate account was made. Morticians claimed a 33% increase is burials. But NYC beat that with a mass grave.

Education: When the Biden Regime destroyed our education system, teens no longer filled the gaps for the restaurants and retail stores. They were way too busy looting stores setting fires, and attacking innocent people for no reason.

As a result, retail and restaurants needed to fill the gap or get shut down. Then the Biden Regime raised minimum wages further looting the smaller businesses of their ability to survive. Bankruptcy. Unemployed.

PANDEMIC: The Pandemic destroyed millions of businesses. It caused massive deaths of the elderly, The Vax has disabled or caused harm to nearly a third of military troops. Disabled = Unemployed. Because our esteemed government preferred to hide the Numbers/Facts, we have no verifiable means of knowing the losses by employed industry. However, large corporations quickly moved to fill their own gaps with foreign employees. Unfortunately, the Regime did not ‘count’ the number of HB1 Visa’s and has no idea exactly how many have been issued! One guess puts the number at 600,000, another at 900,000.

What is highly likely is the Biden Regime approved more than was lawful – 85,000 (65,000 require a bachelors degree for specialized employment in the fields of science, engineering, math, and hospitals. 20,000 additional require a Master’s degree in one of those specialized areas).

The VISA program was instituted to fill gaps, not take over an industry. However, when combined with the simultaneous destruction of US Education, and the Death jab, the need for high-end educated persons sky-rocketed. As a country – within these fields of expertise we are NOT in first place. That Place Holder is long gone. But funny numbers prevail.

The STAGE is much larger and the damage of DEI much greater than our esteemed government and its proxy players are willing to admit. Cowards. All of them. Is DEI why Boeing planes are falling apart in the sky? Is DEI why military contractors are falling behind in manufacturing? Is DEI why the government has to subsidize corporations so they don’t fail?

The Biden Regime halted sales of weapons to various countries including Saudi Arabia. Why? The official answer was to preserve America’s safety. The Real answer is the Saudi’s didn’t want inferior products. Lockheed contracts include $11+ billion to ‘modify old military jets’ because building takes too long and we gave all our weapons to Israel and Ukraine.

RAYTHEON: Navy awards Raytheon $736 million for AIM 9x missiles: “The AIM-9X Block II is the most advanced short-range air-air missile in the US inventory, capable of using its datalink, thrust vectoring maneuverability.” It was first developed in 1956.

Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing All Lost a $30 Billion Air Force Contract. April 2024, the U.S. Air Force picked two privately held defense contractors to build prototypes for a new fleet of 1,000 military drone aircraft. One such company is Anduril Industries, formed in 2017. It has virtually replaced the stellar old school Warfare stagnations with what is the future. Two of the three founders of Anduril came from Palantir replete with Engineering degrees. One began attending college at the age of 14, dropped out to build Oculus VR – purchased by Zuckerberg for $2 billion.

Teal Drones: Founded in 2014 by George Matus at the age of 16. They were given a $260 million contract by the Pentagon November 2024. Their Black Widow drone is built for short range reconnaissance and ‘payload’. Built at a low cost, portable, recoverable and field repairable. Teal is a subsidiary of Red Cat Holdings based in Puerto Rico. Red Cat’s Regulatory Affairs VP is Brendan Stuart who was given waiver/clearance by the military in 2017 to operate UAS over ‘people’. His company is one of four given this approval.

Likely, these two companies are the source of the DRONE tests being conducted across the east coast military installations.

These people represent a small portion of what is necessary for the US to be competitive. They are the cream of the crop. When Musk and Ramaswamy claim America needs more highly skilled and less welfare grunts, this is what they are referring to. Our defense industry is cratering. Our doctors have retired and no one trusts them any longer. Our scientists write papers for money because they are incompetent. And our Education system does not produce quality engineers or techies.

An overhaul will not please all the people all the time. But if America doesn’t want to become obsolete in the future world arriving NOW – catch-up will take decades.