Edi Rama, Albania’s Communist Agnostic Prime Minister who gave Savan Island to Kushner and Ivanka without due process and a vote, is calling Albanian protestors ‘Fascists’. His 4 term succession of power has been mired in election fraud, authoritarianism, corruption and theft. But The People he is tasked with leading are apparently all Fascists. In the midst of the inglorious capitulation to Israel via Kushner, Rama is speaking at the German Committee of The Eastern European Economic Relations pushing for integration and reunification into the European Union.

Touting the vast resources of Albania as reason enough for the EU to adopt Albania, to date, Albania’s largest export is – shoes. While likening himself to Helmut Kohl, Rama has done little to serve the economy of Albania. 14% of the population live on less than $6.85 per day. 22% live in poverty and 46% are at risk of poverty. Ascension would require European nations to give Albania funding.

Albanian oligarch Shefqet Kastrati and his son are the primary Albanians working with Kushner to develop the Savan Island Resort along with Qatar.

Contrary to popular reports, It appears discussions have been ongoing since at least 2019, under Trump 1, when Rama announced plans for a new International Airport to accommodate tourism to the Albanian Riviera. Completed in November 2021, the airport is a single runway with a 240,000 sq ft Terminal. Savan Island is roughly 45 minutes away by boat or ferry.

The larger point at this juncture in history is the fact that the vast majority of country’s governments hate their constituents. Throughout Europe and the America’s governments operate outside the definitive realm of The People and instead operate for the sole purpose of illegal wealth building. America is not the only country which utilizes election fraud. Democrats are NOT the frontrunners. This is a Club built on top of worthless terms – Democracy and Capitalism.

Trump routinely denigrates those he chooses to dislike which includes everyone who doesn’t call him King. Obviously, his base is far less than it was, and far less than the votes portray. Lindsey Graham was not the primary winner. And the Midterms will be fraudulent. Trump will smile and claim everyone’s victory came as a direct result of his endorsement, and the narcissism will bleed from his pores.

Now like good little peasants, the Maga crowd is using AI and Grok to establish whether something is truth or a lie. AI LIES. AI is NOT GOD. AI is a military weapon just like vaccines are biological weapons. Trump made a deal with Iran to placate and quell the near civil uprising that was brewing in America. The war hawks, including General Flynn, are now calling out Trump for making a bad deal with Iran ‘the enemy’. Those same war hawks grovel to Israel.

Cameron Stanley, Chief AI Officer at the War Department claims Musk’s Grok “enabled U.S. forces to deploy over 2,000 munitions to 2,000 distinct targets within 96 hours during Operation Epic Fury, a testament to the greatly increased operational efficiency made possible by the Grok Gov Model.” Which explains Iran’s odd statement regarding Musk facilities as a legitimate target. Musk is NOT for peace, he facilitates War and assisted in the death of the 152 schoolgirls. Blood on his hands…

All of which opens the floodgate – what else is our government doing without our knowledge?

Despite 17 Intel Agencies operating across Langley, the ‘plot’ to bomb the White House UFC Party was not discovered, instead the Mom of one of the planned attackers called it in. Perhaps these Intel Agencies should stop acting as BOTS on Twitter and actually do their job. As it is, FBI Director Patel allegedly used $1 million of Taxpayer funds to payoff agents who performed unlawful partisan and personal orders. Labeling them ‘Bonuses’. Perhaps surrounding his liberal use of government jets to visit his girlfriend, his incapacitated drinking, and or/ his abject incompetence having never worked in Intel, much less in a police force or military capacity.

It would appear that once a person enters the sphere of the government they immediately lose all sense of ethics and morality. They effectively join the Mafia. Do right by The Masters and you will be guaranteed a job for life and more money than you can imagine. With one clear delineation? Don’t actually ‘DO’ your job. Pretend. Otherwise America might figure out our Federal Government serves no purpose whatsoever.

Apparently, the democrats cannot force Patel to produce the documents proving this allegation simply because they are not the majority party. Which is insanely nonsensical given the LAW should not be about which party has more employees…justice serves no party line but our system is wholly and completely broken along with its 2 million+ workforce not including the Intel Agencies, the Military, Contractors and Postal employees. Because those numbers are classified.

Albania’s PM, Edi Rama, has been in office since 2013. 73% of the population is Muslim or Christian – the idea that they would elect an Agnostic is about as slim as Mexico’s male Catholics voting in a female Jew to run the country. IF the Savan Island resort development was a deal made with the Trump/Kushner family in 2018-2019, the rabbit being chased by the Greyhounds was ‘fixed elections’. Under the Trump #1 Regime. Similar to the $1 -$5 million get out of jail free pardons made by Trump #2. Nothing is FREE.

I wonder how much Lindsey had to pay to guarantee his primary?