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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
6h

Well, people don't suddenly lose their sense of ethics and morality once they rise to the top. They rise to the top because they don't have morality or ethics and so will do anything to get there. Meanwhile, the rest of us who do are handicapped - so to speak - by our sense of ethics and morality and are at a disadvantage to stop them. One solution is for people to be able to speak both languages and deal with the psychopaths, psychopathically, while keeping their sense of ethics and morality. A better solution is for the majority of us to remain moral, become moral - Do unto others as we would have them do unto us - and elect morally based leaders. Thus, allowing the World to be run morally instead of immorally, as has been the case forever, it seems. In doing so, we would eliminate all our problems - the symptoms and side effects of an immorally run world. To try to deal with the current situation via rules, regulations, changing systems is futile because the psychopaths just maneuver their way around such attempts.

For example, drug dealers who are caught and jailed are just replaced by new ones. To stop this problem - the demand for drugs, one has to consider the cause. Why the demand ? This is just people looking for making life less intolerable due to our living in a World run immorally. When life is made tolerable, a world run morally, the demand stops - why would one want to harm oneself when one is living morally, by taking drugs ? One can take any "problem" we have and trace it back to this - the World being run immorally. When this becomes obvious to people, then there's a chance that we will change how we live. Until then, the situation is hopeless and no system of government will work for any length of time because it will be corrupted and manipulated by the psychopaths running things or wanting to run things. Once the light bulb goes off, our plight becomes obvious, along with the solution to our currently hopeless situation.

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Dionysios Dionou's avatar
Dionysios Dionou
42m

In NYC most Albanians either own pizzerias, are drug dealers or both end of story.

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