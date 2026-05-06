The first documented exile of ‘Jews’ was 733 BC by the Assyrian Empire. ( I used italics because the term Jew didn’t exist until the 17th century AD). 722 BC sacked by Sargon II of Akkad. 597 BC sacked by Babylonians. 159 BC they were expelled from Rome by the Roman Authority. Again, in 41AD by Claudius. In 589 AD anti-Jewish laws were enacted in Spain. The Knights Templar 1118 to 1312 killed Jews because powerful Kings were underwater with loans. The Edict of Expulsion by England in 1290. France 1306 and Spain again in 1492. The Spanish Inquisitions 1478 to 1834. Kingdom of Naples 1495. 1496, Holy Roman Emperor expels Jews from Portugal, Navarre and Nuremberg. 1500’s Jews expelled from Hungary, Dubrovnik, Revensburg, Bavaria, Rome again, and Milan. 1614 expelled from Germany. 1654 – the first Jews flee to North America. 1679 Jews expelled from Yemen. Expelled by Russia’s Catherine The Great – 1791. 1862 expelled by Ulysses S. Grant. Russian Empire under Tzar Nickolas II, the Jews were renamed The Bolsheviks. 1917 expelled by the Ottomans.

History reveals the ‘Jews’ have been widely disliked since time began. Not because of antisemitism, but because their barbarism and money lending greed was abhorrent. As a people they could never assimilate. Modern Jews created victimhood as a way of assuring their lack of assimilation was tolerated. Just as Israel of the Bible has no relationship to the Israel of today, the Jews of the Bible are not the Jews of today because Judaism didn’t exist. History is very specific in naming the ancient tribes.

Assyrians: Nomadic semitic people dated to 6000 BC. But their identity as Assyrians is rooted in the 25th century BC as descendants of Abraham. They are not recognized by the Hebrew Bible. During this time frame there were tribes and empires named; Hittites, Babylonians, Amorites, Akkadians, Sumerians, Assyrians and Hurrians. There were no ‘Jews or Hebrews’ – they didn’t exist. By 800 BC, Assyria was the largest and most formidable Empire. Stretching from the Persian Gulf to Egypt, they are today’s Iranians. Their Empire fell in 600 BC to the Babylonians. The Babylonians were absorbed by the Persian Empire. The Persian Empire is now what is known as Iran.

The Assyrian god was named A-sur, before they adopted Christianity. There is little to nothing known about the god A-sur other than the name symbolizes Divine Protection. The fact that the name is denoted as a god is also without evidence.

The ‘Jews’ of the time were called Sumerians. The Sumerian Annunaki Deities are believed to have come from the Nephilim. Sargon of Akkad defeated the Sumerians around 2334 BC. He was listed on the Sumerian Kings List. The List depicts the rulers before the flood and their length of kingship spanning 28,000 to 43,000 years – EACH. It was shortly after the flood that the Minoans came into existence with some attributing them to Noah’s descendants.

IF we accept the Sumerians as the Nephilim, and the Sumerians as the ancient historical genealogy of the peoples we now call Jews, it would explain why so many Empires, States, Countries and Societies have expelled them more than any other peoples ever. The Nephilim being the dark angels. The Angels of Satan. The chronology of expulsions begins to make sense. The Satan demonic worshippers throughout politics as governed by Jews in America and Europe, the Hollywood jews who openly worship Satan, and everything the Jews of Sumeria touch falls like Nineveh.

Logically if a Sumerian King, Akkad II, was on the Sumerian list it would imply that before the flood there were many gods ruling for hundreds of thousands of years and after the flood, they disappeared …? Did they give up on humans? Mythology never explains what happened to all the gods.

Because ancient history has been so roundly rewritten, it is difficult to equate from where the Jews as an ethnicity are ascribed. The question arises – who are the Jews that are not of the Sumerian bloodline? How and why were they lumped in with the Sumerian Nephilim?

HOPI INDIAN CULTURE: Some interesting revelations surround the Hopi’s fill some holes. They believed that evil spirits/fearsome creatures live inside earth and would come to the surface via fire pits. They believe that the north where great snow and ice formations are maintained is the ‘Back Door’ through which other peoples came through into the fourth world. The Hopi’s and the Anasazi’s are kin in their practices and belief systems specifically for their reverence of nature and animals. By contrast we must look like the evil spirits they feared.

While history is rewritten to conflate the victimhood of Jews to ‘anti-Semitism’ including via AI Overview, a hand-written letter would provide better context: “…They control the periodical press, the financial markets are in their hands, the popular masses fall into financial slavery to them, they guide the principles of present-day science, seeking to place it outside Christianity. And besides this, no sooner does a question about them arise then a chorus of voices speaks out for them in the name of ‘civilization’ or ‘toleration’ (by which is meant indifference to faith).” ~ . . Letter from Konstantin Pobedonostsev to Fedor Dostoevsky, August 1879

When conducting extensive research through the annals of censorship, the root of anti-semitism is continually based on a moral, ethical, and religious voice. The fact that their DNA is not Semitic is simply another evidentiary exploit to attempt to recreate the Nephilim. Were the Nephilim ‘victims of God’?

It is notable that throughout history it took great Warriors to advance expelling the ‘Jews’ at the declaration of Kings and Popes. Militarily. Always for the same reason.

THREE HOPI PROPHECIES: