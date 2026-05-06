Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
6h

It is an interesting dilemma. Too few are awake.

Reply
Share
Kali Das's avatar
Kali Das
8h

What would that last Hopi prophecy mean?

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture