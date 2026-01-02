The FBI keeps making statements regarding arrests and crime data yet their website has not been updated since August 31, 2025… Some files haven’t been updated since 2024. WHY? The FBI employees 38,000 people including 10,000 special agents. Key Roles Include: Special Agents, intelligence analysts, forensic scientists, language specialists, and IT professionals. There are 56 major offices and 400 satellite offices, yet it took a 23 year old to break the Minneapolis fraud.

Inspector Kash Clouseau claims he has arrested 28,000 violent criminals. Not 27,973, but exactly 28,000 – your first clue Clouseau. Apparently, those violent criminals are a bunch of spies from Iran, Russia and China… Oddly, those countries are completely silent on these arrests. This despite an internal 115 page report claiming Patel was running a rudderless ship and everything was all ‘effed’ up.

Patel speaks but never provides any evidence to support his words. Peter Sellers was a great actor! Patel is not. Why aren’t those violent criminals named? Why aren’t their pictures splashed across every News Agency? Are they redacted? Where’s the beef?

The last financials filed by the very transparent FBI were Fiscal year end September 2024. Those statements reflect Net Assets of $8.3 Billion. Excess Income. And ‘post Employment Benefits Payable of $231 million on Money’s available to spend of $15.3 Billion. Oddly, the FBI is NOT required to provide a detailed revenue and expense report. Rather odd given KPMG, as auditor, does not present these findings. But then Clouseau was not a number’s man either.

Given they have severe deficiencies, including the fact that their accountant doesn’t know how to report prepaid items or payables properly, the FBI has an active LinkedIn notice of hiring for One Accountant. The accounting department within the FBI is led by three individuals:

Nicholas Dimos – a middle school science teacher from Philadelphia.

Richard L. Haley II – a bachelors degree in political science and a masters in public administration – bounced around thru different fed agencies including NOAA, Immigration, and is the FBI’s Chief Financial Officer having zero finance or accounting experience.

David Schlendorf – a masters in business administration, David was the FBI’s talent recruiter before moving into Human resources, and resource planning. He is Executive Director of Finance and Facilities.

In other words, Clouseau has 3 Finance gurus managing $15 billion and creating necessary financial reports yet not one of them have a licks wit about accounting and finance.

The US Government now has 18 distinct Intelligence Agencies including: FBI, CIA, DEA, DHS, INR, CGI, Treasury, Space Force, and the various military departments. The CIA budget is considered ‘Classified’ because Taxpayers are considered a potential security threat. However, AI has determined their budget is roughly $100 billion. The US Military Intelligence Budget is also deemed ‘cCassified’ as Taxpayers are too stupid to be able to absorb this information, such as where our money is spent.

In 2007, it was revealed that 70% of the defense intel budget went to ‘contractors’. That would be because no one actually employed in the federal intelligence defense agency has any knowledge about intelligence or defense. And their millions of employees are essentially unessential.

Our Government operates as the Middleman in every equation. Contracting the real work to private corporations while their burgeoning offices spend billions on salaries for unessential employees who also do NOTHING. There are roughly 23 million employees of the federal government (they are not exactly sure how many so it is estimated). All actual productive work is contracted. The number of contractors is also an ‘unknown but estimated to be over 4 to 7 million.

Our Government is looking more and more like the Hunger Game Citizens of the Capitol while the District Tributes perform all the necessary functions to sustain the Capitol. Their contribution to running our country is a minus figure given that they run us in a continuum spiral of spending more to maintain the Capitol of unessential citizens. Trump’s parties, ballroom, arche de Trump, Kennedy Center Trump, is now in the business of buying shares in companies whose revenue oddly NEVER reaches the Treasury Department as outlined! No dividend. No profit sharing. SCAM.

Add to their complete incompetence $1.5+ Trillion ANNUALLY lost to fraud & corruption. Houston – The Capitol Citizens need their pink slips and Taxpayers should be entitled to confiscation of their wealth. All of it.