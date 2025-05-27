The Flu Vaccine was first used on soldiers in WWII in the 1930’s and approved for civilian use in 1946. Why was it administered to soldiers but unapproved for civilians for over a decade? AI States: “During WWII, influenza outbreaks, including the major 1940-1941 and 1943 epidemics, significantly impacted military personnel and the war effort.” So military personnel experienced heightened episodes of flu despite being the only vaccinated populace.

Why does a vaccine have a life span at all? Although it seems as though the flu vax has been around forever, it was only first introduced as an ‘annual’ recommendation in 2002. This stipulation came from the “Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)”, a committee within the CDC. All within the auspices of Julie Gerberding, the newly appointed expert of the CDC who came from Merck, Fauci, NIH , AIDS propaganda, etc.... Her fellowship was in ‘pharmacology’. She is currently the CEO of the Foundation of NIH.

WHY the fark is there an NIH Foundation? The ENTIRETY of this Foundation is supported by US Taxpayers, Pfizer, Roche, Takeda, Eli Lily, Bill Gates, J&J, GlaxoSmith, Wellcome Trust – FARK! – among HHS, DoD, FDA, CDC, the VA – etc…government agencies. NIH is technically a subsidiary of Big Pharma – protected by the Federal Government and funded by US Taxpayers. WE ARE FUNDING PHARMA.

In January 2025, President Biden’s health secretary approved the appointment of eight new members to a key committee responsible for shaping U.S. vaccination policy at ACIP.

What these newly appointed 8 members all share – is a very limited biography and NO REVIEWS. One is a Behavioral specialist who studies how to push vaccines on more people using psychological techniques. Others include pediatricians who specialize in increased vaccination of children including ‘how to transmit the Dengue virus without mosquitoes’. Affiliations across the board include – Bill Gates. Technically – they have no verifiable biography at all. NONE of them.

The requirement of vaccines for children was not instituted until October 1994. It was disguised within the Deficit Reduction Act of 1993 by Clinton. Introduced by Martin Sabo, a Norwegian immigrant. Considered one of the most liberal politicians – Sabo was elected 13 times in Minnesota. The Act increased federal income tax from 31% to nearly 40%. It increased some 20 different federal taxes including, corporate tax, fuel tax, Medicare tax, SS tax, transportation tax, AMT tax, etc… It was the Mountain built on TAX.

At the time, Secretary of Labor Robert Reich argued that stagnant earnings represented a bigger economic issue than the deficits. He has since pole vaulted to align against deficits since Trump took office.

The vaccine requirement was built entirely on ‘fear’. Do this or your children will die an excruciating death. While the Polio Vax was widely accepted, it was NOT mandated – moms and pops lined their children up for the prick because they didn’t want to be accused of causing their child’s death. FEAR.

As my friend ‘Rick’ likes to profess, Fear is an illogical right brain feminine emotional response. But contrary to the notion that these are feminine vs masculine is subjective. We all have both right and left, and were likely made by God to use both for their attributes and their arguments. I doubt God gave each of us the two sides and then decided women could only embrace one side and men the other. THAT is illogical.

However, I will concede that because most do not utilize both sides equally, and can thus have ‘spectrums’, therein lies the fault pattern. Thus, the question would be why? Why do some meld both and right and others not? Is it parenting? Genetics? Luck of the draw? Society is dysfunctional. But it always has been. It is NOT an excuse. That would be the plus and the minus – yin and yang, right and left brain. Dysfunctional is our normal.

But somewhere in the Nimrods of time, Evil entered the equation and Dysfunctional won the chess match. So here we are in a dysfunctional universe, run by dysfunctional aliens, eating dysfunctional food that makes us sick and die, living lives wed to work instead of love, while worshipping men of Greed, Power and Money.

When the new Pope, Leo, announced he was a ROMAN yesterday, he was conveying a crucial message - the fact that he is of the Deep State, the Cabal, the Black Knights, the Masonic Temple, the Round Table, It was a power play, a threat, the mind of a madman – no right brain at all. Which is why so many high end serial killers claim to a 180+ IQ – they have no ‘right brain’. Which is why God gave us – right and left!

The Only strategic benefit this Vatican play gave us is that Pope Leo is adamantly against Trump and Vance. Granted, Trump is facing off the entirety of Hell and WILL make mistakes, but, again, no one else is available. A sad commentary. It’s all we’ve got.

I will offer my opinion that eliminating the ‘dysfunction’ from the genetics is possible by simply reversing every implant. That would entail food, medicine, exercise, and chemical free water. Chelation to advance the process more quickly. And perhaps some healthy solitude.

A spoon full of detox…makes the medicine go down./

Will we ever get there? I don’t know, but it is taking 10,000 years plus and we still have really only made superficial progress. I imagine in reality, there were thousands of Nickolai Tesla’s throughout history – this has simply been repressed to create the illusion that we are ‘evolved’.

Based on the McKinsey & Co makeover of hair, clothes, walk, stance, tan, implants, - always physical, outer core – while disguising the inner person with a script manufactured by Follyworld – we are humanoid robots. Congress is simply more processed dog food. Processed meaning all value sucked out through excessive heat and manufacturing.

FYI It appears Google and Substack have amped up their shadow banning across the board. Be Aware – Be Wary!