Focusing on the ‘means’ distracts somewhat from the purpose. The purpose is to extract wealth from western countries and remove it from circulation. Lack of circulation makes debt all that is left. It means government doesn’t exist. They are a hologram to appease the People. Bringing in immigrants with no skill sets other than gang knowledge further pushes America into a hole as money and education collapses. The future components. Have been removed. All we have left is today.

When auditing absurdity, the attachment of research study names doesn’t necessarily mean the study ever existed, it means they created book entries for accounting purposes while the money – vanished. The Treasury doesn’t print money and send the government agencies a check. They print ‘entries’. When analyzing an agency’s financials – there is Cash-in-Hand. Where? Is it sitting in a bank? Or does it even exist?

The purpose is to extract money from the system and create a single class of citizens controlled by an Entity. Not a government. And every Congressional member, every politician, is dribbling in fear that if they don’t comply in the charade they will become a ‘single class citizen’. A Pauper.

Auditing may reveal the gross extant of the fraud, but it won’t return the money.

The Treasury is supposed to deposit it’s money at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY, from which departments can pay contractors and salaries According to the Bank's latest Balance Sheet, 2023, their two largest Assets are Treasury Securities valued at $2,785,372,000,000 and mortgage backed securities valued at $1,385,702,000,000. Pieces of paper on top of debt. Net Assets are thus only $14,815,000,000 representing the paper value as it were – of the US Government which includes $39 million in actual coin/cash.

The Federal Reserve Bank of NY reported a Net Loss for 2023 ($72,389,000,000).

Mortgage backed Securities: On March 22, 2020, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) was established to provide loans to U.S. companies secured by certain AAA-rated asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by consumer and business loans. Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility II Limited Liability Company (LLC) (TALF II) was established to administer the facility. The Treasury, using funds appropriated to the ESF through the CARES Act, made an equity investment in TALF II. The TALF’s authority to extend loans ended December 31, 2020, and TALF II was terminated in March 2024.

Accounting Principle Applied by the Bank: Due to the unique nature of the Bank's powers and responsibilities as part of the nation’s central bank and given the System’s unique responsibility to conduct monetary policy, the Board of Governors has adopted accounting principles and practices in the FAM that differ from accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).

Translation: The value of the mortgage backed securities and the Treasuries are not based on ‘fair market value’ and could be worth significantly more – or significantly less…

The second largest Reserve Bank is that of Atlanta. Their coin/cash on hand is $100 million. Effective August 1, 2023, the Office of Employee Benefits of the Federal Reserve System (OEB), previously a separate legal entity from the Federal Reserve Banks, was integrated into the operations of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Why? Their Net paper Value of Assets is $1.4 billion.

A giant vacuum is literally sucking up America’s wealth and holding it in a cannister before dumping it in the trashcan.

Each agency within the Federal Government is a conduit of money transfers to other conduits in the government which expanded and progressed to NGO status. Which ultimately Became – The Hologram of the US Government created by The Bilderberg Group.

This is why the banks are unabashedly pushing for digital currency, there is no cash available, they simply move the cups – only they are all empty. We have $40 trillion in debt and our federal banks are holding mere millions in actual cash. How can the Clintons or Pritzkers or the Obama’s cash in their paper wealth and walk away with cash if there isn’t enough coin for any of them? It is meaningless.

Digital currency does not solve the problem – it expands it exponentially. It is simply a plastic token and the value attached is backed by air. Biometric scanning? Would require billions of people submitting to a singular data- base which would hold your individual scan and then every single vendor would have to upgrade and re-outfit their stores with this technology. As North Carolina noted – without power credit cards are worthless.

Cons: 1) A biometric machine would operate on the same grid power. The data-base could be easily hacked. 2) What is the incentive for millions of businesses? 3) What is the incentive for the global governments? 4) Would all these biometric transactions then appear on an email statement? Or would it be a debit on your bank taking credit card companies out of the loop? If not – how does the credit card company make money? Likely a transaction fee on every purchase. 5) Who acts as the manager of this vast Data base? A Data base that can be hacked as easily as every other data base…

Pros: …..

The only reason these dafturds are trying to implement a new system is because our monetary system is broken. Our Federal Reserve Banks are using cups to move money around for auditing purposes, and the Hologram is cracked. A Transaction Fee will be a percentage of the value of goods bought – essentially adding a VAT Tax on everything purchased.

Until we can’t afford to buy anything and a single class emerges.

NEXT UP: The Reason Trump is looking at Greenland, Gaza and Canada…