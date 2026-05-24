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Pasha Von Sternberg's avatar
Pasha Von Sternberg
8h

Its almost like we are watching demons at work.

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
9h

This is what Israel does, always has been. Same treatment they meted out to Greta Thumbing and her entourage as they tried to aid Palestinians in Gaza. The IDF is sending a message; i.e., attempt to aid Palestinians in Gaze and THIS is what will happen to you. No one is safe; international waters are not a safe haven; Israel can and will find you and punish you if you try to interfere with its genocide in Gaza. Doesn't get any plainer than that.

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