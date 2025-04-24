In 612 BC the Library of Ashurbanipal of Nineveh was completely destroyed by fire. Some clay tablets were preserved. In 473 AD, a fire destroyed the vast majority of manuscripts at the Imperial Constantinople Library of the Hagia. In 634, the Library of Alexandria was destroyed by Order of Caliph Umar ibn al-Khattab, the father in law of Muhammed. In 1204, the fourth Crusade laid waste to the library completely by the Franks and Venetians.

Throughout history, there are dozens of known libraries destroyed. All of the knowledge of human history was destroyed in those fires; Mesopotamia 1761 BC, Nineveh 612 BC, Athens 267 AD, Antioch 364 AD, Alexandria 392 AD, etc…

Before the first fire in 473 AD, the Hagia library housed the manuscripts of: Homer, Aeschylus, Hesiod, Aristophanes, Plato, and Aristotle. The Franks seem to have come from a Germanic tribe that was said to have no ancestry and simply adopted the ancestry of those towns they inhabited…Roman, French, Romani, and Germanic. It is believed according to ‘tradition’ that the Venetians first appeared in 697 by Paolo Lucio Anefesto who came from the Byzantine Empire. There is absolutely no verification of Anefesto’s existence until it was written into history in the 11th century AD.

In piecing together our history, there are numerous anomalies and falsities that bear mention:

After the fall of Constantinople in 1204 to Boniface of Montferrat, he set out to conquer Thesselonica – the second largest city in Greece where Paul had originally preached to the Thesolonians. At the time of the conquering by Boniface, Thessalonia was a major Jewish community. While Boniface reign lasted all of two years, Thessalonia grew as the Jewish population flourished. In1492 Spain expelled the Jews and the ‘converso’. The main reason was that the jews were irregularly converting to Christianity simply to avoid expulsion. But they were false conversos teaching false doctrine. Hiding their true identity and their religion of ANTI-Christ.

Why did Paul talk to Thessalonia? “Paul felt the need to receive a report from the newborn church in Thessalonica, so he sent Timothy back to serve and minister to the new believers there. Paul wanted to check on the state of the Thessalonians' faith, for fear that false teachers might have infiltrated their number.” The false teachers were the converted Jews - converso's. The Jews were against the Gospel and denied belief in Christ. Paul warned us about these false peoples who became converso for the purpose of deception.

The etymology of the term for the Jewish synagogue is NOT Hebrew - it is Greek meaning – ‘sun-together’ & ‘again bring’. The word had nothing to do with religion or Jews – it simply referenced an ‘assembly’. Temple was also hijacked by the Jews sometime in the 16th or 17th century. Temple is derived from Latin ‘templum’ – a consecrated space or a place of worship.

In the 6th century, the Visigoths, a Germanic people of the Roman Empire, established anti-Jewish statutes. By contrast, Arab Muslims embraced the jews as People of The Book.

The First Crusade was in 1096 led by the Latin Church at the request of the Byzantine Empire calling for the expulsion of the Jews. The Second Crusade was called to defeat the Jews in western Europe. The Crusaders were led by The Pope to benefit the Kings. The prize was – Jerusalem. Richard I Lionheart of England was central leading the Third Crusade at the age of 16 – it ended in a truce. The taking of the Holy Land was the inherent conquest of every Crusade. The expulsion of the Jewish people was a primary point – not Muslims. That part of history has been altered.

The Knights Templar were thus the warriors on behalf of the Popes. They were tasked with holding fort in Palestine and Judea and built tunnels so that King’s treasures could be safely moved to The Sea for transport. Ultimately, the Knights were arrested and tortured by King Philip IV of France for being ‘heretics’. King Philip was after was the wealth held by the Knights, heavily in debt to the Jews. Usury. So, he killed the Knights and expelled all Jews.

The Library of Constantinople has some rather irreputable timelines associated with it. First destroyed in 473 AD – scholars declare that thru the efforts of Themistius and Constantius, many of the works were saved and rewritten – however Themistius died in 388 AD before the burning. The oldest surviving text of Themistius is written in ‘Hebrew’ in the 13th century. It was noted he was a pagan.

The Constantinople Library was once again destroyed in 1453 by the Ottoman Empire. So how did this 13th century Hebrew translation of Greek come to appear if the library was again burned to the ground in 1453?

Have libraries routinely been destroyed in order to recreate history? TO elevate Judaism that didn’t exist? To hide the fact that converso were the money changers warned to us by Paul? To rewrite Jews who were the primary cause of all the Crusades? Not the Muslims?