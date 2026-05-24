THE FLOTILLA Activists were tortured by the Israeli prison guards with beatings, broken bones, and rape the most common form. Media outlets have decided to ignore this atrocity perpetrated on 400 citizens bringing food and medical supplies to Gaza Palestinians. But when a group of activists were brought home to Spain, they encountered beatings in the airport by “police”. Oddly, said ‘police’ are wearing masks to obscure their identities and using the same bully-clubs used by the IDF in Israel.

There is one identifying problem in their uniform – a white cuff patch on their right arm that does not appear in any Spanish uniform. Headlines claim the Spanish police are ‘detaining activists’. Yet the photo shows six officers beating one man who is flat on the ground. Is that ‘detaining’? There is also an insignia badge on the white patch that does not match the badge of Spanish police. A fair conclusion is they were Zionists called to impersonate police.

“Israel’s Foreign Ministry summoned Spain’s chargé d’affaires in Tel Aviv on Sunday over what it called “serious violence” by Spanish police against Gaza flotilla activists deported from Israel, hinting at the possible hypocrisy in which their detention in Israel was perceived.” Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has vocally advocated for the Palestinians, one of the few European nations willing to make a stand for humanity. Thus it would be quite odd for the police to be brutal against the activists.

Guardian Defense and Homeland Security (GDHS) is run by the Mossad. They are located in the Basque region where they train and equip the militia group known as the Basque police, Ertzaintza. They are also present in the US, UK, Germany and of course – Israel. GDHS clients per their website include Elbit Systems based out of Israel. Elbit is a military and defense contractor run by billionaire, Mikey Federmann. Elbit has been accused of war crimes, corruption and terrorism.

Extreme Simulations is another client of GDHS. They create tailor-made scenarios and super-immersive environments by utilizing highly realistic tools and smart devices that provide on-site error identification, grading and certification. They use wearable wounds on hyper-realistic mannequins for their clients; IDF, Police, and Israeli EMS.

Was October 7th a Simulation?

The intention of the Basque marauders was simply to make Spain look hypocritical in their support for Palestinians and thus the activists. Sanchez is not a sideliner when it comes to Israel. He has sought international travel bans on Ben Gzir. Called for international accountability for the Gaza Genocide. Advocated banning Israel from sporting events. Formally recognized Palestine as a state. All of which have caused significant tensions to erupt between Spain and Israel.

The Basque incident was an Israeli orchestration which like most of their propaganda will backfire enormously. Sanchez has condemned the US Regime for attacking Iran and starting yet another war. Declaring his positions on Twitter: “No to violations of international law. No to the illusion that we can solve the world’s problems with bombs. No to repeating the mistake of the past. No to war.”

Maybe America should become a colony of Spain!

As the Flotilla activists begin discussing their treatment to the media, Israel is claiming it never happened and is simply a PR stint despite the actual video evidence. As in don’t believe your eyes. It is sickening to analyze, and more sickening to write about. Documented 15 sexual assaults, one man’s entire back was riddled with rubber bullet holes. Broken collar bone, broken legs and ribs. Simply because they wanted to provide food and medicine. Basic necessities.

As Trump attempts to save face in the ongoing Strait of Hormuz War, part of The Deal would be that all Arab countries must sign the Abraham Accords recognizing Israel as an ally. True to form, Trump and his officials have already stated every country will agree to sign despite none making such a statement. Telling his advisors to slow track the Iran Deal, Trump released 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Reserve bringing the level down to its lowest in history – 200 million barrels. While Iran doubles it’s oil sales to China with full access thru the Strait.

This is the Stage upon which we stand. Strings are pulled, marionettes react. And everybody wants somebody to fix it ...