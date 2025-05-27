Helena’s Substack

Yes, we can work on the genetic dysfunctional aspects by what you suggest, but to answer your question regarding, " Is it parenting? Genetics? Luck of the Draw ? " - making Society dysfunctional, I pose, once again, that it is conditioning from birth that makes us essentially live our lives in fear, not love. Fear of displeasing our parents or of punishment. Fear of not going to Heaven. Fear of failing in school. Fear of not being liked by our peers, and on and on and on. We grow up watching our parents react to fear in their lives, and of course there's moments of love mixed in. But, we are on a planet run on fear. You give some good examples above.......Living in love is just doing unto others as we would have them do unto us. Living in fear is just the opposite. We can weigh any action or thought we take or make by asking the question, " Would this action be doing unto others as I would have them do unto me ? " Because we are like fish in water - surrounded by fear - we have to start somewhere and working on your suggested genetic dysfunctional aspects solutions is one path to take. Starting to live in love is core, as is teaching our children how to live in love not fear, how to recognize when fear is in control or tempting them/us......

Anyway, my 'seeing' the above has me currently scratching my head and being mystified why in the world we are wasting our lives continuing on this path when our lives could be so vastly different, wonderfully different. My current word for it is " pathetic " . It's like watching lemmings running to and over the cliff, eagerly and with gusto.....Planet Dystopia.

