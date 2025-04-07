Taxpayer Funds Funding: Here’s How It Works

The Government takes between 10% and 37% of everything you earn for Federal Taxes. They take 15% of your earnings and your employers for Social security which are also recorded on the Treasury books as a Tax – not a deposit into an annuity fund. Then they take another 2.9% split between you and your employer for Medicare which is deposited as Revenue on the books. They use this ‘revenue’ to hire subcontractors and donate your funds to charity in the following manner:

Charity = NGO’s: Taxpayers are not consulted on these charitable donations. The officers, directors and executives often earn in excess of $1 million. Their workload allows them to work at as many as 10-20 other charitable NGO’s collecting stipends around the Roundtable. The charities never pay any taxes on their excess funds – and interestingly always have EXCESS Revenues – thereby making them a for-profit organization – technically. Often these for profit charities simply donate funds to each other so as to comply with IRS regulations. Salaries always account for 25% to 50% of expenses. Rent, travel, IT, entertainment, conferences in Fiji, and office supplies like gold pens and artwork fill the remainder of expenses up to 90% total Their roundtable of related NGO’s collect 5% and 5% is left on the books as profit – nonprofit. Military Weapons and Equipment: The Pentagon hires contractors with taxpayer funds to build jets, tanks, bombs, ammo, weapons, etc… Those Military Industrial Company’s then sell the equipment back to the Pentagon and to foreign investors while pocketing the profit even though taxpayers funded the profit. Those Industrials, like Lockheed, Northrop, Ge, etc… pay their CEO’s, Directors, and Executives massive salaries well into the tens of millions. While the taxpayers funding these enterprises are eeking a living making $65,000 to $200,000 and giving up 45% of their earnings – to the federal government – which accounts for every dime as income instead of a debt owed back to you. Big Pharma: Big Pharma is subsidized through the government contractors including CDC, NIH, and Research Universities which support all the Big Pharma companies like Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, etc… Big Pharma hires executives, Directors, VP’s and CEO’s paying in the tens of millions. When these Pharma company’s make a profit they don’t share that profit with the Taxpayers who funded them, they give it to elite hedge funds like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street who siphon off a portion for their operating expenses before distributing the rest to the 10% citizens and noncitizens who hold shares which the vast majority of Taxpayers can’t afford to buy. Security: Security agencies are considered contractors, including the CIA. They are not required to report their financial condition because that would ‘jeopardize their security’. They don’t report their expenses, the number of employees, field agents, or any data pertaining to an accounting of anything – because that would be considered a “National Security Threat”. So Taxpayers have no idea how much they get, who they hire, where they hire, what they hire for, or how much is under the table as in cash, gold and bitcoin. For such things as ‘mercenaries’ to assassinate, bomb, and traffick in illegal markets. All profits reverting to offshore accounts.

In essence our entire Federal and State governments operate as a Middle Man – collecting a Tax or Tithe like a Mafia Boss Overlord. A Protection Racket. The government might order a hit on someone who is in the way, they ride around in bullet proof vehicles chauffeured by trained hit men which we as Taxpayers pay for even though these government middle men are each worth $30 million to a few billion… We even pay for their mistresses. Their dinners, their homes, yachts, planes, vacations and entertainment are also paid for by Taxpayers whose earnings are eaten away via inflation and taxes.

Taxpayers pay for their pensions which earn S&P returns unlike Social Security which is annuitized based on T-Bill rates averaging 3%, even when inflation is really in the 150% trajectory. These Middle Men get to hire assistants who do absolutely nothing but vie for a piece of the laundered money or the insider trade info.

On occasion, these Mafia foot soldiers find themselves in a ‘predicament’ and they need to call the Cleaners to take care of their MESSES. This is costly – but there are sluch funds available that Taxpayers provide from which they can draw an allowance to pay for messy hits and cover up laundered criminal activities. Occasionally, there is infighting given someone uses up more of the slush fund than another person – which requires equalizing tit-for-tat. The stock market and the book market are the covers. A few million extra here and there to make everyone happy.

By necessity, everyone is in on the gamut – if not voluntarily then via Blackmail which is pervasive and easily created given sexual perversity is rampant. They have learned the videos can be real of fake, it doesn’t matter because the damage would end their coveted lifestyle which they perceive grants them Power over the peasants.

That egocentric power makes them believe they are lording gods and when an assistant bows and scrapes, they earn social credit points giving them access to a portion of the graft. They find it all tediously hilarious that the peasants haven’t figured out the Mafia Gamut and continue to slave away willingly forking over an ever greater share of their earnings in return for absolutely nothing.

There are specific situations wherein the peasants are called upon to perform their civic duty to the Mafia in exchange for a nominal sum of money. Although the actions are criminal, the peasants are guaranteed they will suffer no consequences which is imperative in order to secure a steady stream of willing jesters, who have no scruples, values or ethics.

These days are like Star Trek’s Landru – wherein a computer ruler allows the citizens to spiral into chaos with no repercussions for a period of time per the Clocktower. When the time is over – they return home as though nothing happened. In the US this is called burning down cities, killing police, and destroying businesses and property. Sanctioned under Landru – The Mafia Foot Soldier of the CIA.

Every six years the Mafia foot soldiers fan out and return with truckloads of pawns to send into the Battlezone Galactica. Purging society of the male species while telling them they will suffer horrendous pain – most will die – but it will all be for a Hero’s cause. God will be proud. They will be given riches in Heaven. The Foot Soldiers sit at their desks playing video games and watching porn while their recruits are subjected to the most heinous acts of torture and ultimate death. Those who survive will be returned to the streets by busses to fend for their psyche. Abandoned.

We call this way of life by many different names all having the same outcome; communism, socialism, totalitarianism, capitalism, marxism, fascism, whatever tweeks your fancy. All exactly the same under a different colored banner.

One day, the Mafia will grow bored with the gamut and all of society will be eliminated in order to create a new version of the same thing – only next time it will be played out by our DNA clones in a video game that can be paused, fast forward, go back, or turned off. Depending on the mood of the player holding the Control.