Kash Patel continues to claim criminal arrests, yet offers no evidence, no names, no statistics, no location, no specifities whatsoever, and I begin to wonder if they even exist… Trump is desperately trying to tell Americans suffering under an economic spiral that they are lying and doing just fine because the economy is Grreeaatt! Pam Bondi keeps telling Americans the extant of crimes committed by Biden and Obama and their respective regimes – but issues no indictments.

According to the GFBI website, crime data has not been entered since July yet the claim is thru November 15th. I looked up Alabama’s crime statistics which the media claims reflect a downward trend in 2025 yet the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency website hasn’t entered any stats since 2019. Colorado’s graph on the FBI site is exactly the same. I selected Colorado Crime Statistics for 2025 – their website is nonfunctional for 2025. Arizona provides a caveat: The data on this page is based on data reported in the legacy FBI format (known as “Summary”) As a result, the data may not reflect the data exactly as submitted by the agency. California data has no entries for 2025.

In other words, the ‘data’ is unavailable for likely all states for 2025. So what is going on?

As of 2023 there were 2 million people in prisons across the US the highest of any nation. The upward trend began in 1972 when the number was below 200,000. Of the 2 million only 156,000 are in Federal Prisons. Half of those in federal prisons are there on drug charges, while state facilities list violent and property crimes as the majority of incarcerations. Studies by the Cato Institute show that both legal and illegal immigrants have lower incarceration rates compared to native-born Americans.

In other words, the media and government representations are not factual, they are wholly overstated as attention and focus is a diversion. Once again the magician is showing his left hand while the right hand performs the trick, the shuffle, the illusion.

On August 15, 2018, President Donald Trump announced that he had revoked CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance, but the White House reportedly did not follow through with the revocation process. On January 20, 2025, Trump signed an executive order revoking the security clearances of Brennan and 50 other former intelligence officials.

As a student, Brennan was a member of the Communist Party. Despite this knowledge the CIA hired him. Today, Brennan identifies as Agnostic. October 21, Chairman Jim Jordan referred Brennan to Pam Bondi for prosecution for making false statements regarding the Steele Dossier. No indictment has followed.

Who are the Trump Economic Advisors?

Larry Kudlow: Kudlow is foremost. Of Jewish descent, his BA degree is in ‘history’. Oddly, his first appointment was as a staff economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of NY despite having no knowledge for the position. In 1981, Kudlow changed party affiliations from Democrat to Republican so as to be nominated for Reagans cabinet as Associate Director for economic and planning at the Office of Management and Budget. He had zero finance background, accounting background or economics education. He is Trump’s fopremost economic advisor.

Steve Mnuchin: Mnuchin comes from Bolshevik Russian Jews. A Yale graduate with a BA, his first employment was with Goldman Sachs. After 17 years, Mnuchin joined Jewish friend and billionaire Eddie Lampert in the formation of hedge fund ESL Investments which invested in Donald Trump projects. Then in 2009 Mnuchin, Soros, Dell, Paulson and Flowers partnered to buy IndyMac at a significant discount.

Kevin Hassett: Hassatt was an assistant professor at Columbia, nominated to the Federal Reserve Board by Clinton, and the Treasury Department by Bush. He was an economic advisor to McCain and Romney – active neoconservative Hawks.

John Paulson: Paulson is of Jewish descent. His first job was at the Boston Consulting Group which he left to work with Leon Levy of Odyssey Partners. Levy came from Oppenheimer and accumulated a vast fortune in art from the Hellenistic and Roman Empires. He funded archeological excavations in Knossos (Minoan), Nineveh (Biblical), as well as funded the Levy Center For Mind and Brain Behavior at the Rockefeller University.

In other words, The CLUB is running the White House which would include – George Soros, and Trump was a member long before 2016. Thus, contrary to Media speculation, we have formally stepped into Agenda 2030 of the World Economic Forum which would account for the Big Beautiful Ballroom of gilded gold as the White House is transposed into a royal palace to accommodate The Club Billionaires.

The FEED from The Club is that the American Economy as stipulated by Wall Street and GDP based on inflation and Government Spending, is a reflection of how Great the middle Class that doesn’t exist is fairing. The FEED is a delusion to keep the power vacuum in control without The People objecting and everyone including Leavitt, Judge Jeanine, Patel, Bongino, and Bondi, et al, are well aware of this Protocol.

What the FEED doesn’t include is actual verifiable statistics – a short-coming that should be known by the DOGE Team under the tutelage of Elon Musk… Unraveling the illegal actions of previous regimes is simply the carrot to keep us distracted until the final nail is hammered…